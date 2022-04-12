BARRE - Spaulding's overpowering offense picked up where it left off last year during Tuesday's season-opening 11-2 victory over Enosburg.
The 2021 Crimson Tide recorded double-digit scoring totals in a dozen games, and that signature strength up and down the batting order was on full display again vs. the Hornets. Spaulding scored seven runs in the second inning and four Tide players wound up with multiple hits during the balanced effort.
Dylan Bachand earned the victory on the mound after giving up five hits and two runs during three innings. He piled up six strikeouts and issued one walk. Teammates Hayden Kennedy, Kieran McNamara and Aiden Madison added strong relief work on the mound.
"Our pitchers did a great job throwing strikes today and working ahead in the count," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "Dylan gave us a great start. He did a great job mixing off-speed pitches with his fastballs."
Trevor Arsenault, Danny Kiniry, Grady Chase, McNamara and Bachand all recorded RBIs to help break things open in the second inning. Chase, Kiniry, McNamara and Cole McAllister recorded multiple hits for the game.
Spaulding (1-0) will host St. Johnsbury at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
BASEBALL
Hazen 5, Montpelier 3
MONTPELIER - A dynamite effort on the mound by Lyle Rooney and a trio of unearned runs helped the Wildcats defeat the Solons during Tuesday's season-opening action.
"We had first-game rust," Montpelier coach Logan Cooke said. "Lyle pitched well for them and we couldn't get our offense going."
Montpelier (0-1) will travel to play Peoples Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hazen (1-0) will travel to play Danville the same day.
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 12, Colchester 10
COLCHESTER - Jordan Grimaldi scored a career-high five goals Monday to help the Highlanders rally late against the Lakers.
"We were down up until midway through the fourth quarter," HU coach Russ Beilke said. "We eventually went up 10-9. And once we went up, we never relinquished the lead."
Jake Green found the back of the net three times for Harwood and notched six assists. Cam Forbes and Brian Bechtel were also offensive standouts in the victory.
"Jake is just beginning to come into form after a hockey injury," Beilke said. "He's doing very well with that and we were monitoring him."
Goalie Addison Dietz followed up last week's 12-save performance at Burlington by stopping 14 shots against the Lakers. He turned aside six shots during the final quarter.
"Colchester packed it in around the cage and we had to be really aware of what was going on," Beilke said. "And Addison was a wall when we needed it."
Liam Evarts (three goals) and Austin Daigneault (two goals) paced the Lakers. Teammates Cooper Baldwin, Ian Maher, Isaac Karlin and Aiden Flaherty also scored.
"We did not do as well on face-offs as we would have liked and that's something that we will need to improve on," Beilke said.
Harwood (2-0) will host defending Division III champion Montpelier at 4 p.m. Friday. Colchester (3-1) will travel to play Milton the same day at 4 p.m.
"It was a gut check," Beilke said. "And what we needed the boys to do, they did. We did not come out and play our best at the start and I don't know if the boys were expecting this close of a game. But they played inspired lacrosse from the second half on."
Spaulding 11, Milton 2
MILTON - Billy Sancibrian and Gabe Hoar buried their first varsity goals and the Crimson Tide locked up their second victory in 24 hours by racing past the Yellowjackets on Tuesday.
"The exciting part was we played (Monday) and we put together a good first half, but we wanted to put together four good quarters," Spaulding coach Matt Flaherty said. "Today we put together three good quarters, and that's something to build on. We want to get better every game. And from (Monday) to today, we saw that. We have some young guys who are getting some points and it's nice to get those guys success."
Thomas Ducharme and Aidan Kresco scored three goals apiece, while Sancibrian added two goals. Jon Malnati and Jamison Mast also found the back of the cage for Spaulding and freshman Evan Peloquin dished out three assists.
The Tide established a 4-0 halftime lead and held Milton scoreless for most of the third quarter. Goalie Chris Howarth recorded 12 saves for Spaulding, compared to 10 saves by Milton's Chaz Larivee. Ryan Glassford and Hoar helped the Tide win roughly 90% of the face-offs.
"Ryan did a lot of it and then Gabe came in during the second half and won probably 75% of his face-offs," Flaherty said.
Cooper Aylward, Carter Dayton, Jon Malnati and Reese Thayer were defensive standouts in the winning effort.
"We started Reese today for the second straight game and he fit in really well as a new player coming into our defense," Flaherty said. "He's playing with technique and staying out of the penalty box, so it was cool to see. Our guys are really excited to win two in a row and we want to keep our focus and play lacrosse the way it is supposed to be played with respect to the game later this week."
Spaulding (2-1) will host Mount Abraham at 4 p.m. Friday. Milton (1-2) will host Colchester the same day.
GIRLS TENNIS
Colchester 6, Spaulding 1
BARRE - Julia Fewer provided a bright spot for the Crimson Tide at No. 1 singles during Tuesday's season-opening loss against the Lakers.
Fewer faced an early deficit against Kendall Spencer before rallying to a 6-4, 6-2 victory.
"Julia always goes into a mach like a cool cucumber and just does her thing," Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said. "She was down by two games in the first set and won that one 6-4. I had her playing No. 3 or No. 4 singles last year. So playing No. 1 this year, it was nice to see that win for her."
The Crimson Tide boast eight seniors this season, including a handful of newcomers.
"We had some basketball girls - Emily Poulin and Autumn Lewis - who decided they wanted to try out tennis," Cleveland said. "And they did well today, being new to it."
Ashley Boisvert, Payton Lamberti, Madison Pembroke and Kayla Hood rounded out the singles lineup for Cleveland's team. Lily LaCroix and Lewis teamed up for the Tide at No. 1 doubles, while Megan Rea and Poulin joined forces at No. 2 doubles.
"I've really had to move girls up and around this year," Cleveland said. "And there were no nets at the court the first two weeks of practice, so we were in the gym doing the best we could. We finally got on the courts and unfortunately we only have three nets up now. But they did the best they could today. I'm confident that when we get back to practice we can work some of those kinks out and work on fundamentals and get a win."
Spaulding (0-1) will host Montpelier at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
