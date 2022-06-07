The Spaulding baseball sought redemption Tuesday and stole a chapter from U-32's playbook to secure its 16th straight victory.
The Crimson Tide's five stolen bases matched their hit total during Division II semifinal action, allowing the Granite City crew to manufacture enough runs in the middle innings to seal a 4-2 victory. Coach Dan Kiniry's top-seeded team avenged last year's championship loss to the Raiders and will attempt to capture the program's first title in 32 years when the Tide (17-1) face No. 2 Lyndon in Saturday's 11 a.m. championship at Centennial Field in Burlington.
"We knew coming in that we were going to have to get the bats hot," winning pitcher Averill Parker said. "It tools us a little bit, but we came through."
The Vikings (16-3) locked up a spot in the final with Tuesday's 5-1 win against Hartford (9-9). Lyndon suffered an 11-3 loss at Spaulding three weeks ago and also fell against U-32 and Hazen.
"Lyndon has great pitchers," coach Kiniry said. "And from an offensive perspective, in a lot of ways it's like looking in the mirror. They have guys in the lineup who are great hitters and capable of doing incredible things at any time. Austin Wheeler is an incredible pitcher and he throws as hard as anybody that we've seen all season. So it will be a challenge. We know that starting with the playdown into the quarterfinals and semifinal that we're going to get everybody's best. So we have to bring our best too in order to compete."
Parker gave up five hits, struck out four batters and issued two walks. He threw 91 pitches and escaped a sixth-inning jam after two players for No. 5 U-32 (12-6) reached base with no outs.
"It was surreal," Parker said. "(U-32) brought a lot of people and it was crazy to pitch through. And there was a lot of support over here and it was great. I felt it all and the energy really fueled me through it. …It's baseball and anything can happen. The last inning, I just wanted to keep them from getting any good hits and try to keep them from advancing more than they should be."
Losing pitcher Kevin Dowling allowed four hits, recorded seven strikeouts and issued two walks over five innings, throwing 79 pitches in the process. Carter Hoffman kept the Tide scoreless in the bottom of the sixth inning after giving up one hit and registering one strikeout.
"(Dowling) threw a great game," Parker said. "He kept us quiet for a few innings, which is a pretty good feat. We're a pretty good offensive team and he shut us down for a couple innings. And then we just had to wake the bats up."
Spaulding fell behind 2-0 in the first inning before rallying with one run in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth. The Raiders didn't help their cause by stranding six runners, compared to two by the Tide.
"In tight games, any little thing can change momentum," coach Kiniry said. "And that's one of the things we talked about all year: You have to do the little things to get big outcomes. Every team gets better as the season progresses. We hit the ball harder at the end of the season, the pitchers get better, the defenses get better. And so the balls don't fall in the second half of the year like maybe they did in the first half of the year."
Parker contributed two singles and one RBI at the plate, while teammate Cole McAllister also had two base hits and crossed home twice. Kieran McNamara scored a run and added one RBI for the Tide. Trevor Arsenault (one run scored, one RBI) and Grady Chase (one run scored) were additional standouts in the victory.
"They're a good, athletic team and we were expecting them to run," U-32 coach Geoff Green said of the Tide. "I thought Kevin was doing a good job with his slide step and holding them. But they're good athletes and they can run."
Shane Starr had two singles and scored a run for the Raiders. Anthony Concessi (one-run single), Dylan Lutz (single), Charlie Haynes (single) and Alex Keene (one RBI) were also solid offensively in the loss and Dowling scored the opening run of the game.
"Averill pitched a heck of a game," Green said. "His ability to locate the curveball and mix it in with the fastball was very impressive. His ability to hold us to two runs is pretty impressive, so I think that was a big story. And I wish we could have put the ball in play a little more in those middle innings. We got off to a hot start and we were expecting breaking balls early, so some of our guys were able to sit on those and string a couple hits together early in the first inning. He made an adjustment and started mixing up his sequences a little bit and I think we made his job a little bit easier than it needed to be in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning. I was proud of our guys showing a little bit of life in the seventh. But ultimately it was too little, too late."
U-32's offense showed its potential early in the season with a 20-7 shellacking vs. Hartford and entered the semifinal averaging nine runs per game. The Raiders appeared ready to continue that high-scoring trend against the Tide following a dreamy start to the first inning.
Following a walk to Dowling, Starr hammered a line-drive single to right-center field. Dowling barely slid under Chase's tag to reach third base safely, while Starr utilized the brief window of opportunity to sneak over to second. Concessi swung at the first pitch he faced and roped a one-run single to left field. Following a strikeout, Keane took a cut at the second pitch he saw and drove in Starr with a groundout. The damage could have been worse that inning, but a scorching line drive toward left field by Ben Bourgeois was snagged during a leaping reflex play by Chase to end the inning.
"That was a big energy-builder," Parker said. "Grady usually plays center and I'm usually at third. So it was a new position and he made a great play early in the game."
