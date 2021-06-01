EAST MONTPELIER — South Burlington boys tennis standout James Bialas clinched a 4-3 team victory by prevailing at No. 4 singles Tuesday, guiding the No. 12 Wolves past No. 5 U-32.
Bialas held off Evan Elliott, 7-5, 6-4, to set up a quarterfinal date against either No. 4 Middlebury (9-2) or No. 13 Colchester (2-10).
“There was some heartache, but the boys all came together afterwards and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” U-32 coach Garrett Washburn said. “You could tell in their faces that they were sad and they didn’t want it to end. But they’ve all grown so much as tennis players. They were disappointed, but they’re already talking about next year. So, to me, that’s the sign of a champion.”
Lasse Lieberman and Kayl Humke triumphed for the Raiders at the top two singles positions. Lieberman outlasted Sriram Sethuranam, 6-4, 6-4.
“Lasse broke a string during his 10-minute warmup and he didn’t have a backup racquet,” Washburn said. “He had to borrow one of mine, and our tensions are strung a little different. So he had to adapt to a different style. But for having to do it on the fly, he did great. He still had a lot of power, but he was putting more topspin on the ball. His opponent had very strong shots, but Lasse was just able to move him around a little bit more.”
Humke was in cruise control at the start but had to dig deep in the second set. He earned a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Pierce Goslovich.
“Kayl ran away the first set,” Washburn said. “His opponent did not like his pace that he was putting on the ball, which was probably a little bit lighter than he was used to. And Kayl was down in the second set and he won five straight points to close it out.”
JT Nordenson and Nils Young also rose to the occasion for the Raiders. They bounced back from a sluggish start to record a 2-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory over James Bradley and Jules Butler at No. 2 doubles.
“They turned it on in the second set and they had a back-and-forth third set for the tiebreak,” Washburn said. “They got an early lead and then gave up a bunch of points. But they were able to close it out.”
Singles players Chris Bialas and Vihit Gupta helped the Wolves stay close with U-32. At No. 1 doubles, Jay Eagle and Will Bradley rallied to a 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 victory over Raiders Finn O’Donnell and Rory McLane.
“I knew that if we got the No. 1 doubles, we would take the win,” Washburn said. “But it wasn’t over just because they didn’t take the win. They dominated the first and got a little comfy in the second. Rory and Finn were taking care of the shots at the net a little bit more than South Burlington, but they had some great lobs. It was opposite styles and it was a great match to watch.”
SINGLES
Lasse Lieberman (U) def. Sriram Sethuranam 6-4, 6-4 Kayl Humke (U) def. Pierce Goslovich 6-1, 7-5 Chris Bialas (SB) def. Tzevi Schwartz 6-1, 6-2 James Bialas (SB) def. Evan Elliott 7-5, 6-4 Vihit Gupta (SB) Julian Fitz 6-0, 6-1
DOUBLES
Jay Eagle and Will Bradley (SB) def. Finn O’Donnell and Rory McLane 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 JT Nordenson and Nils Young (U) def. James Bradley and Jules Butler 2-6, 6-4, 10-7
GIRLS TENNIS
Harwood 4, Rice 3
WATERBURY — Gretchen Kogut rallied past Evi Quinlan at No. 2 singles to help the No. 8 Highlanders outlast the No. 9 Green Knights in Tuesday’s Division II playdown.
Julia Biederman and Anda Gulley also stepped up for the Highlanders points in singles action. Maeven Cattanach and Cierra McKay teamed up at No. 1 doubles to give HU another victory.
Anna Wolters and Finn Jacobson won at the bottom of the singles order for Rice (1-11). Teammates Sophia Strouse and Lullalah Guthrie triumphed at No. 2 doubles.
Harwood (3-9) advances to play No. 1 Middlebury (10-0) in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Thursday.
SINGLES
Julia Biederman (H) def. Elizabeth Lord, 6-0, 6-0 Gretchen Kogut (H) def. Evi Quinlan 4-6, 6-2, 10-4 Anda Gulley (H) def. Libby Stevens 6-3, 6-3 Anna Wolters (RI) def. Ella Dice 6-1, 6-1 Finn Jacobson (RI) def. Olivia Sprague 6-3, 6-2
DOUBLES
Maeven Cattanach and Cierra McKay (H) def. Gabby Sneddon and Hannah Cunningham 6-1, 6-4 Sophia Strouse and Lullalah Guthrie (RI) def. Anna Alberghini and Charlie Flint 6-3, 6-1
SOFTBALL
Green Mountain 8, Williamstown 4
CHESTER — The No. 5 Chieftains scored four runs in the second inning and four in the sixth to hold off the No. 12 Blue Devils on Thursday in Division III playdown action.
The Blue Devils opened up a 2-0 lead in the first inning and closed the gap to 4-2 in the fourth. Winning pitcher Brie Cummings recorded three strikeouts, issued four walks and allowed nine hits. Brianna McLaughlin took the loss on the mound after pitching all six innings. She struck out six batters, issued eight walks and gave up six hits.
Green Mountain’s top hitters were Tierney O’Brien (2-for-3), Brie Howe-Lynch (2-for-3, two runs scored) and Kim Cummings (1-for-3) Williamstown’s Hailey Brickey went 4-for-4 and scored a run, while teammate Hunter Covey was 2-for-4. Courtney Townsend and Alexus Isham also contributed hits for the Blue Devils.
Green Mountain (11-6) will travel to play No. 4 BFA-Fairfax in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal. Williamstown ends the season at 5-10.
“It’s always disappointing when a season comes to an end, but I’m incredibly proud of this team and how far they’ve come in a few short months,” Blue Devils coach Hannah Bonneau said. “Our seniors really stepped up and were player leaders for us this season and have left a legacy that will continue into next year. Our goal all season-long was to be better than the day before. And this group of players lived up to that all season.”
BOYS ULTIMATE
Colchester 11, Montpelier 9
MONTPELIER — The No. 10 Lakers upset the No. 7 Solons after pulling away in the second half of Tuesday’s Division I playdown. The score was tied at 3 entering halftime. Colchester (5-8) will face either No. 2 Mount Mansfield (11-2) or No. 15 Middlebury (1-10) in Friday’s 4:30 p.m. quarterfinal. Montpelier ends the season at 8-6.
