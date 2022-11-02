SOUTH BURLINGTON - Montpelier's breakout season just got a lot better.
The top-seeded Solons advanced to the championship for the first time in 22 years Tuesday by outlasting No. 4 No. 4 Windsor, 3-2, in the Division II semifinals. Milou Haegans assisted Regan Walke with 8:55 left in overtime for the game-winner.
Montpelier (12-4) will face No. 2 Fair Haven (9-6-1) during Saturday's final at the University of Vermont. The Solons suffered a 2-1 quarterfinal loss to the Slaters a year ago.
"Windsor was a tough opponent and tonight's game was a hard-fought win," MHS coach Krista Grasso said. "We controlled the middle of the field well for most of the game. Our defense stepped up at key points in the game and our offense stepped to the ball and capitalized when needed."
Haegans scored the opening goal to give Montpelier a 1-0 lead with 2:28 left in the first quarter. An unassisted effort by Piper Vivian allowed the Yellow Jackets to equalize with 11:08 left in the second quarter. The Solons answered quickly, as Eli Muller set up Walke for a goal with 8:53 remaining in the first half.
Goalie Izzy Shrout (three saves) and the Montpelier defense limited Windsor to a handful of scoring chances down the stretch, but the Yellow Jackets pulled even again when Hannah Tenney scored with 5:04 on the clock to force overtime. Walke had the last laugh, tallying the game-winner after Haegans showed off her playmaking abilities.
Goalie Sydney Perry finished with 15 saves for Windsor, which ends the season at 7-9. The Solons held an 8-4 advantage on penalty corners.
Montpelier failed to win more than two games in a single season from 2012-19 before Muller and classmate Hannah Grasso sparked a worst-to-first transformation during the past four seasons.
"Eli and Hanna played together in middle school and have grown up together on the field," coach Grasso said. "Over the past several years both Eli and Hanna have developed confidence, skill and demonstrated leadership qualities. Hanna and Eli were co-captains last year and are two out of three captains this year. Both players are valued and respected by the team. The first three years playing for MHS the team did not make it past the first round of playoffs. So this year's accomplishment of making it all the way to finals is exciting and a great way to conclude four years of dedication and hard play by Eli and Hanna."
FIELD HOCKEY
Woodstock 4, Spaulding 1
MANCEHSTER - The top-seeded Wasps earned their seventh straight victory and crept one step closer to their first championship in 15 years by eliminating the No. 4 Crimson Tide during Tuesday's Division II semifinal.
Lily Gubbins and Fleur Smeyeres both tallied one goal and one assist for the Wasps. Hannah Gubbins and Norah Harper also scored in the victory, while teammate Natlie Parent notched one assist. Goalie Aubrey Evans stopped five shots for the Wasps, compared to 13 saves by Spaulding's Abigail Geno. Bella Bevins scored for Spaulding, which ends the season at 14-2.
Woodstock (14-1) will face No. 2 Hartford (13-2-1) in Saturday's title showdown at the University of Vermont. The Hurricanes earned a 2-1 victory over the Wasps on Oct. 5.
GIRLS SOCCER
Stowe 2, Lake Region 1
STOWE - Sarah Hailey scored the game-winner in the 57th minute during Tuesday's Division III semifinal, keeping the No. 3 Raiders' hopes of a three-peat alive.
Orly Bryan also scored for Stowe and teammate Ellie Zimmerman contributed one assist. Goalies Tanner Gregory and Parker Reeves joined forces to make nine saves for Stowe. Sakoya Sweeney scored for the No. 10 Rangers and teammate Sylvia Brownlow stopped six shots in goal.
Lake Region ends the season at 7-8-2. Stowe (13-4) will face No. 1 Fair Haven (15-1) in Friday's 5 p.m. championship at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.