Dowling was dominant in the first two innings, retiring the side with 10 pitches in the first frame and seven in the second. But U-32 struggled to capitalize on a few scoring chances during the next two innings and left the door open for a comeback. Lutz hit a two-out single in the second inning and was left stranded after a groundout to Parker. The Raiders had runners on first and second with one out in the third inning after a leadoff single by Starr and a walk to Hoffman. Both athletes advanced to the next base on a passed ball, but Parker induced back-to-back pop-ups to keep the deficit at 2-0.
The Tide started their determined charge back into contention following two straight strikeouts to start the bottom of the third inning. With a full count, Chase took a fourth ball and trotted up to first base on a walk. The three-sport standout quickly stole second with McAllister at the plate. The Tide caught a big break a few moments later when a pop-up toward the backstop was dropped by a U-32 player. McAllister made the Raiders pay for their mistake, blasting a one-run single to right field to close the gap to 2-1.
"It came down to a handful of plays and that's definitely the kind of baseball you want to play," Green said. "We catch a pop-up back here and that third baseman doesn't snare the line drive, that's a 3-3 game and who knows what happens. It changes the course of the whole last inning and some of the other decisions that they have to make mid-game. One or two plays seemed to determine the outcome of this game, and I think that's the way it was the last time. Spaulding is a great team. But to play them very tough twice says a lot about who we are as a team. I was really proud of our resilience all the way through."
The Raiders went down in order during the top of the fourth before Spaulding pulled ahead for good in the bottom of the frame. Arsenault led things off and was hit by a pitch. He stole second almost immediately and crossed home on a single to left field by McNamara. The throw home gave McNamara the green light to reach second base, and he stole third a minute later. Dowling struck out the next batter, but a bunt single by Parker drove in McNamara to tie the score. Following a walk to Dylan Bachand, Dowling got out of the inning by recording a three-pitch strikeout and getting the next batter to ground out to third.
Parker made life easy on himself with 1-2-3 innings during the fifth and sixth frames. Spaulding added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth after a leadoff single to right-center by McAllister. He promptly stole second and moved to third on a groundout by Danny Kiniry. Arsenault laid down a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt to drive in McCallister for a 4-2 advantage.
"In the third inning we had a two-out walk to the No. 9 hitter, which really killed us," Green said. "That was also the inning we dropped that pop-up, so that cost us a little bit. And then in the fourth inning when they started stringing a few things together and going to their small-ball game. They broke out a couple suicide squeezes, there was a tough call at first base that forced Kevin to throw a few extra pitches here and there. All that contributed to his pitch count going up a little bit. They were able to pace it a little more and get the ball in play. And once they got a few guys on base, now these guys bat a little bit harder and take a little bit deeper cut."
Parker kept the heat on U-32 with a one-out single to shallow right field in the sixth inning. He nearly scored on a two-out line drive to center by Aiden Madison, but Lutz backtracked and made a leaping catch to rob the Tide.
U-32 kept things interesting in the seventh inning when Sawyer Mislak barely reached first base in time on a dropped third strike. A single to left field by Charlie Haynes gave the Raiders two runners on base with no outs.
"This is the third game in a row (Haynes) has had a pinch hit, which is very difficult," Green said. "It was such a huge spot to put the pressure on and not give up in that last inning."
Parker remained composed during the high-stakes situation, getting the next batter out on an easy pop fly. Center fielder Hayden Kennedy made a diving catch to track down a potential single for the second out. A groundout three pitches later ended the game.
"Hayden Kennedy had a huge grab," Parker said. "That was a great play."
Spaulding packed in its last 15 games during a five-week stretch, but the Tide are feeling confident and fresh heading into their second straight championship. A big factor behind all the success has been a deep rotation of pitchers who have been happy to split time and prioritize the team over any individual glory. Utility players like Chase have played a massive role in filling voids on a game-to-game basis, helping the team maintain consistency during the stretch run.
"We were blessed to have depth at third base and Dylan Bachand and Graiden Hawkins have played there," coach Kiniry said. "The reason we chose Grady is because of his athleticism. U-32 has great team speed and we also know that they like to lay the bunt down and utilize that speed. So that was to neutralize that as best as possible. And at least have a situation where if they want to sacrifice or bunt for a base hit, we have an opportunity to at least get an out. So that's why I made that change. Grady has hit in almost every spot in the batting order. He's played shortstop, third base, center field, he's pitched a little bit. He's done everything that we ask him to do and he shows tremendous leadership as a senior. He never complains and always has a great attitude."
Spaulding avenged last year's 5-0 championship loss to U-32, which captured its first title in program history. The Tide outlasted the Raiders 5-3 two weeks ago, led by dynamite pitching from McNamara, Parker and Mason Keel. Both coaches had a sense that their playoff rematch could be a low-scoring affair, and that hunch proved true despite the early outburst by the visitors.
