EAST MONTPELIER — A short-handed Montpelier squad capped a regular-season sweep over U-32 for the first time in over a decade with Friday’s 53-37 boys basketball victory.
The Solons quickly erased a 5-0 deficit and never took their foot off the gas pedal. Montpelier held U-32 scoreless for the final 7:45 of the second quarter and maintained a double-digit lead for the entirety of the second half.
“We weren’t really happy with the way we played early and we turned the ball over too much,” Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. “But I commend the guys for their attitude and their effort and the ability to play the next play. If we continue to play great defense, we can struggle a little offensively. And eventually we get it going.”
Montpelier kicked off the season with a 62-53 victory over U-32 on Feb. 13 in the Capital City. The Solons now own a three-game winning streak against their cross-town rivals after eliminating the Raiders, 54-34, during the 2020 semifinals.
“To win back to back against them is really good and the attitude has changed,” Foster said. “It felt different tonight when U-32 got up 5-0. Every time they made a little bit of a run, you didn’t sense desperation or fright from our side. We knew that if we stayed the course, we’d have a good shot to win the game.”
Forward Nathan LaRosa paced Montpelier with a dozen points. The multi-sport standout also grabbed five rebounds.
“Nathan had a great game,” Foster said. “He didn’t come out of the gates really well, and I give him a lot of credit for just having that next-play mentality. I guess you would expect that from a quarterback: If you throw an interception, you have to play on. And he did that tonight and had a great second half.”
Rashid Nikiema contributed 11 points and five rebounds for the Solons. Will Bruzzese added nine points, three steals and three assists in the victory. Teammates Tyler Ricker (six rebounds) and Marshall Donahue scored eight points apiece.
“Marshall does a really good job,” Foster said. “He really understands the spacing on the offensive end and he’s able to find little gaps. And when he does, he has great hands. He’s gentle off the glass and he doesn’t miss very often.”
Noah McLane led the way for U-32 with nine points and 10 rebounds. Owen Kellington (eight points, six rebounds) and Anthony Engelhard (seven points, four rebounds) also helped limit the damage.
“I don’t think we were the team we have been as of late,” U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. “We need to review the film, get back in the gym at practice and clean some things up. The positive side of things is we have a few games ahead of us before the post-season starts. We’re going to continue to try and improve so that we’re playing our best basketball at the end of the season. While this is a setback, it’s an opportunity for us to see what we need to do to improve on some things.”
McLane capped an old-fashioned three-point play from the foul line for a 3-0 lead. Kellington slashed in for a layup and a 5-0 advantage. Ricker made a 3-pointer with 4:30 left in the first quarter and Nikiema dropped in a long-range shot on his team’s next trip up the floor for a 6-5 lead. McLane responded at the other end, but Bruzesse swished in a 3-pointer for a 9-7 lead with 3:30 on the clock.
Nikiema went 2 of 2 from the line for an 11-7 advantae heading into the final minute. Twenty seconds later LaRosa darted in a for a fast-break layup. Ricker closed out the quarter with a foul shot, making it 14-7.
Aiden Hawkins and Nikiema traded 3-pointers to kick off the second quarter. Following a lengthy dry spell by both teams, a putback by Donahue gave the Solons a 19-10 lead with 2:00 left in the first half. Nikiema went 2 of 2 from the foul line and Ricker followed with a putback for a 23-10 halftime lead.
“We weren’t quite getting away,” Foster said. “But if you get that many stops in a row, eventually you’re going to get something in transition. You’re going to get an offensive rebound. Something good is going to happen for you if you continue to play that well on defense. And you could sense the frustration from the other side that they couldn’t get the ball to go down.”
A baseline jumper by Bobby Cody extended the lead to 25-10 with 6:30 left in the third quarter. Engelhard’s putback closed the gap to 25-12, but a few seconds later LaRosa flew in for another layup in transition. Kellington went 1 of 2 from the line and McLane made a runner in the paint, giving their team a quick burst of energy. LaRosa immediately responded with a basket and then set up Bruzzese for an open look and a 31-15 lead.
