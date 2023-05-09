MONTPELIER - Keegan Smith and Nick Rubin fine-tuned their skills on the mound once again Tuesday, bolstering Montpelier's reputation for having one of the deepest rotations in Division II.
The duo combined for 13 strikeouts and limited Lamoille to a pair of hits while leading the Solons to a 10-0 baseball victory.
Smith allowed two hits over the first four innings. He issued two walks and recorded nine strikeouts. Rubin pitched the final two innings and didn't allow any hits. He issued one walk and struck out four batters. Smith found the strike zone during 40 of 68 pitches, while Rubin threw 16 of his 32 pitches for strikes.
"It was a good win," Montpelier coach Logan Cooke said. "We made the plays that we needed to make on defense. And both Keegan and Nick were doing a good job of mixing it up with their pitches. They were throwing strikes and making sure the batters weren't able to sit on anything specific, which is all they need to do to be successful. They both have really electric stuff when they attack hitters and it was just a matter of staying in the zone."
The Solons scored four runs in the first inning and extended their lead to 6-0 in the second frame. The hosts kept their foot on the gas by plating one run in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
"Our offensive approach was the same as it's been all year," Cooke said. "Early on - and at points last year - we had guys who were looking to crank the ball. And it was putting us in bad situations. Now we're starting to calm down and hit gaps and not try to overpower the ball. Today their pitcher was mixing speeds and getting us out on our front foot. At the start of the game we were striking out and popping it up, so we had to adjust and stay back and start driving the ball a little bit. And good things happen when you do that."
Will Talbert went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBIs and two runs scored. Following three walks and a groundout in the first inning, Talbert stepped to the plate and belted a two-run single to set the tone offensively.
"On offense, Will really was in control and came to play," Cooke said. "And on defense he had a nice double play. He had a hard ball hit to him at third and he touched the bag for a force-out and then threw across the diamond to Andrew (Tringe)."
Tringe went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. He clobbered a double down the left-field line to drive in a run during the second inning. Aren Barr went 1-for-1 and scored twice, while Smith and Nate Groff (one run scored) each went 1-for-2. Colden Hollingsworth scored twice and had a stolen base along with Smith. Rubin and Talbert each recorded two stolen bases.
"We were able to play good defense, put the ball in play and work the count on offense," Cooke said.
The stellar pitching efforts by Smith and Rubin made life relatively easy on Montpelier's fielders, but they still delivered the goods during the routine plays. Tringe has served as the program's ace for the past two years after the graduation of Marshall Donahue, but this season it's becoming increasingly clear that the Solons are fully loaded in the pitching department.
"Andrew is likely to go in there and be very efficient and go deep," Cooke said. "You need that kind of guy, but it's the next guys as well. Almost every team has at least one really good pitcher. But we have four guys. And every time we put them in a game, they're getting better and better - which is exactly what you want to see. We want them to be at their best at the end of the year. Keegan and Nick had the same role for us last game: We went to Keegan and then we went to Nick. And they did well, but they did even better today. So we're in good shape. Knock on wood in terms of keeping everyone healthy, but I think we're as deep with pitching as anyone in the league. And hopefully we can use that to our advantage."
Montpelier (4-3) will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Lamoille (0-8) will host Lake Region the same day.
"We're hitting the tough stretch of our schedule right now," Cooke said. "We have Harwood, which will be a tough game. And then we have Spaulding, which is obviously one of the toughest games that we have. Hosting a playoff game is always a big goal for us at the start of the season. But we're keeping it more micro right now and we just want to win the next game and move on."
BASEBALL
Spaulding 9, Thetford 4
THETFORD - An early deficit didn't faze the defending Division II champs during Tuesday's come-from-behind victory over the D-III Panthers.
Spaulding scored twice in the fifth inning to knot the score at 4-4 before exploding for five insurance runs in the final two frames. Matt Redmond took over pitching duties for the Tide while his team was trailing 4-2 in the third inning. He threw two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while recording one strikeout.
"Matt Redmond steadied the ship for us tonight," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said. "He came in and shut Thetford down when they had gained all the momentum in the game. Matt showed great poise and maturity in a very difficult spot."
Dylan Bachand took over pitching duties for Redmond in the fifth inning and finished up on the mound. He issued two walks and struck out four batters during three scoreless innings.
"Dylan has been 'Mr. Reliable' for our team on the mound," coach Kiniry said. "He has a ton of experience and confidence in all of his pitches. He was excellent on the mound and also had a productive night at the plate."
Bachand was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored. Teammate Danny Kiniry went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cole McAllister also went 2-for-4 with one run scored for the Tide, while Averill Parker added a one-run double for the Tide.
Spaulding (6-1) will host Hazen at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Thetford (5-3) will host Lyndon the same afternoon.
U-32 16, Randolph 12
EAST MONTPELIER - Sophomore Aiden Boyd contributed a single, a double and two RBIs on Tuesday to led the Raiders past the Galloping Ghosts.
Shane Starr (triple, two RBIs), Max Scribner (double, three RBIs) and Dom Concessi (double, two RBIs) also excelled at the plate for U-32 (5-2) and teammate Carlo Concessi recorded his first varsity hit. Scribner, Tommy Mangieri and Carlo Concessi joined forces on the mound for the Raiders.
"We played well enough to win tonight, but I think that was far from how well we can play," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "We gave them too many extra outs, and gave up too many free bases. And we are capable of playing much cleaner defensively."
Randolph (2-3) will host Oxbow at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hazen 7, North Country 5
HARDWICK - The undefeated Wildcats locked up their second two-run victory in a two-day span by holding off the Falcons on Tuesday.
