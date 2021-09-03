DUXBURY — Sumner Nenninger and Division I South Burlington backed up the hype during Friday’s 5-0 boys soccer victory over D-II Harwood.
Nenninger deposited four shots into the back of the net during the first half and set up Yonathan Gebreselasie after the break.
Liam Combs made seven saves for Harwood and teammate Dylan Mauro stopped two shots. The Highlanders did not fire any shots on goal.
“We scrimmaged CVU and St. Johnsbury and now we’ve played South Burlington, so we are definitely used to a tough opponent,” HU coach Joe Yalicki said. “We learned that mistakes with possession or with marking are going to lead to goals against. There is a lot to learn from these losses and we got plenty of practice playing without the ball, which will help long-term. I was psyched to see three new players — Emmett Lisai, Matt Fiaschetti and Liam Combs — totally hold their own in their debuts. And Nenninger is an absolute stud.”
BOYS SOCCER
Vergennes 2, Paine Mt. 0
VERGENNES — One goal in each half combined with stingy defense lifted the Commodores to a season-opening victory Friday.
Jonah Mahe opened the scoring for Vergennes on an assist by Ethan Gebo. Xavier Deblois doubled the lead in teh 70th minutes on a pass from Elijah Duprey.
“Vergennes played with greater fire and team organization,” Paine Mountain coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. “They were a well-coached squad who played smart, decisive soccer. We did not match their focus or teamwork, despite those qualities normally being our strengths.”
Paine Mountain’s Nick Passalacqua and Tucker Hall were standouts at the center back position. Teammate Michael Murphy was a versatile weapon across the pitch, while keeper Ethan Miller (eight saves) delivered a solid performance to deny Vergennes at key points in the match. Abram Francis stopped two shots for Vergennes.
The cooperative team featuring Williamstown and Northfield athletes will host cross-town rival Randolph for an 11 a.m. clash Sept. 11.
“There was a lot of optimism to start the season, given we have a heavily senior team with a lot of quality, chemistry and dedication,” Crawford-Stempel said. “We had a strong preseason that featured two ties in scrimmages with Burr and Burton and Woodstock.”
GMVS 3, Burke 1
BURKE — A late first-half goal lifted the Gumbies’ spirits during Friday’s victory in a battle of elite ski schools.
Cole Sachs scored on a Duncan Armstrong assist to give GMVS an early lead. Reed Rockwell answered for the Bears with a goal in the 36th minute. Albie Preisler responded for the Gumbies with a goal in the 37th minute, thanks to an assist by Alvar Calvo Santos. Cannon Parsons capped the scoring on a feed from Walker Henyon.
GMVS goalie Ben Albrecht stopped one shot in the victory. It was the Gumbies’ first victory since 2019 after the school opted not to compete last year due to Covid.
GIRLS SOCCER
Burke 7, GMVS 1
FAYSTON — Mackenzie Leach scored five goals for the Bears to start the season in style Friday.
Sarah Paradis and Anika Hunt also found the back of the net in the victory. The Green Mountain Valley School’s Tess Hanley broke up the shutout bid with a well-placed strike in the 62nd minute.
GMVS goalie Skye Greenburg recorded 12 saves during the opening half. Teammae Ada Jones made four saves in the second half. Burke’s Riley McHugh and Charlize Bier combined to make six saves.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Harwood 3, VT Commons 0
DUXBURY — The Highlanders were all business during Friday’s season-opening battle.
Harwood earned victories of 25-5, 25-16 and 25-13. Captain Ava Lawson used 12 aces to fuel a 15-point run in the first game.
The Highlanders converted 76% of their serves and received at an 86% clip. Teras Wood, Lily Peterson, Mia Lapointe, Ella Glow and Paula Garcia recorded three kills apiece for HU.
Harwood will travel to play Burlington at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.