A Donahue basket was followed by back-to-back buckets from Bruzesse, while Engelhard scored five quick points at the other end. Kellington made a 3-pointer from the corner, off-setting a LaRosa basket. A weak-side layup by Donahue pushed MHS in front 41-23 at the end of the third quarter
Kelington scored four points at the start of the fourth quarter. LaRosa and Nikiema followed with high-percentage shots for a 45-25 lead. LaRosa and Ricker scored on two straight possessions, neutralizing a 3-pointer by U-32’s Cameron Comstock.
Ricker made a 3-pointer for a 51-33 cushion midway through the final quarter. Engelhard crashed the offensive glass and made a short jumper, but Donahue answered with a bank shot. The Raiders made a shot at the buzzer, resulting in the final score.
The Solons (5-0) competed without four-year starter Leo Riby-Williams for the second straight game but still kept their undefeated record intact.
“They really just played with the same energy and effort that they were,” Foster said. “They knew that they had to step up on the defensive rebounding side of things. And we might have actually rebounded the ball better tonight than we have all year on defensive end, so it was really good.”
Montpelier will host Hazen at 7 p.m. Monday. U-32 (3-2) will host Harwood at 6 p.m. Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twinfield 57, Stowe 52
MARSHFIELD — A 24-point, 20-rebound performance by senior Gavin Fowler allowed the Trojans to maintain control during Friday’s narrow victory over Stowe.
Lucas Roberts scored 14 points for Twinfield, which led 20-11 after the first quarter. The Trojans carried a 38-27 lead into halftime and were in front 47-41 after there quarters.
Cutler Gladding tallied eight points in the victory, while Lucas Modica (14 points) paced Stowe. Daniel Lynden and TJ Guffey added 12 points apiece for the Raiders.
“Gavin played really well,” Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said. “We had things pretty much in hand midway through the third quarter and Cutler got hurt, so it changed the complexion of the game completely. No offense to anyone else, but I have the best big man in Division IV. And Cutler is not far behind, so it’s tough when you have those two playing in tandem. Twenty-four of our points in the first half were layups by those two. Once Cutler went out, they doubled down on Gavin. And you could see the change. I took timeouts to give Gavin some rest, but he was just a bear. There was a little over a minute to go and he got a basket, was fouled and made the foul shot. But you have to give Stowe credit: They played hard, they shot the ball well and they kept coming at us. I told the guys, ‘We need to weather the storm and find a way to win this.’ And they did it.”
Stowe (0-4) will host Danville at 7 p.m. Monday. Twinfield (3-0) will host Craftsbury at 6 p.m. Thursday for Senior Night.
Essex 53, Spaulding 46
BARRE — Aiden Paquette (17 points), Andrew Goodrich (14 points) and Tyler Shedd (13 points) reached double figures for the Hornets during Friday’s come-from-behind victory.
Spaulding’s defense neutralized Essex for the first eight minutes, resulting in a 9-5 lead. The Hornets stormed back to establish a 19-17 halftime advantage. The Tide struggled offensively for portions of the third period, allowing Essex to pull ahead 41-30. “We didn’t get back in transition very well in the third quarter, which hasn’t really been a problem for us after our fist game of the season,” Tide coach Jesse Willard said. “Our transition defense has been solid for us. They went on their run, and we had two 3-pointers that rattled in and out. So when a team goes on a 10-0 run, then it’s a 10-6 period and it isn’t a run. If those two shots drop, maybe it’s a different outcome?”
Spaulding’s top scorers were Riley Severy (14 points), Zach Stabell (nine points), Cooper Diego (seven points), Cole Benoit (six points) and Isaiah Terrill (four points). Stabell’s 3-pointer helped Spaulding close out the first quarter with lots of confidence. Camden Boucher gave the Tide a 12-11 lead a few minutes into the second quarter, but Paquette scored at the other end. Spaulding got back on track when Diego set up Isaac Davis under the basket for a 14-13 advantage.
A foul shot by Diego knotted the score at 15 with 2:30 left in the second quarter. Paquette beat a double-team to give Essex a 17-15 edge. Goodrich went 2 of 2 from the stripe, but on the next possession Terrill found Severy in the paint to close the gap to two points entering halftime.
