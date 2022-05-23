BARRE - The offensive fireworks were booming for Spaulding during Monday's 11-3 baseball victory over Lyndon.
Pitcher Hayden Kennedy celebrated Senior Day by scattering five hits in the complete-game effort. He allowed three earned runs, recorded nine strikeouts and issued four walks. The Tide scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to rally past high-powered Lyndon. Losing pitcher Wyatt Mason held Spaulding scoreless through four innings before the Tide bats overwhelmed the Vikings.
"Hayden was amazing today," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "He kept us in the game for the first four innings. Wyatt Mason did a great job for Lyndon and he kept us off-balance for four innings before we started to claw our way back into the game. While we scuffled at the plate, Kennedy performed like a true senior leader and was able to keep us close. He pitched his best game of the season for us tonight."
Spaulding's Danny Kiniry went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Trevor Arsenault was 3-for-4 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored. Kieran McNamara was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Mason Otis (double), Dylan Bachand (1-for-3, one RBI), Graiden Hawkins (1-for-1, one RBI, two runs scored) and Averill Parker (1-for-3, one RBI) were also sharp at the plate for the Tide. Logan Miller (2-for-4, three RBIs) led the way for Lyndon.
Kennedy and Mason pitched shutout innings in the first and second frames. Kennedy issued one-out walks to Austin Wheeler, Luke Dudas and Trevor Lussier in the third inning. Dylan Miller delivered a two-run single to right field to make it 2-0. Kennedy escaped the jam by striking out Mason and inducing a fly ball to right field by Carson McQuade.
Hawkins started the bottom of the fifth inning by reaching first base on a walk and then Arsenault reached base on an error. Danny Kiniry hit a line-drive double to right center, driving in Hawkins and Arsenault to make it 2-2. After a Grady Chase walk, McNamara ripped a two-run triple to left center. Parker laid down a squeeze bunt to drive in McNamara for a 5-2 advantage. Otis followed with a triple and scored on a Bachand single. Hawkins, hitting for the second time in the inning, singled to center. Arsenault then tripled to left, driving in Bachand and Hawkins. Danny Kiniry followed with a two-run blast over the right-field wall.
Kennedy gave up no runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh to put the finishing touches on the victory. Spaulding (12-1) will host U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lyndon (12-2) will host Lamoille the same day.
BASEBALL
Peoples 11, Montpelier 1
MONTPELIER - Ben Alekson haunted the Solons with 19 strikeouts Monday, lifting the defending Division III champs past the Solons.
Braeden Adams' home run was the lone hit for the Solons. Alekson issued zero walks and went 2-for-4 at the plate. Jack Lund added a double for PA, which improves to 10-1 and will travel to play Blue Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Montpelier (5-9) will travel to play Randolph the same day.
SOFTBALL
Lyndon 19, Spaulding 0
BARRE - Winning pitcher Jaydin Royer scattered two hits over five innings to earn the complete-game victory Monday.
Royer struck out five batters, did not issue any walks and went 1-for-4 at the plate. Emma Newland belted a homer for the Vikings and finished 3-for-5. Imogyn Cote (2-for-3, double) and Brydie Barton (double) also had big days offensively for LI and teammates Natalie Tenney and Molly Renadette added singles. Losing pitcher Cydney Ferrer gave up nine hits, issued nine walks and recorded three strikeouts.
Mariah Hoar and Bria Dill both went 1-for-2 offensively for the Tide. Ferrer, Hoar and Dill were honored on Senior Day along with classmates Ariana Thurber, Emily Lamberti and Samantha Donahue. Spaulding's JROTC preformed the presentation of colors and junior Natalie Allen sang the National Anthem.
"Spaulding High School, our community and this softball program will certainly feel the loss next year without these six dynamic women," Tide coach Tara Simpson said.
The Tide (8-4) will host U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Lyndon (13-0) will host Lamoille the same day.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 22, Milton 4
MILTON - Medow Lafaille scored her first varsity goal and the Crimson Tide spread the wealth offensively during Monday's lopsided victory over the Yellowjackets.
Addison Pinard (six goals) and Bella Bevins (three goals, two assists) paced Spaulding. Hallee Allen and Zoe Tewksbury each added two goals and one assist in the winning effort, while teammates Paige Allen and Maddie Frost chipped in with two goals apiece. Ruby Harrington, Portia Berard and Grace Isham all finished with one goal and one assist for the Raiders. Isabella Boudrealt dished out two assists in the victory.
Goalie Corrina Moulton stopped 10 shots for Spaulding, which led 10-3 at halftime. Harrington, Pinard, Paige Allen and Lilly Tewksbury won two draws apiece.
"We mixed it up with a bunch of girls in the draw circle and we had 10 different scorers and 12 assists," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "The best part of the game was the ball movement: Girls were passing to the open player and we were getting a lot of people on the scoresheet. I talked to the girls about staying focussed on getting better and going out and still doing the fundamentals - that's the key. We were focussed on ourselves and not on the score - and we were taking it one half at a time."
