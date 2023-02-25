BARRE - Spaulding earned a semifinal berth for the third straight year Saturday and proved that its never to late to reinvent yourself as a first-half team.
The third-seeded Crimson Tide avenged last year's girls basketball championship loss by claiming a 62-43 victory over No. 6 Mount Abraham in the Division II quarterfinals. During the first two quarters Spaulding erupted for 39 points, which is more than the Tide scored during all four quarters of six of their games this winter.
"These girls came out with a fire in their bellies like they've never had before," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "They knew what they needed to do and they worked hard all week preparing for this. They knew they had to be disciplined and they came out and executed. They were very excited for this rematch. We didn't show Mount Abe our best the last time we played them, so this is what they wanted."
The Eagles (12-9) beat Spaulding, 40-39, in Bristol on Feb. 4 but trailed the whole way during the rematch. Mount Abraham ends the season at 12-10, while Spaulding (18-4) advances to play No. 2 Fair Haven (20-2) in Wednesday's 8:15 p.m. semifinal at the Barre Aud.
Spaulding lost to Fair Haven, 56-41, during a 2021 semifinal that was held on the Slaters' home court due to the pandemic. Last year the Tide beat top-ranked Lyndon in the semifinals at the Aud before suffering a 36-33 loss to the Eagles.
"This is something these players have dreamed of since they were little girls," coach MacAuley said of competing at the Aud. "Yes, we got there the last two years. One year it got taken away from us because of Covid, so we didn't actually get to play there. But we're not just excited about getting to the Aud - we're ready to do more than just get there."
The Slaters played in four straight title games from 2018--2021 and earned a 38-22 quarterfinal victory Friday over Lamoille. Fourth-seeded Harwood (14-6) will face No. 1 North Country (22-0) in the other D-II semifinal on Monday.
"Both Fair Haven and North Country have been the buzz of D-II, but we never played them in the season," coach MacAuley said. "They don't know us and we don't know them - besides what we see on tape. We're going to work our butts off and be ready for them and I don't think either team is unbeatable. We're going to try to be the team that takes them down. I think it's anybody's game at any time and we're up for the challenge."
Yvonne Roberge paced the Tide with 16 points to go along with nine rebounds. Teammate Sage MacAuley went 8 of 11 from the foul line and finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Aliyah Elliot made 5 of 6 free-throw attempts and finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Granite City squad. Sophie Guariello (seven points), Gracie Martin (six points, eight rebounds) and Taylor Keel (six points) were also standouts for the Tide, who went 14 of 21 from the line.
Maia Jensen and MacKenzie Griner scored 13 points apiece for Mount Abraham, which made 5 of 12 foul shots. Madison Gile added nine points during the loss.
"It was really good to see us play all four quarters today," coach MacAuley said. "We took off and came out of the gate strong. Then they made some adjustments and they went on a little run. It ebbed and flowed the whole game. It went up and down, up and down. And it was just weathering the storm as that happened."
The Eagles missed a pair of early foul shots and Roberge hit a 3-pointer from the right corner a few seconds later. Roberge nabbed a steal and made a left-handed layup before MacAuley hit a foul shot. A Roberge bounce pass in transition set up MacAuley for an easy basket and an 8-0 lead. Griner scored the Eagles' first basket with 5:55 left in the first quarter, but Elliot answered back with a runner along the baseline. A Jensen basket was followed by back-to-back buckets from Roberge, prompting the Eagles to call a timeout while trailing 14-4.
A MacAuley foul shot stretched the lead to 11 points before Jensen lit a fire under the Eagles by slashing in for a layup and draining a 3-pointer. Guariello responded with a 3-pointer on Spaulding's next possession, Gile capped a three-point play from the foul line and then Roberge hit a bank shot. Griner and Jensen rushed to the rescue again for the visitors, sparking a 4-0 run that trimmed the deficit to 20-16 at the end of the first quarter.
Roberge made a short jumper at the start of the second quarter and then the Tide missed a pair of free-throw attempts. A mid-court steal allowed MacAuley to sprint up the floor for a fast-break basket and then Roberge picked off an Eagles pass and fired a bounce pass to Guariello for a weak-side layup that extended the lead to 26-16. A Griner bucket and two Gile foul shots kept the pressure on the Tide, but Roberge set up Martin for a 3-pointer that ended the Eagles' mini-run. The back-and-forth action continued with a Jensen layup, a Keel putback, a Griner basket and two Elliot free throws. The Eagles failed to take advantage of two free-throw attempts and then a fast-break layup by Jensen was followed by two more Elliot foul shots. Griner scored down low, Elliot countered with a jumper and then Roberge found Isabella Beaudreault for a transition layup that sent the Tide into halftime with a 39-28 advantage.