Paquette followed up his own miss and then Shedd scored to make it 23-17 early in the third quarter. The Hornets followed with a 13-5 run, padding their lead to 36-22
A jumper by Benoit trimmed the deficit to 38-24, and back-to-back 3-pointers by Diego made it 38-30. The Hornets stole the Tide’s thunder at the end of the third quarter, with a 3-pointer extending the lead to 41-30.
Terrill closed the gap to 48-33 down the stretch, only to watch Essex respond with a 3-pointer. The Hornets committed a technical foul with 2:30 remaining, allowing Spaulding to trim the deficit to 49-39. A 3-pointer by Terrill made it 50-44 with a minute left to play. Shedd answered with two foul shots, pushing Essex in front by eight points. Chase assisted Severy with 40 seconds remaining, slicing the deficit to 52-46.
A late Spaulding 3-point attempt missed the mark as the Hornets improved to 3-1. Spaulding (0-3) will travel to play Rice at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Essex will travel to play South Burlington the same day.
“We thought our shooting was going to be a big strength for us this year,” Willard said. “And we still do. But for now we’re going to lean on our defense. We haven’t given up a lot of points, all things considered, over the past four games. We just have to work on getting our shots to fall. We only had three guys returning with playing time at this level, so the rest of the players are seeing the shooting window once you get to the Metro teams. And it’s taking our guys a little while to figure out the time we have to get shots off. Against MMU, we created some good scoring opportunities. And tonight we tried to take advantage of that again. Even though we didn’t make all our shots, it opened up offensive opportunities for us. And I think that will be a good lesson to take away from this.”
Williamstown 53,
Randolph 36
WILLIAMSTOWN — Riley Cheney scored six points to go along with four rebounds Friday as he celebrated Senior Night with a double-digit victory.
Thomas Parrott paced Williamstown with 17 points and nine rebounds. Blake Clark (eight, four steals) and Tavien Rouleau (six points) added offensive support in the victory. Greer Peloquin went 6 of 6 from the foul line for the Blue Devils. He converted a four-point play in the second quarter after being fouled while putting up a successful 3-pointer.
“Greer gave us a spark with that four-point play,” Williamstown coach Jack Carrier said. “It was nice to see him give us that energy from off the bench.”
Randolph led 9-7 after the first quarter before Williamstown rallied to build a 28-22 halftime lead. The Blue Devils were in front 45-34 after three quarters. Quinn Higgins was also strong on the boards for Carrier’s team, grabbing nine rebounds.
“I started Quinn tonight and he played some big minutes and his rebounding stood out.,” Carrier said. “They have some guys a lot longer than him, but he’s a physical force with strong hands. And he really held his own.”
Levi West scored 16 points for the Galloping Ghosts after hitting four 3-pointers. Andrew Lewis (eight points) and Cole Jacques (seven points) added offensive balance in the loss.
“Our defensive rotations were much better,” Carrier said. “We got out on their shooters, specifically Levi, and we were challenging shots. They were trying to get the ball into the high post and distribute. And we did a better job closing out and clogging the middle.”
Williamstown (2-2) will travel to play Randolph (2-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Hazen 78, Thetford 59
HARDWICK — Senior guard Isaiah Baker was unstoppable Friday, recording 28 points, five steals and five assists for the undefeated Wildcats.
Jadon Baker scored 18 points for the Wildcats, who led 21-20 after the first quarter. Hazen opened up a 47-31 halftime lead before closing out the third quarter in front 71-43.
Hazen’s Carter Hill (seven points, five assists) and Tyler Rivard (11 rebounds) were also in top form. Eli Dunnett (23 points) and Jackson Ransom (13 points) led the way for Thetford, which is the two-time defending Division III champ.
“The second and third quarter we finally buckled down defensively and we were able to get the lead up over 30 for awhile,” Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. “It was a good win for us against those guys. They usually give us a lot of trouble and they’re a strong defensive team.”
Thetford falls to 1-3, while Hazen improves to 5-0. The Wildcats will travel to play Montpelier at 7 p.m. Monday.
Tourney dates announced
The Vermont Principals’ Association has released the dates for all state championship events for winter sports.
The Barre Auditorium will be the home for all teams competing in the state championship basketball games including Division I. Previously, only Division II, III and IV title games were held at the venerable building on the hill in downtown Barre.
