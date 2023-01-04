MONTPELIER - A decade ago U-32 boys basketball benefitted massively from an infusion of Northfield transfers, leading to powerhouse teams featuring former Marauders Chris Collins, Brad Medow and brothers Ryan and Kyle Booth.
But this winter it's Montpelier's turn to ride the hot hand of a former Northfield standout.
The Solons cruised to a 66-32 victory over the Raiders on Wednesday, led by a 14-point, eight-rebound performance by Hayden Lilly. The first-year MHS athlete is still learning the ropes for coach Nick Foster after competing for Northfield last year, but his early-season progress in the Capital City is just one more reason why the two-time defending champs are undeniable contenders for a three-peat.
"Hayden is talented and he plays with a ton of effort," coach Foster said. "It's a new system for him that he's finding a way into - and he's doing a great job for us. Tonight he came in off the bench, but he's in the rotation and he gets plenty of minutes. He's been trying to find a way to score and he did that tonight. He's really tough coming off of a handoff and driving to the rim."
Four Solons reached double figures, with Carter Bruzzese tallying 12 points. Teammates Ronnie Riby-Williams (three steals) and Carson Cody wound up with 10 points apiece.
"Everybody pitched in scoring," coach Foster said. "No matter which five we have out there, they can all score. And depending who we have in there, three or four of them can really shoot the 3. Tonight Andrew (Tringe and Atif (Milak) really pitched in around the rim and we got contributions from everybody."
The Solons have only lost twice during the past three seasons, and one of the defeats was a tough pill to swallow with last Friday's last-second loss at Spaulding. Despite the setback prior to a short holiday break, Montpelier was laser-focussed from the start against U-32.
"The kids were ready to go tonight," coach Foster said. "After we lost to Spaulding on Friday, the kids would have loved to play Saturday. So it felt like a long wait to play this game. We know we're a growing team and we can't overlook anybody, because we're going to get everybody else's best shots."
Clayton Foster dished out five assists and grabbed three steals during the victory. Milak contributed five points, six rebounds and three blocks.
"Atif was a bubble player last year, but he's been practicing with us and he's a late bloomer," coach Foster said. "He's come so far in the last year and he's a big-time contributor. As a sophomore, he's a big-time part of this program."
U-32's top scorers were Michael Mallett (seven points), Sawyer Mislak (six points), Andrew McKinstry (five points), Caelan Zeilenga (five points) and Ed Sayers (four points). The Raiders hit a pair of 3-pointers and were 6 of 16 from the foul line, while their cross-town rivals made a trio of long-range shots and went 7 of 12 from the stripe.
"We know there's a lot of friendship out there, but part of that friendship is competing," coach Foster said. "Our kids love to compete, no matter who they're playing against. Our practices are competitive and our kids compete against each other as hard as anyone. I don't have any doubt that when they're playing against (U-32), they're going to compete. But after the game there's handshakes and lots of respect."
The contest kicked off with two layups by Bruzzese sandwiched around a Zeilenga 3-pointer. A pair of Tringe blocks helped set the stage for two layups and a dunk by Riby-Williams for a 10-3 lead. Mislak scored to give U-32 a spark, but Cody retaliated with back-to-back buckets before the Raiders called a timeout. Cody hit a 3-pointer following the break in action and Lilly hit a foul shot for a 19-5 lead to wrap up the first quarter.
A quick Bruzzese basket in the opening seconds of the second quarter was followed by a bucket from Zeilenga. A steal and layup by Riby-Williams kept Montpelier in the driver's seat before Bruzzese assisted Cody. Luke Page hit a foul shot for the Raiders midway through the quarter, but Cody answered with a 3-pointer and Milak added another basket for a 30-8 lead. Mallett and Lilly traded baskets and then Mallett went 2 of 2 from the foul line. Lilly scored again before Milak sent the crowd into a frenzy with a two-handed dunk for a 36-12 halftime lead.
"We have some really explosive players and they play with a lot of energy and they have fun out there," Foster said. "If going up and blocking shots or going up and getting a dunk is fun for those guys, as long as they're playing hard that's what we want to see."
