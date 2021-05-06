MONTPELIER — Sophomore Andrew Tringe went 3-for-3 with a two-run double in the fifth inning Thursday, leading Montpelier to a 9-8 victory over Peoples.
“Andrew is absolutely on fire right now,” Montpelier coach Logan Cooke said.
The Solons built an early lead and clamped down at the end after the Wolves made every attempt to force extra innings. Montpelier scored three runs in the first inning, three in the second and three in the fifth.
Peoples scored one run in the second inning before adding two runs in the third. The Wolves plated one run in the fifth and two in the sixth. Dylan Sautter’s two-run homer in the seventh inning gave PA some late momentum before MHS finished the job.
“We knew Peoples was going to be a good team, and they were,” Solons coach Logan Cooke said. “They’re probably the best hitting team that we’ve faced all year, and they clawed back into this game. And when they hit that two-run home run, that’s as clutch of a home run as we’ve seen all year. And he earned it. But it’s another close one that we pulled out.”
Marshall Donahue recorded two hits and scored two runs for MHS. Winning pitcher Cabot Hart helped his cause by hitting a two-run double in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Jack Lund went 2-for-4 for PA.
“We’re really focussed on getting better at our game right now,” Cooke said. “We’re getting guys in spots that maybe they’re not comfortable with and they’re getting reps. And we’re getting new pitchers out there too. We want to make the defensive plays and be more aggressive as hitters, and not just rely on walks. We’ve been able to capitalize on a lot of walks so far, but these top teams are not going to give us free bases. So right now it’s squaring the ball up, putting the ball in play and making things happen.”
Hart made his first varsity start on the mound and earned the victory. He allowed seven hits, recorded seven strikeouts and issued zero walks.
“We were in the gym earlier in the week with the rain and Cabot looked sharp,” Cooke said. “He pitched an inning against U-32 and he felt comfortable going out there today and he gave us a huge start. Getting four-plus innings from him was awesome. And what was key for us was no walks. We want to throw strikes and make the other team put the ball in play.”
Braedan Adam and Meles Gouge also pitched for MHS. Wolves pitcher Hayden Freeze took the loss on the mound. Montpelier (5-2) will host Harwood at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
BASEBALL
Lyndon 6, Harwood 5
LYNDON — The Vikings capitalized on a handful of errors in the fourth inning to rally past the Highlanders on Thursday.
Skylar Platt and Chris James pitched for HU, which led 3-0 after three innings. The Highlanders attempted to rally in the seventh inning after Nic Moran singled and Liam Guyette doubled. Boone Maher followed with another double, but pitcher Chevy Bandy recorded a game-ending strikeout for LI (2-2).
Harwood (2-1) will travel to play Montpelier at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Richford 12, Williamstown 4
WILLIAMSTOWN — A five-run sixth inning gave the Rockets a massive boost during Thursday’s victory.
Richford pulled ahead 2-0 in the first inning before the Blue Devils evened the score in the second frame. Richford held a 4-2 lead after four innings and extended its lead to 5-3 in the fifth.
Ella Chagnon went 2-for-4 and scored twice for Richford. Vanessa Cunningham also went 2-for-4, while Maddie Smith recorded one hit and scored two runs.
Brianna McLaughlin and Alexus Isham both had a hit and scored a run for the Blue Devils (1-4). Hailey Brickey also singled in the loss. McLaughlin pitched the entire game, recording five strikeouts, issuing nine walks and allowing seven hits.
Richford starter Sierra Day struck out five batters, issued three walks and allowed three hits. Olivia Hatch pitched the final three innings for the Rockets (2-2). She struck out six, issued two walks and did not give up a hit.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15, St. Johnsbury 6
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Solons relied on a high completion rate to spread the wealth offensively Thursday against the Hilltoppers.
Mae Browning showed off her passing accuracy while recording seven assists to go along with a goal. Maple Perchlik stepped up with three goals and three assists in the victory. Eliana Moorehead (two goals, one assist), Lucia McCaullum (one goal, two assists) and Finley Torrens-Martin (one goal, one assist) also delivered well-rounded performances.
Susha Benoit and Althea Torrens-Martin scored two goals for the Solons. Sophia Flora added one goal, while Saskia Cousins-Joyce notched one assist.
“The wind presented a huge challenge today with lots of gusts,” MHS coach Nolan Benoit said. “Focusing on short throws going into the wind helped us a lot. Our defense was also a key factor for us. We did a great job taking away under cuts and putting pressure on every catch. And lots of our newer players got a point or an assist.”
