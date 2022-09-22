MONTPELIER — Somerset Pierce was immune to any first-time jitters Wednesday while making her varsity debut in goal for the Montpelier field hockey team.
Pierce recorded a two-save shutout while stymying Milton during a 6-0 victory. The lopsided final outcome marked the first time Montpelier held an opponent scoreless this fall.
“Finley Torrens-Martin, Ella Averbeck, Charlotte Oemeuller, Izzy Jackson, Izzy Gil and Amelia Currier were all key defensive players in keeping the ball primarily out of our end and down on the offensive side,” Montpelier coach Krista Grasso said.
Eli Muller made an impressive defensive save for the Solons and contributed two goals and two assists on attack. Regan Walke recorded her first varsity goal in the third quarter and scored again down the stretch. Hannah Grasso and Maaika Samsom also scored.
Lia Walsh and Hannah Grasso chipped in with one assist apiece for the Solons, who earned 20 penalty corners. Milton goalie Nia Edwards finished with 24 saves.
“The game was played 9-vs.9 due to limited players for Milton,” coach Grasso said. “This created a larger field space for players to move around on and opportunities for passing wide and through. The team’s ongoing communication on and off the field resulted in consistent ball movement and opportunities for shots on goal. We have a large team and we’re able to sub players frequently, keeping legs fresh and building on the depth of the bench.”
Montpelier (3-2) will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Milton (0-6) will host North Country at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Spaulding 4, Lyndon 0
LYNDON — Capital Division powers Lyndon and Spaulding both carried perfect records into Wednesday’s field hockey game and clearly something had to give.
The Crimson Tide trailed by a pair of goals and could have easily lost some motivation, but a never-quit attitude propelled the visitors to a narrow victory.
Ruby Harrington set up Ashley Morrison for the game-winner in overtime, allowing Spaulding to improve to 5-0 for one of its best starts in program history.
“Today’s game was a hard-fought game coming from behind and a different experience for us,” Spaulding’s Hannah King said. “Lyndon was a solid presence on the field no matter where we went with the ball.”
Harrington scored in the second quarter, but goals by Delany Raymond, Molly Smith and Sarah Tanner gave the Vikings a 3-1 lead entering the final quarter. Eden White sliced the deficit to a single goal on a Morrison assist and then Harrington set up Bella Bevins for the equalizer five minutes later.
“We had a hard time finishing in the circle but we came though when it mattered most,” Spaulding’s Bella Bevins said. “It was beneficial to us to play a high skilled team to get prepared for the competition ahead.”
The Tide picked up the offensive pressure at the start of overtime, forcing a handful of turnovers and earning three penalty corners. With the clock winding down, Harrington advanced the ball into the circle and sent a cross toward the goal mouth. Morrison beat a handful of LI defenders to the ball and fired a shot that flew between the goalie’s legs for the game-winner.
“We played a really great game and we had strong stick skills,” Tide coach Tabitha Lord said. “Lyndon came out fast to the ball but we were able to outplay them with our ball control and passing.”
Spaulding will travel to play Stowe at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Lyndon (4-1) will visit North Country the same day.
U-32 7, North Country 0
NEWPORT — Caitlyn Fielder and Maria Stephani both registered two goals and one assist to guide the Raiders to their fourth straight victory Wednesday.
“Maria Stephani lifted a shot on a stroke and had a beautiful reverse-stick lifted shot that snuck between the goalie and the post,” U-32 coach Dillon Burns said.
Natalie Beauregard finished with one goal and two assists, while Zoe Hilfterty and Sophie Marten also scored. Bre Merrill and Harper Gullage were defensive standouts for the Raiders.
“Our seniors and juniors have excellent passing skills that they honed in an indoor league this winter and they showed them off on the fast surface at North Country,” Burns said.
U-32 (4-1) will host Missisquoi at 4:30 p.m. Friday. North Country (1-3) will host Lyndon the same day.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Harwood 3,
Montpelier 1
MONTPELIER — The Highlanders bounced back from a third-set loss to down the Solons during Wednesday’s cross-town battle.
Harwood coasted to a 25-14 victory in the first set before pulling ahead 2-0 with a 24-13 win. The Solons answered with a 25-14 victory to keep things tight. The Highlanders closed things out by prevailing 25-5, leaving nothing to doubt at the end.
“We started a little cold, allowing Montpelier to start with a lead,” Highlanders coach Peter Arsenault said. “But once our players got their initial mistakes out of the way, they were able to climb back into the lead with smart and aggressive play at the net as well as though defense off the Solons attack. Being able to keep the ball in play allowed us to consistently answer back, with a team contribution of 39 kills.”
Senior outside hitters Teras Wood (12 kills), senior middle hitter Mia Lapointe (seven kills) and senior outside hitter Ava Lawson (six kills) were all standouts in the victory. Teammate Irene Garcia Alcala-Zamora finished with 21 assists.
