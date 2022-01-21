BARRE - A 26-point night from Jonah Cattaneo helped Montpelier earn its second straight 24-point victory Friday in another highly anticipated Division II boys basketball showdown.
The senior guard scored 13 points in each half during the Solons' wire-to-wire 78-54 victory. Montpelier (7-1) made a dozen 3-pointers to cap a regular-season sweep over its cross-town rival.
"Jonah is probably one of the best guards in the state - in any division," Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. "And we really had trouble trying to keep him from getting to the rim. He had an outstanding night breaking down our defense. And when we did enough to slow him down, he found open guys on the perimeter. And when they were open, they were hitting their shots."
Montpelier went 7 of 13 from the foul line, while Spaulding was 4 of 11. Brothers Will and Carter Bruzzese finished with 10 points apiece for the Solons.
"Will knocked down a couple big 3s and he was able to find Carter at the close of the third quarter for a buzzer-beater," MHS coach Nick Foster said. "They're both so unselfish and they move the ball really well. They both play great defense and they go hard the whole game."
Montpelier's Rashid Nikiema contributed nine points, while teammates Carson Cody and Ronnie Riby-Wiliams each scored seven points. Clayton Foster added five points as the Solons quickly turned one of the biggest matchups of the season into a blowout.
"We didn't find Rahsid on the offensive end a whole lot, but he did a lot for us and played really good defense," coach Foster said. "And he had the unfortunate task of guarding Riley (Severy) all night. He had four blocks and a handful of rebounds and still found a way to get near double digits."
Montpelier earned its sixth straight victory and followed up its 58-52 win over Spaulding three weeks ago in the Capital City. The Solons recently earned a 20-point victory at Harwood and a 27-point win at Lyndon before spoiling MSJ's perfect record Wednesday. Montpelier beat the Mounties 68-44 and closed out another 24-point victory while downing the Tide.
"We're happy on defense if we're giving up 50 or less points, and we were fortunate to have really good shooting nights." coach Foster said. "We came out in the third quarter both games and we were running and moving the ball well. It's nice to put the game away out of the break."
Spaulding's Riley Severy recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds. Teammates Noah Ronson and Cole Benoit added seven points apiece. Cole McAllister, Andrew Trottier and Tavarius Vance each scored five points in the loss. Isaac Davis wound up with four points.
"We were down a few guys tonight, but we don't want to be making any excuses for giving up the points we gave up," Willard said. "I saw a lot of good things and I don't think the scoreboard was the best indicator of how things went. We went on a run late in the second quarter and we had a little bit of a run in the third. There were moments when we handled their pressure well - and better than we did the first game against them. But there were moments we didn't and we have some things we could work on. If we see them again, we'll do some things a little bit differently. Hopefully we'll get more consistency with who's available coming out of this surge. And when that happens, I think we'll be OK."
Cattaneo and the Bruzzese siblings hit two 3-pointers apiece for the Solons. Whenever the Tide attempted to rally, Cattaneo and his teammates instinctively responded with points at the other end.
"It was a really balanced game for Jonah," coach Foster said. "He had five or six assists and at least that many rebounds. He's scoring inside, he's scoring outside, he's sharing the basketball, he's playing really good defense. He's doing everything for us. Some teams are going to focus on him and they're still going to have a really hard time guarding him. He's trying to move the basketball early in the possession when the defense is set. And we're able to get it back to him. He's doing a great job of picking his spots and knowing when to pass and when to shoot - and putting less pressure on himself."
Riby-Williams made two foul shots and Cody followed with a 3-pointer from the left side for a 5-0 lead after the opening tip. Severy soared up for a putback to give the Tide a spark, but Riby-Williams went 1 of 2 from the line and Cattaneo drained a 3-pointer. Vance made a foul shot and Severy used his post moves to close the gap to 9-5. Cattaneo showed off his speed while making a fast-break layup, but McAllister assisted Severy for another basket a few seconds later.
Vance collected a backdoor pass and rose up for a layup to give the Tide another boost. Cattaneo capped a three-point play from the foul line, pushing MHS in front 14-9. Will Bruzzese banked in a 3-pointer and then Riby-Williams applied enough defensive pressure to result in a backcourt violation by the Tide. Montpelier denied a few last-second scoring attempts by Spaulding to close out the opening quarter with a 17-9 lead.
Riby-Williams went 2 of 2 from the line and then Trottier swished in a baseline jumper to begin the second quarter. Cattaneo hit a 3-pointer, Nikiemi scored in transition after some contact in the lane and Carter Bruzzese hit a 3-pointer from the right side, stretching the lead to 27-11. Following a Tide timeout, Carter Bruzzese made a runner in the lane over a handful of defenders to keep the momentum on the Solons' side.
Severy used his strength to score a basket in the paint entering the final three minutes of the first half. Clayton Foster buried a 3-pointer from the right corner a few moments later, but Ronson countered with a 3 for the Tide. Will Bruzzese followed up his own miss in transition and got the putback attempt to fall through the rim, making it 34-16.
Davis snatched up an offensive rebound at the other end and used his quick reflexes to go up for a high-percentage basket. Following a defensive stop, Davis made a full-court pass to McAllister for a fast-break layup. Benoit scored a buzzer-beating shot in the paint, cutting the gap to 34-22 heading into halftime.
"The guys were obviously very excited to play against one of the best teams in Division II - there's no doubt about that," coach Foster said. "They do a nice job of taking it game to game and respecting our opponents They're going to play hard regardless of who we're playing."
Severy kept things going in the opening minute of third quarter by making a strong move in the paint for two points. Nikiema scored for MHS to limit the damage and then a nice backdoor cut allowed Riby-Williams to add two more points.
