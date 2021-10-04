FAYSTON — Five goals scorers Monday helped Montpelier back up the hype with another Division II boys soccer victory.
The defending state champs scored twice during the final three minutes of the first half and breezed past the Green Mountain Valley School, 6-1. Ronnie Riby-Williams paced the Solons with two goals, while Ben Collier, Sina Fallahi, Olin Duggan and Cameron Cook also scored.
“We did well finding the right spaces at the right times in the first half,” MHS coach Eric Bagley said. “We had good movement from the midfielders and good movement from the forwards. And we were able to get our backs into the attack, so it was a really good first-half performance for us.”
Riby-Williams was fouled inside the 18-yard box during the 6th minute and Collier stepped forward to take the penalty kick. He directed a shot past GMVS keeper Dillon Rowles (five saves) for a 1-0 advantage.
“Ben is so quick and he plays that pivot like a mid-year college player,” Gumbies coach Don Haddox said. “He is really tactically gifted. He’s technically really, really good too. But the way he sees the field is something special.”
A service by Will Bruzzese set up Duggan midway through the first half for a 2-0 cushion. The Gumbies nearly entered halftime trailing by two goals, but Riby-Williams scored in the 38th minute and then set up Fallahi a minute later to make it 4-0.
“Ronnie has been playing great,” Bagley said. “He’s been patient and picking the right moments to get into really dangerous areas. And he’s scoring a lot of goals for us this year. The midfield behind him has provided a great platform for those guys to get forward and create a lot of goal-scoring opportunities.”
Collier assisted Riby-Williams in the 45th minute, extending the lead to 5-0. Cook tucked away his first varsity goal in the 55th minute to keep the Solons in command.
“They’re insanely technically skilled and quick and they have an incredible tactical understanding of the game,” Haddox said of the Solons. “Their attacking mid third and their first third of the field, we couldn’t play with them. The one thing we tried to do was make them start deeper. Because in our front mid third, we weren’t quite as far behind. And when that happened, it looked more competitive. Unfortunately we were often under so much pressure in the midfield that we couldn’t even find opportunities to do that.”
Walker Henyon broke up the shutout bid by firing a shot past MHS keeper Brio Levitt (three saves) in the 67th minute. The Gumbies kept pressing offensively in search of another goal, keeping the MHS defenders busy until the final whistle even though the victory was already locked up.
“These guys play hard,” Bagley said of the Gumbies. “It’s a ski school and they just got back from an overseas trip recently, so you know they’re always fit. And endurance-wise, they can just keep going. So they made it really tough on us and made it a really physical game. They got up and down the field and played really hard. …Both teams fed off the fans and it was a good, physical match. And the student section definitely played their part in getting the guys going.”
GMVS (1-1) will travel to play Vergennes at 4 p.m. Thursday. Montpelier (7-1) will host U-32 at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“The guys did a great job of not looking ahead to U-32,” Bagley said. “It’s obviously a big game and it’s a big rivalry for both schools. So they did a good job of coming out and taking care of business today.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Paine Mt. 4, Peoples 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — A trio of second-half goals helped the visitors snap a two-game losing skid in Capital Division action.
Becca Dupere scored in the 20th minute to give Paine Mountain a 1-0 lead. Destiny Campbell recorded the assist.
“Becca is so good at creating her own shot,” Paine Mountain coach Stephen LaRock said. “When she gets the ball, you see the focus in her eyes. She takes on defenders and finds the space to take the shot. She struck the ball with her left foot and it just curled into the top left corner of the net.”
Paine Mountain was awarded a penalty kick in the 32nd minute and sent the attempt off the post. A Wolves player cleared the ball after a wild scramble for possession inside the 18-yard box.
“I told the girls at halftime to stick to our game plan and embrace the cold, rainy weather conditions,” LaRock said. “When the surface is wet, the ball tends to skip a bunch and can lead to some unfortunate mishaps. I thought the girls adjusted well to the weather and didn’t let the conditions dictate their play.”
The Wolves made a strong push to equalize at the start of the second half. But keeper Erin McGinnis and the Paine Mountain defense held strong to keep PA off the scoreboard.