Lapoine (10 digs) and Amalia Iskandarova (nine digs) were sharp defensively for Harwood, which kept the ball in play with 49 digs as a team. The Highlanders also served up 20 aces, led by Iskandarova (six aces) and Lawson (four aces).
Harwood (3-1) will travel to play undefeated Essex at 6 p.m. Friday.
“Harwood was a really good team,” MHS coach Chrissy Keegan said. “We have some things we need to work on. But I was happy with our ability to play hard, to communicate and our team spirit.”
Serena Gahagan (four aces), Rachana Cherian (three aces) and Natalie Higgins (two aces) were the top servers for MHS (1-2). Caroline Flynn and Rachana recorded two kills apiece, while Anita Nandawula (11 digs), Natalie Higgins (10 digs) and Cherian (nine digs) stepped up on defense.
BOYS SOCCER
Spaulding 3, Paine Mt. 1
BARRE — Carel Paquin tallied his first varsity goal and added another for good measure Wednesday to help the Crimson Tide rally to victory.
Aiden Crete also scored for the first time at the varsity level for Spaulding, which faced a 1-0 halftime deficit.
“Paine Mountain came out strong, possessing the ball well and putting a lot of pressure on us early,” Tide coach Jay Baitz said. “We came out not ready to match their intensity and it took us awhile to settle in. But once we settled we started to push the ball into the offensive end and got some of our best offensive pressure on a goalie this season, but we could not capitalize on it.”
Paine Mountain scored in the 29th minute and continued to rely on solid defense to protect its lead for the remainder of the opening half. Spaulding came alive offensively after the break, challenging Paine Mountain keeper Liam Hebert (14 saves) with a slew of shots.
“The second half was a different story for us and our midfield of Ian McDonald Tyler Glassford and Landon Ramirez helped ignite our play,” coach Baitz said. “They were a strong middle three, possessing and setting up the attack.”
Paquin made it a 1-1 match in the 54th minute before Crete scored what proved to be the game-winner four minutes later. Paquen fired in an insurance goal in the 60th minute, capping a flurry of offensive activity.
Tide keeper Matt Redmond (eight saves) held the visitors scoreless throughout the second half and Spaulding’s back line wound up sparking a handful of attacking chances for their teammates.
“Our defense, anchored by Ellison Fortin and Cole Baitz, continued to Limit Paine Mountain and keep the ball moving into our offensive end,” coach Baitz said.
Paine Mountain (0-5) will host Peoples Academy at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
at Randolph, 4:30 p.m. Spaulding (1-3) will travel to play the Wolves on Sept. 28.
Twinfield 5,
Craftsbury 0
CABOT — A four-goal outburst by Tej Stewart helped the Trojans and Huskies keep their perfect record intact during Wednesday blowout victory over the Chargers.
“Tej was excellent up top and he’s currently leading the team in scoring,” Twinfield-Cabot coach Peter Stratman said. “His composure is top-notch. And he’s only a freshman.”
Meles Gouge also found the back of the net for the hosts, who have outscored opponents 35-1 through five matches.
“Meles was a standout in the midfield,” Stratman said. “He’s an incredible playe. He gives it his all every game and does an amazing job holding the team together.”
Twinfield-Cabot keeper Neil Alexander notched his fourth clean sheet of the fall.
The Trojans and Huskies also blanked Blue Mountain on to occasions in addition to shutting out Danville.
“And the defense came up strong again today to deny Craftsbury any scoring opportunities,” Stratman said. “We rotated several players through our back line and they stepped up and played hard.”
Dalton Gravel and Grayson McNaughten combined to make nine saves for Craftsbury, which kept things close in the early stages of the match.
“We held possession and moved the ball well but had a lot of trouble finishing,” Stratman said. “It was just one of those days. To their credit, Craftsbury’s back line did a great job filling the lanes and their keepers came up with some big saves.”
Twinfield-Cabot (5-0) will host Danville at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Trojans and Huskies cruised to a 12-0 victory over the Bears in their season opener.
“We know (the Bears) are going to be much stronger than the last time we faced them,” Stratman said. “It should be a great match.”
Craftsbury (1-3) will hot Oxbow at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Stowe 1, U-32 0
EAST MONTPELIER — TJ Guffey knocked in a pass from Cody Lilly with 21 seconds left in the first overtime Wednesday, guiding Stowe to its fourth straight victory.
Keeper Brock Roick stopped seven shots for the visitors, who have recorded 29 unanswered goals while registering four straight shutouts. AJ Moore turned aside nine shots in goal for the hosts.
Stowe (4-1) will travel to play Lake Region at 11 a.m. Saturday. U-32 (4-1) will host Hazen at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Harwood 5, Randolph 0
DUXBURY — Cierra McKay buried two goals Wednesday, while Roanha Chalmers. Quinn Nelson and Francesca Campanile also scored for the Highlanders.
Nelson and Mae Murphy each dished out one assist. Harwood goalie Ciera Fiaschetti made four saves while splitting time with teammate Anna Brundage (five saves)
Randolph (2-3-1) will host Paine Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Harwood (4-1) will travel to play Thetford at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