A turnaround jumper by Will Bruzzese kept the Solons in control, but Vance grabbed an offensive rebound and made a shot for the Tide. Another Cattaneo basked combined with an up-and-under layup by Cody gave MHS a 44-26 cushion. Carter Bruzzese added another bucket before Will Bruzzese punished the Tide with a 3-pointers.
Nikiema blocked a shot on the defensive end, Spaulding missed a pair of foul shots and then Cattaneo made an acrobatic layup. Trottier assisted Davis for an uncontested layup and then McAllister went 1 of 2 from the foul line. Nikiema went 2 of 2 from the stripe, Spaulding countered with a basket and then Will Bruzzese' assisted Carter Bruzzese for a last-second 3-pointer right corner, making it 54-31 after three quarters.
Grady Chase kicked off the final quarter with a long-range 3-pointer. A Tide turnover allowed Carter Bruzzese to score an easy bucket. Severy scored twice in the paint, but Cattaneo and Cody responded at the other end. Benoit scored for Spaulding and Trottier added a 3-pointer. Nikiema answered at the other end and then Cattaneo served up a steal and a layup for a 67-43 lead.
Cattaneo's old-fashioned three-point play combined with 3-pointers by Cabot Hart and Evan Smith helped MHS put things out of reach. Ronson was hot for the Tide late, but the damage was already done.
"They really dictated the entire pace of the game," Willard said. "They did a great job of taking away our dribble-drive and they did a really good job trying to pressure our guards so we couldn't get easy feeds into our post players. All-around, they had a great game."
Spaulding (7-2) will host Middlebury at 7 p.m. Monday. Montpelier will travel to play Lake Region the same day.
"Montpelier is coming off of a championship last year, with a lot of the seniors back," Willard said. "So there's pressure knowing it's a big game. But these guys have played AAU together and they're familiar with each other. And a lot of them are friends. I don't think they were intimidated going into it, but there's definitely a different excitement."
BOYS BASKETBALL
U-32 58, Lake Region 41
ORLEANS - Another overpowering effort by Elvin Stowell and Cam Comstock propelled the Raiders past the Rangers during Friday's Capital Division battle.
Stowell scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half. He added four rebounds, three steals, three blocks and two assists. Comstock finished with 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Caleb Trombly scored all eight of his points in the second quarter for U-32 and also dished out two assists. Caelan Zeilenga helped U-32 seal the deal with five fourth-quarter points. Jake Fair contributed four points and six rebounds for the Raiders, who led 13-8 after one quarter. A 28-14 U-32 halftime lead turned into a 40-29 advantage entering the final eight minutes.
“After our slow start at Harwood, everyone was aware of the importance of shaking off the bus ride and coming out with great focus and high energy," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "I thought we started off better tonight because of that. We didn’t get in a hole early, but the game was still a bit choppy through the first quarter. We were able to mix things up between halfcourt pressure and man-to-man to keep them off-balance. And our defense really fueled our offense. The guys did a great job of corralling the basketball and getting into passing lanes to force turnovers, which led to some easier scoring opportunities in transition. Things got choppy again in the third quarter and we weren’t able to maintain that rhythm, but we’d stretched the lead out enough in the first half that it gave us some breathing room."
Carter Montgomery paced Lake Region with 14 points. David Piers and Connor Ulrich added nine points apiece for a Rangers side that went 9 of 13 from the foul line. U-32 made 3 of 6 free-throw attempts and featured 10 players who scored. Six athletes combined to hit seven 3-pointers for Gauthier's squad.
"Overall, this is one we’re satisfied with," Guathier said. "To get on the bus and travel the long hour-plus ride up to the Northeast Kingdom and come away with a double-digit win is a good thing. We got contributions from a lot of different guys throughout the night. And ultimately 10 out of the 13 players we dressed scored. That’s really a testament to this team’s unselfishness and willingness to move the basketball and find the best scoring opportunity for us in that moment.”
Lake Region (0-7) will host Montpelier at 7 p.m. Monday. U-32 (6-2) will host Lamoille at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Hazen 62, Harwood 37
HARDWICK - The Wildcats scored 23 straight points at the beginning of the second half to establish crucial breathing room Friday.
"We hadn't played in almost three weeks," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. "The first half was kind of sloppy and we were pretty rusty. But the second half we came out and really got our transition game going. We got the ball moving again and we had a great third quarter."
Cole Hill and Aiden Dailey scored five points apiece for Harwood, which trailed 8-6 after the first quarter. Both teams warmed up offensively in the second quarter and were tied at 21 entering halftime. The big Wildcat run resulted in a 48-25 advantage after three quarters.
"We've had three games get cancelled by other teams," coach Hill said. "We were so happy to get out on the floor and finally play again. And hopefully we can keep going."
Tyler Rivard recorded a season-high 23 points and 19 rebounds for the Wildcats. Xavier Hill scored 13 points in the victory, while teammates Carter Hill and Jadon Baker added eight points apiece.
"We made some 3's in the third quarter, and Xavier scored all 13 of his points in the second half," coach Hill said. "We also had a lot of free throws and a lot of stuff inside."
Rivard recorded another double-double to help Hazen (7-0) keep its perfect record intact. The Wildcats have never recorded an undefeated regular season in program history.
"Tyler is averaging about 16 rebounds a game," coach Hill said. "He's a really strong kid with great hands. And we're a team that moves the ball really well. With the combination of those things, he does a lot of damage."
Hazen will travel to play Williamstown at 7 p.m. Monday. Harwood (2-6) will host Spaulding at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