U-32 enjoyed a hot start to the third quarter, thanks to four points by Mislak and two by Alex Jensen. Bruzzese raced up the floor for a coast-to-coast layup before Sayers and Tringe each converted putbacks. Sayers scored in the paint again and Page added a putback.
"They came out and they got to the rim multiple times," coach Foster said of the Raiders. "They played really hard coming out of the half. That's something we need to get better at as an entire team: coming out better out of the half and trying to put the game away."
Lilly scored for a 44-24 advantage and then two straight Kleo Bridge jumpers and a lay-in by Riby-Williams fueled a quick 8-0 run by the Solons. Mallett went 2 of 2 from the foul line before a Bruzzese fadeaway jumper gave the Solons a 53-26 entering the final eight minutes.
A Mallett free throw and a McKinstry 3-pointer were followed by a Clayton Foster basket, a Tringe foul shot and three Lilly putbacks. A Raiders technical foul led to four combined foul shots by Riby-Williams and Bruzzese before McKinstry scored in the final minute.
Montpelier (3-2) will host Lake Region at 7 p.m. Friday. U-32 (0-4) will host Spaulding at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Spaulding 8, Hartford 2
WHITE RIVER JCT. - The Crimson Tide improved to 8-0 after bouncing back from an early deficit and turning things into a blowout during the second period Wednesday.
"It was nice to see our team not get overly frustrated by the lack of goals early in the game," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "It just took some patience, getting a little tougher around their net and being resilient. And finally they started to go in for us in the second period."
Flynn Moreno opened the scoring for Hartford with 9:55 left in the first period on a scramble in front of Spaulding's net. Emma Bazin and Sophie Trombley recorded assists.
Spaulding's Ruby Harrington tied things up with 5:33 on the clock while capitalizing on a rebound opportunity. Peyton Laperle and Amelia Healey notched the assists. Hartford pulled in front 2-1 a minute later when Bazin set up Trombley for a breakaway goal. Rebecca McKelvey countered with a short-handed goal to help the Tide equalize again with 1:48 on the clock. Hannah King assisted McKelvey for the low, stick-side shot.
"We came out flying tonight," Lawrence said. "In the first four or five minutes I thought we were going to be up a couple goals. Sydney Stillman was fantastic in net for Hartford and was under a ton of pressure early. It just wouldn't go in despite all that pressure and shots we had."
The Tide quickly turned the second period into a target practice experience. Ellie Parker scored what proved to be the game-winning goal on assist by McKelvey and Molly Parker with 12:33 left in the middle period. Lanie Thayer buried a shot 30 seconds later on feeds from Harrington and Healey. McKelvey scored with 10:12 left in the period and then Laperle made it a 6-2 game on assists by McKelvey and King 50 seconds later.
"The second period the game broke wide open with three goals in a two-minute stretch," Lawrence said. "They were all just hard-working plays with rebounds around the net."
McKelvey added a power-play goal with 2:22 left in the second period. Molly Parker registered the assist. Laperle tallied the final goal during another power play with 2:43 left in the third period. Molly Parker and Avery Burke assisted the effort.
"Peyton got three whacks at it on the rebound to finish," Lawrence said.
Stillman finished with 28 saves, while Mattie Cetin stopped 12 shots for Spaulding.
"Our defense made some nice plays tonight," Lawrence said. "Kaya Moulton was very strong - she's fun to watch and made smart plays. Gracie Lunt had some nice step-ups and shots from the point. Amelia Healey made good decisions out there and Molly Parker always brings that edge to her game that we need. And tonight she had three assists as well."
The Tide's power play wound up converting on 2 of 3 opportunities.
"All three of our forward lines did a nice job," Lawrence said. "Hartford didn't quit and they've got some girls that can skate well. And even though we have some things to clean up in our game, our girls impressed me with how tenacious we played. The energy on the bench was nice."
Spaulding will host defending Division I champ BFA-St. Albans at 3:15 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last year's final. Hartford (3-4) will travel to play Stowe the same day at 5 p.m.