Spaulding (11-3) will travel to play Lamoille at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
U-32 11, GMVS 2
FAYSTON - Three goals apiece from Zoe Hilferty and Caitlyn Fielder (one assist) helped the Raiders coast to a comfy victory over the Gumbies on Monday.
U-32's Willa Long contributed one goal and two assists, while teammates Maddie Deyo, Anika Turcotte, Alyssa Frazier and Teagan O’Donnell also scored. Harper Travis and Sequoyah Walter-Gingold scored for GMVS and teammate Maxine Van Strein made six saves in front of the cage. Frazier won five draws for the Raiders, while Fielder won three. Zoe Hilferty (two) and Natalie Beauregard (one) also helped U-32 take command in the circle, while Fielder scooped up a team-high seven ground balls. Goalie Emily Fuller made eight saves for the Raiders, who led 8-0 entering halftime.
"We came out hard and aggressively and then we were able to slow it down and possess the ball," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "Caitlyn scored her 100th point and Emily had a great game in net. This was a huge win for us and we were able to conserve some energy heading into a massive week."
U-32 (6-6) will host St. Johnsbury at 4 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Rice for Senior Day on Wednesday. Connor's team will close out the regular season Friday at Colchester.
Harwood 19, Lamoille 14
HYDE PARK - The Highlanders denied the Lancers' determined comeback attempt Monday to improve their chances of hosting a first-round game for the upcoming Division II playoffs.
Sisters Ava Thurston (six goals) and Julia Thurston (three goals) helped Harwood gain crucial late-season momentum. Anna Kudriavtez and Maggie Aiken added three goals apiece in the winning effort. Ilyana Valadakis (two goals), Libby Spina and Lindsey Boyden also scored for HU.
"The Thurston sisters worked diligently together to gather a majority of the draw controls," Harwood coach Hillary Wheeler said. "We started the second half a player down due to a penalty late in the first half and Lamoille started to gain some traction."
Lamoille closed the gap to 12-11 with 2:56 remaining before Harwood regrouped to seal the deal. Leading the way for the Lancers were Phoebe Loomis (eight goals), Renny Cota (three goals), Marielle Benoit (two goals) and Emma Larock (one goal).
"We made some adjustments defensively and worked together to take care of the ball and find the back of the net," Wheeler said.
Lamoille (0-11) will host Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Harwood (5-7) will travel to play Hartford the same day at 6:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rice 15, Montpelier 2
MONTPELIER - Polished finisher Ty Samson (five goals, two assists) and playmaker Graham Harris (one goal, six assists) were up to their usual tricks Monday while leading the undefeated Green Knights past the Solons.
Andrew Greene (three goals, one assist), Louis Mathieu Ruel (two goals), Luke Broussard and Andrew Libby also scored for Rice, which carried a 12-0 lead into the break. Dylan Hood scored twice for MHS on assists by Greer Peloquin and Tae Rossmassler. Goalie Christian Dessereau made four saves for the Solons, who fall to 4-6 and will travel to play BFA-Fairfax at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Rice (10-0) will visit Milton for a 6:30 p.m. game Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rice 5, Spaulding 2
SOUTH BURLINGTON - Two straight-set doubles victories Monday combined with a pair of hard-fought points in singles and a victory-by-forfeit helped the Green Knights hold off the Crimson Tide.
Carolina Ciarciello and Sophia Strouse were the key difference-makers for Rice by prevailing in close matches at the top of the singles order. Ciarciello rallied past Julia Fewer, 4-6, 6-0, 10-7, at the No. 1 spot. Strouse downed Ashley Boisvert, 7-5, 7-5, at the No. 2 position. Lilly Steveng and Elizabeth Lord won at No. 1 doubles, while Ella McCormick and Grace Marroquin triumphed at No. 2.
"Julia worked hard to come back and beat Carolina in the second set," Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said. "The tiebreaker was close, but Carolina got a few good shots in the end. Ashley had back-to-back close sets and she and Sophia were very well-matched."
Payton Lamberti provided a bright spot for the Tide at No. 3 singles with a 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 victory over Anna Wolters. Autumn Lewis gave Spaulding another point by defeating Evie Quinlin, 6-1, 6-1.
"Payton fought back today in the second set to get to a tiebreaker," Cleveland said. "She was consistent and was able to read her opponent and put the ball right where it needed to be. And Autumn had a quick win today."
Lilli Demer inherited an automatic victory for Rice at No. 5 singles. Both teams battled through blustery conditions during the late-season showdown.
"The wind was not in anyone's favor, so that was a bit frustrating," Cleveland said. "You have to know when you switch sides what the wind is up to. It can be helpful or cause serves to go out. Emily and Megan at No. 1 doubles have come along with communication and they have been getting some great shots at net. Due to the forfeit at No. 5 today with lack of players, I had Madison (Pembroke) and Avery (Morse) play No. 2 doubles. Madison is a hustler and had some great returns. Avery has worked hard on returns and is much more confident since the beginning of the season."
Rice (4-8) will host Burlington at 3:30 p.m .Wednesday. Spaulding (4-8) will host North Country the same afternoon for Senior Day.