Montpelier (5-0) will host Middlebury at 4 p.m. Tuesday. St. Johnsbury falls to 1-5.
GIRLS TENNIS
U-32 7, Spaulding 0
BARRE — Nora Wilcox and Maya Elliott rallied to a 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 victory at No. 1 doubles to lead the Raiders on Thursday.
Lucy Krokenberger, Tovah Williams, Jasmine Toro and Caitlin Dodge-Prescott won contested matches in singles. Willow Mashkuri and Jin Clayton served up a 6-0, 7-5 victory at No. 2 doubles.
“It was nice to see the sun, and the girls today were fairly well-matched,” Spaulding coach Kelly Cleveland said. “And with us having a year off from tennis, several of my girls had to move up to positions much higher than they had played before. Halle Pletzer had some great rallies against Lucy. She kept her head held high and was able to come back in the second set before she lost 6-3. With all my singles girls having had to move up, they all showed they can handle their positions. I was very proud of the results. Unfortunately we had to forfeit No. 5 singles. I have some new players playing doubles and it was lots of fun seeing what they’ve learned in the last four weeks. We had some very close games and some close matches. I’m sure after everybody gets a few matches under their belt, we will see some great results as the season progresses.”
Spaulding (1-0) will host Mount Mansfield at 3:30 p.m. Friday. U-32 (2-2) will hot Montpelier at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Singles today were strong as usual,” U-32 coach Carol Krokenberger said. “All the players supported each other and everyone brought their best. …It was especially good to see the athletes competing without masks.”
SINGLES
Lucy Krokenberger def Halle Pletzer 6-1, 6-3 Tovah Williams def. Camden Kelley 6-1, 6-3. Jasmine Toro def. Ashley Boisvert 6-3, 7-5 Caitlin Dodge-Prescott def. Julia Fewer 6-2, 6-0 Kallista Parton won by forfeit
DOUBLES
Nora Wilcox and Maya Elliott def. Payton Lamberti and Madison Pembroke 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 Willow Mashkuri and Jin Clayton def. Natalie Taylor and Lily LaCroix 6-0, 7-5
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 6, Harwood 1
MONTPELIER — A deep singles lineup and exceptional doubles play helped the Solons make quick work of the Highlanders during a sunny, breezy match Thursday.
Grace Murphy, Emily Swenson, Sydney Dunn and Sophie Sevi gave MHS four points in singles action. Georgia Schiff and Chloe Monteith cruised at No. 1 doubles, while Zoie Masure and Rachana Chenan were unstoppable at No. 2 doubles.
Swenson won the closest match of the day with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Emily Swenson at No. 3 singles. Murphy also dug deep at No. 2 singles, securing a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Gretchen Kogut.
“Grace and Gretchen had a back-and-forth match at No. 2 singles with a lot of close games,” Montpelier coach Lou Cecere said. “Grace was able to close out a lot of points, which made a big difference. And at No. 3, Emily and Anda had some 8-to-10-shot rallies. Emily was able to come to net and finish it out.”
Hard-serving Julia Biedermann gave the Highlanders their lone point with a 6-0, 6-4 win over MHS lefty Daphne Lassner. Harwood (0-2) will host Middlebury at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Montpelier (2-1) will host North Country at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
SINGLES
Julia Biedermann (H) def. Daphne Lassner 6-0, 6-4 Grace Murphy (M) def. Gretchen Kogut 6-1, 6-2 Emily Swenson (M) def. Anda Gulley 6-4, 6-3 Sydney Dunn (M) def. Charlie Flint 6-0, 6-0 Sophie Sevi (M) def. Anna Alberghini 6-3, 6-0
DOUBLES
Georgia Schiff and Chloe Monteith (M) def. Maeven Cattanach and Cierra McKay 6-2, 6-2 Zoie Masure and Rachana Chenan (M) def. Ella Dice and Olivia Sprague 6-0, 6-2
Stowe 4, South Burlington 3
STOWE — Kate Tilgner celebrated her birthday with a 6-1, 0-6, 10-2 victory at No. 5 singles Thursday, lifting the Raiders past the Wolves. Skyler Graves, Charlotte Stevens, Gabby Doehla also prevailed in singles action for Stowe.
SINGLES
Skyler Graves (S) def. Rauna Brosseau 6-2, 6-1 Izzy Partilo (SB) def. Natalie Doehla 6-1, 6-4 Charlotte Stevens (S) def. Sage Bennett 7-5, 6-2 Gabby Doehla (S) def. Tenzin Tsenia 6-3, 6-0 Kate Tilgner (S) def. Lilla Erdos 6-1, 0-6, 10-2
DOUBLES