"U-32 were great champions and they fight to the end," coach Kiniry said. "Like us, they had some ups and downs during the season. But when it matters, they play their absolute best. It was really a fun game today, but it took pitching, it took good defense and key offensive situations to score enough runs. Kevin Dowling did a great job on the mound and I just decided that we're going to bunt, we're going to sacrifice, we're going to try and move some guys around. Because the pitchers are doing such a good job and the defenses are doing such a good job that one or two runs could be the difference. And neither team was putting the balls in the gap today. The pitchers did a good job of holding both teams down and it came down to a couple runs, so sacrificing was important."
Spaulding opened the post-season with a playdown against a No. 16 Lamoille squad that only won a single game all spring. The Tide faced a 4-3 deficit after the second inning before erupting for 18 runs in the third and cruising to a 23-5 victory. Kiniry's team only connected for four hits in the quarterfinals, but McNamara tossed a complete-game one-hitter to trigger a 3-0 victory over No. 8 Missisquoi.
"It's good for the guys to know what it feels like to be in these close games because you just don't know how every game is going to materialize," coach Kiniry said. "You hope that you're in it. But we feel like we have the depth when we're in games to get a key base hit at a certain time, bunt to move guys around, use our team speed too. You never know how a game will turn out. So we just have to prepare to do whatever it takes in that particular game to try and get ahead and win the game."
U-32 will graduate five seniors: Lutz, Concessi, Haynes, Hoffman and Addison Proulx. The Raiders have advanced to the semifinals four times in the last six seasons and finished 14-3 last year after outscoring playoff opponents 26-3.
"I'm really proud of everything they've brought to the program over the last four years," Green said. "After the game I told them, 'U-32 baseball is a thing now. U-32 baseball is now a competitive team in Division II.' And I think two years in a row making at least the semifinals, this is a baseball program to be reckoned with. We think that we're a team that when we show up on another team's schedule, they're looking forward to this game and know this is going to be a challenging game. And a lot that these guys have brought over the last four years has made that happen. Carter has been an amazing player for us, Tony has been an incredible player, Charlie had a huge role for us. All of these guys have played a pretty significant role in turning this program around. So I'm really thankful for all of their contributions. And it's my first class to have freshmen all the way through to seniors. To see them go is hard. But we've got an exciting group of young guys coming up and we're really excited about the future of our team. There's a lot of leadership. And the example that our seniors set this year is a huge part of that."
Spaulding has outscored opponents by an average of 12-3 this season and left no doubt about its status as the top squad in the Capital Division. The Tide beat D-III finalist Hazen (15-2) in five innings during a 13-1 blowout. An 11-run fifth inning on Senior Day propelled Spaulding to its 11-3 victory over Lyndon.
According to coach Kiniry, a 14-4 loss in five innings against St. Johnsbury during the second game of the season lit a fire under his team. And that flame is still burning entering the biggest game of them all.
"Last year we were really competitive and you have to learn from your mistakes and you have to learn from the painful moments," Kiniry said. "I think the St. J game for us helped snap us back to focus. That game we didn't hit the ball very well, we didn't play defense, we didn't pitch the ball particularly well. And it was a reminder that success comes from balance in baseball and the three phases. And we harped on that all year. And that was an opportunity the second game of the year to say, 'OK, this is a good teaching and learning moment for all of us. Let's understand what happened, let's learn from it and move forward.'"
BASEBALL
Hazen 9, Thetford 3
HARDWICK - The Division III Wildcats avenged one of their only losses of the season Tuesday and earned a spot in the championship for the first time in 15 years.
Tyler Rivard picked up the victory on the mound for the No. 1 Wildcats, who are seeking their first crown since 1982. Hazen will return to action at 11 a.m. Sunday against No. 3 Peoples Academy, which is the defending champ. The Wolves (14-2) advanced to the title game with a 6-0 victory over No. 2 Bellows Falls (13-5).
Hazen (15-2) earned payback against No. 4 Thetford (11-5) after the Wildcats suffered a 5-4 loss to the Panthers two weeks ago. The hosts built a 2-0 lead in the first inning before plating four runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. Thetford scored all of its runs in the fifth frame.
The top hitters for the Wildcats were Jadon Baker (3-for-3, double, two runs scored), Rivard (2-for-4, two runs scored) and Andrew Menard (2-for-4, double, two RBIs). Leading the way for Thetford were Boone Fahey (1-for-4, double, two RBIs), Justin Robinson (1-for-2, double, one RBI) and Nolan Pepe (1-for-2).
Rivard gave up zero hits and struck out two batters over two-plus innings. Losing pitcher Mack Briglin gave up two hits and three runs.
"Tonight was a hard-fought game by both teams," Hazen coach Spencer Howard said. "Thetford did a great job pitching, with Ethan Marshia throwing the ball really well and keeping us off-balance after getting two quick runs in the first. They were able to score three in the fifth off of Lyle (Ronney), who was pitching a great game. He just left two balls up over the plate and gave up doubles that scored three runs. After that, we were able to settle down and answer back in the fifth, which was awesome to see our kids battle back there. And we scored three more in the sixth. It was a great team win tonight by everyone."
