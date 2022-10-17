DUXBURY - Two months ago it might have been ambitious to predict that Harwood's Jordan Shullenberger would break his own single-season scoring and the Highlanders would record six straight shutouts.
But those lofty goals turned into realities Monday during a 9-0 boys soccer victory over North Country.
Another four-goal performance by Shullenberger pushed his total to 31 this fall with two games still remaining in the regular season. The Highlanders defense was impenetrable once again, rattling off its sixth clean sheet in a row.
Three weeks ago HU ended Stowe's streak of scoring 33 unanswered goals while rallying to a 3-1 victory. Since then coach Joe Yalicki's team has fired home 41 consecutive goals without being scored upon, rivaling Montpelier's current streak of 43 unanswered goals.
Finn Kramer and Liam Combs split time in goal for HU (10-2) against the Falcons (6-4-2). Kramer made a clutch stop to thwart a 1-on-1 scoring chance by North Country and also blocked a penalty kick, while Combs recorded one save.
"The shutouts have been awesome," Yalicki said. "We always take pride in keeping the clean sheet even if there’s a fresh back line or a new keeper subbed on. I have three super talented goalkeepers that play with their feet and distribute the ball well. All of them have pushed each other and are their teammates' biggest fans. That has been so fun the last two years to watch. Finn psyched the North Country player out on the penalty kick and stopped a breakaway. He was playing JV on Friday and started for us tonight. The big reason we have had shutouts is because our possession has been so good over this streak. I use a stat tracker and in our most competitive game - a 2-0 win over Peoples - the possession was 70-30 us. Our forwards and midfield create quality chances, so our backs can be really sharp to prevent the counters."
A year ago Shullenberger broke the school's 34-year single-season record for goals set by Tor Fiske. On Monday the senior striker took things to the next level. He tied his mark from last year by scoring on a Jack Greenwood in the 13th minute, giving his team a 1-0 advantage. Harwood scored again 10 minutes later, with Teighen Fils-Aime setting up Steele Nelson for a two-goal lead entering halftime. Shullenberger beat North Country's keeper with an unassisted shot in the 43rd minute for the record-breaker.
"Jordan is by far the most skilled player I have seen this fall," Yalicki said. "I have been lucky enough to coach some really good kids in five years and he does stuff that nobody else even considers. The game moves in slow motion for him and he just tries things like he’s playing FIFA. He’s so creative and so clinical in the box. Tonight he scored one with the outside of the foot, one left-footed from 18 yards and one with his head - all beauties. I think the step he made last year and solidified this year is becoming a complete player. He knows he’s closing in on the scoring record and he’s still curling passes to teammates, turning 180 degrees with the ball, dancing on the sideline and end line, putting in slide tackles and winning 50-50s."
Harwood pulled ahead 4-0 in the 47th minute when Zach Smith scored on a Cooper Olney assist. Fiske's nephew, Cole Hill, found Shullenbgerger to make it 5-0 in the 53rd minute.
Following an unassisted Eamon Langlais goal in the 52nd minute, Shullenberger tucked away his fourth goal of the match on a Zach Smith assist in the 56th minute. Eamon Langlais scored again in the 67th minute before Adin Combs capped the scoring on a pass from Greenwood.
Shullenberger will have at least three more matches to set the bar even higher for future Highlanders who attempt to rival his record. A year ago his scoring prowess coincided with the feats of Harwood girls standout Tanum Nelson, who graduated last spring with 103 career goals. Nelson finished with 35 goals during her senior year, giving Shullenberger another figure to shoot for during the upcoming weeks.
"More important than Jordan's play is his character," Yalicki said. "He has such high expectations for himself and his teammates. He’s an excellent leader and an ultra competitor. He hates being subbed off and he loves winning drills at practice. He does almost all of the little things right and he has propelled his game, his teammates' play and - honestly - our whole program to a new level. To put it simply: He’s incredibly fun to watch, loves putting on a show and is a truly special player at this level."
North Country will travel to play Spaulding at 4 p.m. Wednesday before hosting Peoples Academy at 4 p.m. Friday. Harwood will host Lyndon at 4 p.m. Wednesday and will visit Thetford for Friday's regular-season finale.
BOYS SOCCER
U-32 6, Spaulding 1
EAST MONTPELIER - Four goals in the first 12 minutes Monday was music to the ears of Raiders coach Mike Noyes.
Maddox Heise recorded a natural hat before the match reached the 13th minute, helping his team bounce back from last week's lopsided loss to Harwood. The Raiders improve to 10-3 and took a crucial step toward locking up the No. 5 seed for the upcoming Division II playoffs. U-32 recorded a double-digit win total in the regular season for the first time since 2014 and will attempt to capture the sixth championship in program history next month.
Heise got things started in the second minute by following up a deflected shot outside the right post and firing the rebound into the back of the net. U-32 earned a corner kick from the right side in the 6th minute and nearly played a short corner before Finn O'Donnell decided to send the ball directly into the mixer. Heise reached the service at the top of the 6-yard box box and headed the ball past Crimson Tide keeper Matt Redmond (12 saves).
O'Donnell buried his 21st goal of the season in the 9th minute. Zack Parton sparked the play by sending a through ball from the left side all the way up the field to set up his teammate for a breakaway opportunity. Redmond raced out to close down the shooting angle and Tide fullback Cole Baitz was hot on O'Donnell's heels, but the U-32 standout took a few composed touches and used the outside of his right foot to knock the ball inside the right post.
Heise's nose for the net was on display again three minutes later, though it was actually his chest that sent the ball across the goal line. Parton delivered a left-footed cross from the left side and a Spaulding defender attempted to head ball away at the far post. The clearance didn't make its way very far before Heise used his upper body to redirect the ball straight back toward the target for a 4-0 cushion.
O'Donnell capped his brace in the 39th minute, thanks to a Heise assist. Spaulding spoiled U-32's shutout attempt in the 55th minute before track and field star Luke Page scored the final goal in the 79th minute on a Cole Hayes assist.
Keeper AJ Moore made two saves for U-32, which will host Paine Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday. Spaulding will travel to play North Country at 4 p.m. Wednesday before closing out the regular season with an 11 a.m. match Saturday at Lamoille.