SINGLES
Carolina Ciarciello (R) def. Julia Fewer 4-6, 6-0, 10-7
Sophia Strouse (R) def. Ashley Boisvert 7-5, 7-5
Payton Lamberti (S) def. Anna Wolters 3-6, 6-2, 10-8
Autumn Lewis (S) def. Evie Quinlin 6-1, 6-1
Lilli Demer (R) won by forfeit
DOUBLES
Lilly Steveng and Elizabeth Lord (R) def. Emily Poulin 6-2, 6-3
Ella McCormick and Grace Marroquin (R) def. Madison Pembroke and Avery Morse 6-3, 6-1
Montpelier 6, BFA-St. Albans 1
ST. ALBANS - It was a different-lineup, same-result kind of afternoon for the defending Division II champs Monday.
Top dog Daphne Lassner and doubles standout Georgia Schiff rested up while the rest of the Solons went to work and fueled their second 6-1 victory over the Comets this spring. Grace Murphy, Emily Swenson, Rachana Cherian, Sophie Sevi and Chloe Monteith prevailed in singles action. Murphy (10-3), Swenson (12-2), Cherian (13-1) and Sevi (12-2) improved their individual records and made things look easy, while Monteith moved up from doubles action to fill in at No. 5 singles.
Solons Elizabeth Lassner and Phoebe Gingold bounced back from a slow start to earn a 5-7, 7-6(5), 11-9 victory over Saige Bessette and Jaiden Derosia at No. 2 doubles. Montpelier (12-1) will host Middlebury at 3:30 p.m. Friday in a rematch of the 2021 championship. BFA (4-8) will travel to play Harwood at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SINGLES
Grace Murphy (M) def. Lydia Hodgeman 6-3, 6-2
Emily Swenson (M) def. Benevieve LaClair 6-2, 3-0 (forfeit)
Rachana Charian (M) def. Jaylin Bedard 7-5, 6-1
Sophie Sevi (M) def. Shelby Bechard 6-1, 6-2
Chloe Monteith (M) def. Lyla Rouleau 6-0, 6-2
DOUBLES
Drew Ducoon and Jilyan Bedard (B) def. Abby Bigglestone and Lillian Boutin
Elizabeth Lassner and Phoebe Gingold (M) def. Saige Bessette and Jaiden Derosia 5-7, 7-6(5), 11-9
BOYS TENNIS
Middlebury 7, Harwood 0
WATERBURY - Straight-set victories were the theme of the day for the Tigers during Monday's match against the Highlanders.
Clyde Malholtra was pushed to the limit during his first set before finishing off a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Cole Baitz at No. 1 singles. Kellan Bartlett, Jackson Murray, Iver Anderson and Edward Fallis were also in top form to cap a sweep of the singles action. Lewis Suchamel and Brian Newton won with ease at No. 1 doubles. Finn Oniel and Silas Taylor showcased impressive form as well at the No. 2 spot.
"We ran into a tough opponent today," Harwood coach Grif Edwards said. "From No. 1-5 singles and both doubles team, Middlebury is as good as any team we've played."
Sebastian Ruta played his first match of the season for Harwood and was recognized on Senior Day along with River Collins, Rohin Jordan and Artur Cantallops. Middlebury (9-1) capped its second shutout victory over HU this season and will host U-32 at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Harwood (2-5-1) will travel to play North Country at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
SINGLES
Clyde Malholtra def. Cole Baitz 6-4, 6-2
Kellan Bartlett def. Artur Cantallops 6-0, 6-1
Jackson Murray def. Christopher Cummiskey 6-2, 6-2
Iver Anderson def. Nico Cambio 6-0, 6-1
Edward Fallis def. River Collins 6-3, 6-1
DOUBLES
Lewis Suchamel and Brian Newton def. Eric Dessureau and Dylan Silveira 6-1, 6-1
Finn Oniel and Silas Taylor def. Rohin Jordan and Sebastian Ruta 6-2, 6-2
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Burlington 13, Montpelier 11
MONTPELIER - The Seahorses pieced together a 7-2 run Monday to rally past the two-time defending champion Solons during a rematch of last year's title game.
Montpelier carried an 8-6 advantage into halftime and scored the first point of the second half. It was all BHS the rest of the way, with handler Scout Harper pacing the visitors with six assists.
Haven Steiner (four goals, three assists), Sadie Harris (three goals) and Veronica Lindstrom (two goals) were also standouts for Burlington. Rosalie Brown and Greta Larsen each contributed one goal and two assists in the victory and teammates Myriam Huener and Lily Besaw also scored.
Montpelier's offensive leaders were Pilar Abele (five goals), Sophia Flora (three goals, one assist), Susha Benoit (one goal, four assists), Finley Torrens-Martin (three assists) and Kasi McCann (two assists). Anna Farber (one goal) and Grace Hall (one assist) helped round out the scoring for MHS.
"I thought we played well and had a few scoring chances in the second half but could not punch it in and swing the momentum back our way," Solons coach Andrew Keegan said. "It's obviously a tough loss, but we need to process it quickly because we've got another tough game (Tuesday) against South Burlington."
The Solons will host the Wolves at 4 p.m.