“There were a few moments in the second half where People’s Academy looked to counter,” LaRock said. “Anna Isselhardt played midfield in the first half but moved to striker for the second half. Anna is fast and skilled on the ball. Our defense had to be aware of her at all times in the second half to prevent the quick counter attack. …And Gabbie Schaffer was also solid for People’s Academy in the middle of the field. She seemed to be in every play, trying to win the ball and disrupt our possession. Hard-working players really stand out and I thought Gabbie did well to keep the pressure on our midfield trio.”
Paine Mountain extended its lead to 2-0 in the 56th minute. Emma Korrow delivered a right-to-left cross into the penalty area and Dupere buried a shot inside the left post.
“Becca’s second goal was huge,” LaRock said. “It gave us the momentum and we continued to put the pressure on.”
Emma Korrow scored insurance goals in the 67th and 77th minutes. Paine Mountain (5-3) will travel to play U-32 at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“Overall I was happy with the way the team played,” LaRock said. “Our aim is to better ourselves with every opportunity we get — whether it’s at training, in the game or off the field. We’ve been building some new things into the way we play and I think the result speaks for itself. The girls earned this one for sure.”
Twinfield 2, Winooski 0
WINOOSKI — Goals by Evan Hebert and Annie Dunlop lifted the Trojans to their second straight victory.
Twinfield outshot Winooski 18-3 to improve to 4-4 on the season. The Trojans will host Oxbow at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Spartans (1-6) will host Hazen the same day.
“I’m very happy about how the girls have been playing recently,” Twinfield coach Seth Wilmott said. “They’ve bought into our style and they’re all learning how the game of soccer can flow and how we can control the flow of the game. It’s good to see the girls gaining more and more confidence with each game. Sure, there are times where we lose focus and try to do too much for what’s needed. We just need to stay focused on our goals and continue improving, because we have a very talented and driven team. I believe we have been surprising a lot of these new teams we have been facing. I look forward to see where we will be as a team come playoffs.”
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 3, North Country 0
NEWPORT — The Raiders scored in each of the first three quarters during Monday’s shutout victory over the Falcons.
Morgan Ribolini opened the scoring by capitalizing on a second-chance shot with 7:56 left in the first quarter. She pounced on the rebound and scored after the ball ricocheted off the pads of North Country goalie Ava Bouchard (23 saves).
A lifted shot by Caitlin Fielder made it 2-0 with 2:53 left in the first half. Ribolini scored again with 12:28 remaining in the third quarter by finishing off a cross from Alaina Beauregard. Goalie Kiki Hayward made 11 saves for U-32, which held a 9-4 advantage on penalty corners.
“Most of the game was played in our offensive end,” U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. “We had nice support from our back and mid line. Kiki responded to shots with hard clears that got the ball effectively out of our defensive circle.”
The Raiders (6-1-1) will host Montpelier at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
U-32 wins Woods Trail Run
THETFORD — The U-32 boys placed first out of 55 teams to win the 30th Annual Woods Trail Run at Thetford Academy.
The Raiders recorded a five-person score of 87 points to easily hold off New Hampshire powerhouse Bishop Guertin. St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman claimed top individual honors with a 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 11.87 seconds. CVU’s Matthew Servin was second in 16:28.81. U-32’s fasest finishers were Austin Beard (sixth, 16:51.69), Carson Beard (eighth, 16:55.39), Ollie Hansen (15th, 17:07.47), Sargent Burns (27th, 17:41.77) and Cyrus Hansen (31st, 17:44.34). Craftsbury’s Cormac Leahy placed 16th in 17:09.88. Montpelier’s Avery Smart wound up 23rd in 17:34.5.
Connecticut rivals New Milford (92 points) and Glastonbury (125 points) placed first and second, respectively, in the girls team battle. U-32 finished 17th with 460 points.
New Milford’s Claire Daniels won the race in 19:11.06, while teammate Sydney Helleher was second in 19:23.33. BFA-St. Albans standout Loghan Hughes finished third in 19:36.85. CVU’s Alice Kredell placed fourth in 19:40.6. Scoring points for U-32 were Amy Felice (51st, 21:37.55), Esther Macke (79th, 22:06.86), Isabelle Serrano (91st, 22:21.75), Addy Budliger (105th, 22:33.4) and Madison Beaudoin (165th, 23:27.73).
