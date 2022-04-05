SOUTH BURLINGTON - Offensive standout Maria Kaczmarek buried five goals Tuesday as the South Burlington girls lacrosse team proved why it's the two-time defending Division I champion during a 17-12 victory over U-32.
Sam Crane, Miranda Hayes and Mercedes Rozzi all recorded hat tricks for the Wolves, who will shoot for a three-peat later this season. Goalie Greta Heldman made eight saves for the hosts. Her team fired home five unanswered goals at the start and never looked back the rest of the way.
"It was a great first game for us and we hadn't even been outside before today," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "We had played (inside) at the Civic Center, which is a nice backup and it has some lines. But it's maybe a quarter of the size of the field. South Burlington scored five goals in the first five minutes and then we figured out some spacing and we ended up tying them the rest of the way. So I was really impressed with that effort and impressed with how how a bunch of girls stepped up. Our defense played great and Emily had a bunch of great saves. South Burlington is obviously a very strong team. So to hold our own on draw controls was good and we did a nice job forcing turnovers."
The Wolves pieced together a 19-0 record in 2019 and returned to action with a 15-2 campaign last season after the 2020 slate was cancelled due to Covid. South Burlington went all the way in 2021 with an 18-8 quarterfinal victory over Mount Mansfield, a 12-10 semifinal win over Rutland and a 17-6 championship victory against BFA-St. Albans.
Caitlyn Fielder paced U-32 with five goals and two assists. Willa Long and Zoe Hilferty contributed three goals apiece for the Raiders and teammate Tegan O'Donnell also scored.
"We played strong and did really well on ground balls," Connor said. "Tegan caused at least four turnovers and had a bunch of ground balls on the defensive end."
U-32 netminder Emily Fuller made six saves, while Alyssa Frazier won eight draw controls for the Raiders. South Burlington held a 16-14 overall advantage on draws.
"We hadn't even practiced draw controls and Alyssa won almost every one she had," Connor said. "Every time she battles until she gets the ball. It's only her second year playing lacrosse and I'm super psyched to have her."
Tuesday's early-season clash of the titans featured a South Burlington side that boasts seven D-I championships and a U-32 team that captured D-II crowns in 2006, 2014 and 2018. The Raiders faced a 10-5 halftime deficit and trailed 16-10 with eight minutes remaining.
South Burlington (1-0) will host Rice at 7 p.m. Friday. U-32 (0-1) will host Mount Mansfield at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"We've only been practicing in the Civic Center, which is certainly better than the gym," Connor said. "But there's a lot we can't practice, like working on our transition and some concepts. So I was really happy with how we played today. We looked fast and fit, and we played really smart. Those are all great things to see at this point in the season. We're not going to be that polished yet this early, but we held our own very well. And it looks like warm weather for next week, so I'm hoping to be able to practice outside by then."
BOYS LACROSSE
Colchester 16, Spaulding 3
COLCHESTER - Ryan Dousevicz (four goals, three assists) and Brady LaVasseur (three goals, two assists) gave the Lakers a massive advantage offensively during Tuesday's romp over the Crimson Tide.
Austin Daigneault and Liam Evarts both contributed two goals and two assists, helping Colchester kick off the season in style. Mason Cardinal and Isaac Karlin (one assist) chipped in with two goals apiece and teammate Josh Emmons added one goal. Caleb LaVasseur and William Mullins both tallied one assist for the Lakers, while Colchester goalie Kieran Phillips made eight saves.
Thomas Ducharme (one assist), Evan Peloquin and Ryan Glassford scored for the Crimson Tide. Aiden Kresco dished out two assists and teammate Chris Howarth stopped eight shots between the pipes. Spaulding will travel to play BFA-St. Albans at 4 p.m. Friday. Colchester will host BFA-Fairfax the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.