A Payton Vincent puback and another bucket by Griner helped the Eagles make it a seven-point game at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Two MacAuley foul shots, an Elliot putback and layups by Guariello and Keel stretched the lead to 47-32, resulting in a timeout by the Eagles. Gile and Keel traded baskets at the end of the quarter and Spaulding carried a 49-34 advantage into the final eight minutes.
"We just knew we had to do a better job of taking care of the basketball," coach MacAuley said. "We were getting a little sloppy and getting ahead of ourselves. We didn't necessarily want to slow it down, but we wanted to be more focussed. And that helped us get that 8-0 run in the third quarter."
Martin and Louisa Painter hit matching 3-pointers during the first minute of the fourth quarter and then MacAuley went 4 of 4 from the line to help lock up the victory. Junior varsity standout Emma Young capped the scoring during the final seconds for her first varsity basket.
Spaulding and Harwood will represent the Capital Division at the Aud after settling for a regular-season split during league play. The Tide earned a 46-40 victory over the Highlanders on Jan. 3 before HU claimed payback by prevailing 32-25 on Jan. 12. Both the Tide and coach Tom Young's Highlander squad have made huge strides since going winless in 2017.
"We've come so far and both of us have built up these programs," coach MacAuley said. "I know Tom very well and he's done a great job with that team and that community. I'm excited to see what both of us can do in the semis."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 46, Lake Region 42
DUXBURY - Offensive depth was the difference-maker for the No. 4 Highlanders during Saturday's grudge match with the No. 5 Rangers in Division II quarterfinal action.
Harwood's pick-your-poison offense overwhelmed Lake Region at the end, giving coach Tom Young's 14-6 team a semifinal date with undefeated North Country. The Highlanders will take on the Falcons at 8:15 p.m. Monday at the Barre Aud. North Country advanced to the Aud with a 50-28 quarterfinal victory over Lyndon.
"For my team, they're just kids who love to play sports," coach Young said. "North Country is 22-0 and they've had a decent schedule against hard teams. They're the No. 1 seed and they're good. They also have kids who play soccer and they work a ton. And you don't go undefeated if you're not good."
Harwood's top contributors were Eloise Lilley (20 points, four steals, two assists), Quinn Nelson (eight points, 11 rebounds) and Jill Rundle (eight points, two assists). Teammate Cierra McKay chipped in with seven points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists, while Mia Lapointe grabbed five rebounds in the victory. Sakoya Sweeney scored 25 points for Lake Region, which ends the season at 14-8.
"I said to the girls at the end of the game that I was so proud - and not just because they won the game," coach Young said. "They played a schedule with 18 road games. And even through some scoring slumps, they all kept working hard. There's not just one girl who carries us. We go to the open girl every game. And that's what makes us a team."
Lake Region led 13-10 after the first quarter. Harwood took control in the second quarter and pulled ahead 23-17 before the halftime break. The Rangers trailed 32-31 entering the final eight minutes and pulled even down the stretch, but Harwood finished the job during the final minutes.
"We were tied and then we went up by four and hit some free throws and shots and came up with a big stop at the end," coach Young said.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 75, Lyndon 50
LYNDON - Sophomores Carson Cody (20 points, three steals) and Carter Bruzzese (14 points, four assists, three steals) led the Solons to their 11th straight victory during Saturday's regular-season finale.
Andrew Tringe (six points, 10 rebounds, three blocks) was a force down low for the Solons, who made eight 3-pointers as a team and were untouchable during a 28-0 run in the second half. Cody, Bruzzese and Clayton Foster each made two long-distance shots in the victory.
The Solons cruised to an 87-39 victory at crosstown rival U-32 on Friday night and then hopped on a bus to the Northeast Kingdom 11 hours later. The quick turnaround wasn't a problem for the two-time defending Division II champs, who built a 19-14 first-quarter lead and led 42-19 entering halftime. The Solons headed into the final quarter with a 56-31 cushion.
Austin Wheeler (11 points), Julian Thrailkill (10 points) and Ethan Lussier (nine pints) paced the Vikings, who suffered a 91-62 loss to the Solons on Jan. 30. Montpelier wraps up the regular season at 17-3 and will begin its quest for a third straight championship by hosting a Division II playdown on Tuesday or Wednesday. Lyndon will carry ant 11-9 record into the post-season.