Tyler Rivard and Jadon Baker contributed triples for Hazen, which kicked off the week with Monday's 10-8 victory over Danville. Winning pitcher Lyle Rooney gave up three runs and struck out eight batters over six innings.
"It was a tough game today," Hazen coach Spencer Howard said. "Both pitchers pounded the strike zone and kept hitters off-balance. I was really proud of how we battled at the plate and in the field tonight. I liked how we connected some at-bats together tonight and were able to plate runs with guys in scoring position. Lyle threw a great game and really battled through some tough at-bats and had great stuff for us on the mound. It was a great team win behind him tonight, with contributions from all nine players out there."
Baker and Rivard (three RBIs) each wound up going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Rooney was 2-for-2 and scored one run. The Wildcats led 2-0 after the first inning and then both teams scored two runs in the fourth inning. Hazen added one key insurance runs in the fifth frame and scored twice in the sixth inning.
North Country's Kaden Jones went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs Teammates Manny St. Marie (3-for-3, one RBI) and Ben West (1-for-4, one RBI) were also weapons at the plate. West took the loss on the mound after giving up seven runs and striking out eight batters over six innings.
North Country (3-5) will host U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Hazen (8-0) will travel to play Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Oxbow 8, Harwood 5
BRADFORD - The Olympians earned their first victory of the season Tuesday while handing the Highlanders their fourth loss in a row.
Harwood built an early lead before Oxbow rallied past the visitors, spoiling a solid pitching performance by HU starter Jonah Halter. The Highlanders veteran gave up zero hits and no earned runs over four-plus innings while issuing four walks and striking out 10 batters. Boone Maher recorded the final two outs of the fifth inning for Harwood and gave up two hits and two earned runs while issuing three walks. Matt Fiaschetti finished up on the mound for HU. He limited Oxbow to zero hits and struck out two batters.
Nate Conyers led Harwood at the plate with three hits, while Halter and Fiaschetti each finished with two hits. Nic Moran drove in two runs for the Highlanders, who fall to 1-5 and will host Montpelier at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Oxbow (1-7) will travel to play Randolph the same day.
SOFTBALL
U-32 14, Randolph 2
EAST MONTPELIER - Elyse Kelley (five RBIs) broke open a close game by blasting a grand slam in the fourth inning Tuesday.
Maryssa Rossi went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in the victory and teammate Kiki Hayward was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles. Caroline Flynn earned the victory on the mound after pitching all five innings. She gave up three hits, issued four walks and registered three strikeouts. Losing pitcher Shiloh Lake surrendered seven hits while issuing nine walks and strikeout out two batters over four-plus innings.
U-32 held leads of 3-0 after one inning, 4-1 after two and 6-2 after three. Kelley's blast sparked an eight-run fourth inning to turn the contest into a blowout.
Randolph (1-5) will host Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (5-3) will travel to play Spaulding at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Thetford 19, Spaulding 18
THETFORD - The Panthers had the final word during Tuesday's back-and-forth marathon to walk away with a key midseason victory.
Taylor West went 2-for-2 with one RBI and four runs scored in the winning effort. Teammate Madi Mousely was 3-for-5 and scored three runs.
Thetford led 3-0 after the first inning and held a 3-2 advantage after two innings. The game was tied at 10-10 entering the fourth inning and then the Tide scored seven runs to carry a 17-13 cushion into the fifth frame. Thetford closed the gap to 18-16 in the sixth before scoring three unanswered runs in the seventh inning.
Deanna Wild (3-for-5, three RBIs, two runs scored) and Rory Glassford (3-for-5, one RBI, two runs scored) led the way for Spaulding at the plate. Sage Johnson (2-for-4, three RBIs, one run scored), Lia Kiniry (2-for-2, two RBIs, two runs scored), Natalie Allen (2-for-4, one RBI, three runs scored) and Ella Lewis (2-for-5, two runs scored) also recorded multiple hits for the Tide. Taylor Keel was 1-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored during the defeat.
"It was a tough loss today," Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said. "We battled for two-and-a-half hours. There’s always positives in every game, but we just didn't feel them on the bus ride home after a game like today. But we learn from our losses, we adjust and apply those lessons moving forward. That’s all we can do."
Spaulding (2-6) will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Thetford (5-2) will host Lyndon the same day.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Vergennes 12, Spaulding 11
VERGENNES - The Crimson Tide outshot the Commodores 25-18 but struggled to capitalize on their chances while suffering a close loss Tuesday.
The offensive standouts for Vergennes were Nell Harvey (four goals, two assists), Anna Stillwell (three goals, one assist), Reese Gernander (two goals) and Annie Dufault (one goal, one assist). Kennedy Denecker and Siena Stanley also scored in the victory and teammate Carley Cook stopped 14 shots in front of the cage.
Goalies Maddie Churchill and Leighla Brand-Garland split time for the Tide and both finished with three saves. The top players on attack for the Granite City squad were Page Allen (four goals), Bella Bevins (three goals) and Hallee Allen (two goals). Teammates Maddie Frost and Grace Isham chipped in with one goal apiece.
Spaulding (7-3) will travel to play Burlington at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Vergennes (4-4) will visit Lamoille for a game the same day.
Harwood 18, Lamoille 1
HYDE PARK - Lindsey Boyden (five goals) and Julia Thurston (three goals) propelled the Highlanders during their team's first victory of the season Tuesday.
Lucy Sullivan, Roahna Chalmers and Sadie Nordle added two goals apiece for HU, while teammates Amy Cook, Dagne Pippenger and Addey Olney also scored. Harwood goalie Abi Leighty made five saves. Lamoille defender Mae Searles scored on an end-to-end breakaway to deny Harwood's shutout bid with 12 seconds left to play.
The Highlanders improve to 1-5, while the Lancers fall to 0-6. Harwood will travel to play Colchester at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
