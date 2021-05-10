MONTPELIER — A few tweaks to the lineup resulted in the same winning formula Monday for Montpelier girls tennis.
Straight-set singles victories by Daphne Lassner, Kenzie Golonka, Grace Murphy and Emily Swenson lifted the Solons to a 7-0 victory over a shorthanded North Country side.
“North Country had a very young team and competed hard, but our experience and ability won the day,” MHS coach Lou Cecere said. “Daphne and Kenzie played strong at the top of the lineup with serves that helped them control each of their matches. And throughout the lineup, we limited our mistakes and were able to dictate the points.”
Sophie Sevi and Georgia Schiff recorded a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 1 doubles. Chloe Monteith and Rachana Cherian were 6-1, 6-0 winners at No. 2 doubles.
“I could throw any number of the doubles players right into singles, whether it’s Sophie or Georgia,” Cecere said. “I probably won’t do that, but it’s a fun coaching problem to have — worrying about where people are playing.”
North Country falls to 1-2. Montpelier (3-1) will host U-32 at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“It’s going to be busy with matches and we’re not going to have a lot time for practice in the next two weeks,” Cecere said. “But U-32 is always good competition, and next week we play Woodstock and Middlebury.”
SINGLES
Daphne Lassner def. Ruthie Petzolt 6-2, 6-2 Kenzie Golonka def. Haley Goff 6-1, 6-1 Grace Murphy def. Marta Potter 6-2, 6-2 Emily Swenson def. Lexi Booth 6-2, 6-1 Sydney Dunn won by forfeit
DOUBLES
Sophie Sevi and Georgia Schiff def. Thea Potter and Grace Elwell 6-3, 6-2 Chloe Monteith and Rachana Cherian def. Anna Maurice and Anise Brausseur 6-1, 6-0
GIRLS TENNIS
Middlebury 6, Spaulding 1
BARRE — The Tigers (5-0) kept their perfect record intact after winning a handful of close matches Monday.
“I always enjoy it when we meet up with Middlebury,” Tide coach Kelly Cleveland said. “The girls are always very polite and we always have close games, even though the final doesn’t always reflect that.”
The Tide forfeited the No. 5 singles match and nearly forced a third set at No. 4 singles and No. 1 doubles. Middlebury’s Elizabeth Bright was put to the test at the bottom of the singles lineup before closing out a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Ashely Boisvert.
“Ashley and Elizabeth were quite the match to watch,” Cleveland said. “Elizabeth has a lot of spin on her serve and knows exactly where to place the ball. Ashley is very consistent and also knows where the ball needs to be placed. She came back in the second set to tie it at 5, but Elizabeth finished the match at 7-5.”
Spaulding’s Julia Fewer earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Abby Bailey at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Middlebury’s Lois Alberts and Emma Franklin held on for a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Natalie Taylor and Payton Lamberti. Gwen Trombley and Bridget Graham gave the Tigers a doubles sweep by outlasting Lily LaCroix and Madison Pembroke, 6-3, 6-2.
“I switched my doubles today and had my two newest members of our team, Lily and Madison, together at No. 2 doubles,” Cleveland said. “There were an awful lot of close games and a lot of fun points. They are really becoming more confident and seem to be enjoying their time on the court.”
Spaulding (1-3) will host Harwood at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
SINGLES
Scarlet Carrara (M) def. Halle Pletzer 6-2, 6-2 Julia Barrett (M) def. Camden Kelley 6-1, 6-1 Julia Fewer (S) def. Abby Bailey 6-1, 6-2 Elizabeth Bright (M) def. Ashley Boisvert 6-2, 7-5
DOUBLES
Lois Alberts and Emma Franklin (M) def. Natalie Taylor and Payton Lamberti 7-5, 6-3 Gwen Trombley and Bridget Graham (M) def. Lily LaCroix and Madison Pembroke 6-3, 6-2
GIRLS TENNIS
Harwood 6, BFA-St. Albans 1
ST. ALBANS — The Highlanders swept doubles and netted a trio of victories in contested singles action to pick up their first victory of the season Monday.
Julia Biedermann, Gretchen Kogut and Anda Gulley prevailed at the top of the singles order. Kogut was put to the test during a 6-3, 0-6, 10-7 victory over Ella Lammert at the No. 3 spot. Harwood (1-3) will travel to play Spaulding at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. BFA-St. Albans falls to 0-4.
SINGLES
Julia Biedermann (H) def. Lydia Hodgeman 6-1, 6-4 Gretchen Kogut (H) def. Ella Lammert 6-3, 0-6, 10-7 Anda Gulley (H) def. Jaylin Bedard 6-0, 6-2 Shelby Bechard (B) def. Cassidy Berry 6-0, 6-0 Ella Dice (H) won by forfeit
DOUBLES
Cierra McKay and Maeven Cattanach (H) def. Lyla Rouleau and Genevieve Leclair 6-3, 6-1 Anna Alberghini and Charlie Flint (H) def. Emma Boisvert and Emily Hayden 6-1, 6-2.
BOYS TENNIS
Middlebury 5, U-32 2
MIDDLEBURY — The Tigers won nail-biters Monday at No. 2 and 3 singles to fend off the Raiders.
Clyde Malhotra closed out a 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 over U-32’s Kayl Humke at No. 2 singles. Middlebury’s Kellan Bartlett rallied to a 4-6, 6-3, 10-3 victory over Tzevi Schwartz at the No. 3 position. Abel Anderson and Aidan Chance also picked up points in singles action for the Tigers, while teammates Aiden Cole and Oliver Pobuschnick prevailed at No. 1 doubles.
“The ones that went into the tiebreakers, there were big games back and forth,” U-32 coach Garrett Washburn said. “It was our first match on the road and the boys were cooped up on the bus for an hour-and-a-half.”
U-32’s Lasse Liebermann bounced back from a season-opening loss to triumph at No. 1 singles. He coasted to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Tigers veteran Andy Giorgio.
“Lasse controlled the whole match,” Washburn said. “He had a some really powerful serves and he controlled a lot of the ground strokes.”
JT Nordenson and Nils Young gave the Raiders another point at No. 2 doubles. They put away a few key points with clutch volleys and limited their number of unforced errors.
“Our No. 2 doubles worked really well together today,” Washburn said. “They had a game plan from the start to stay away from the guy at the net.”
U-32 (1-1) will travel to play Middlebury (3-1) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“We see them again right away, and they’ll probably have their same lineup,” Washburn said. “I’m still missing my No. 3 (singles) player, and I don’t think he’ll be back by then. But our order should be pretty similar again Wednesday.”
SINGLES
Lasse Liebermann (U) def. Andy Giorgio 6-0, 6-2 Clyde Malhotra (M) def. Kayl Humke 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 Kellan Bartlett (M) def. Tzevi Schwartz 4-6, 6-3, 10-3 Abel Anderson (M) def. Evan Elliott 6-0, 6-0 Aidan Chance (M) Hughes Gilbert 6-0 6-0
DOUBLES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.