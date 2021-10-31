DUXBURY - Junior striker Jordan Shullenberger pushed his scoring total to 28 goals this fall, breaking the single-season program record while leading No. 2 Harwood to Saturday's 4-1 quarterfinal victory over the No. 7 Green Mountain Valley School.
Shullenberger surpassed Tor Fiske's previous record of 26 goals.
"It was a huge accomplishment," Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said.
Harwood (14-1-1) will host No. 3 Montpelier (15-1) in Tuesday's 3 p.m. Division II semifinal. The Highlanders suffered a penalty-kick shootout loss to the Solons during last year's quarterfinal before Montpelier captured its first championship in 23 years.
Shullenberger (three goals) and Jack Birmingham scored against the Gumbies, with teammate Matt Fiaschetti recording two assists. Zachary Smith and Leif Brouillette also notched assists for the Highlanders. Liam Combs (six saves) and Dylan Mauro (one save) joined forces in goal for HU. Joe Graziatiz scored for GMVS.
The match featured a reunion for Yalicki and GMVS coach Don Haddox. Yalicki is a 2009 Harwood graduate who won a state title in 2007 while competing for Haddox and later returned to serve as Haddox's assistant coach.
"Don had GMVS in some great positions," Yalicki said. "We tried to play right through them early on and then found ways to play around them later on. We had some awesome runs where seven or eight guys were all involved and playing off of each other. I was really happy with the entire team's performance. The back line had to manage some tough skips and high pressure from some great athletes."
BOYS SOCCER
Milton 7, Paine Mountain 1
MILTON - Cooper Goodrich (two goals) and the top-seeded Yellojackets pulled ahead early and used suffocating defense to oust No. 8 Paine Mountain during Division II quarterfinal action.
"It's hard to believe that when you lose 7-1, you can still say with honesty that we played a good game," Pain Mountain coach Colin Crawford-Stempel said. "But it's true. We just got overrun by a very good team whose style and skill is very hard to play against. They shot from anywhere, at any time, put them on net and had numbers running in to clean up rebounds or get screens to block the view of our keeper. We had a hard time following runners and preventing the initial shot because of how quick they released it and how good they were at creating overloading numbers faster than we could react. We played our positions well - we were just a step behind to read and react. But we were true to our team spirit and never quit. Even though we were down early and had trouble stringing passes together to mount an attack, we stayed at it and kept our heads high."
Zack Logan, Caden Button, Jack Houghton, Aiden Garrow and Cam Fougere also scored for the Yellowjackets, who led 4-0 at halftime. Goalies Braeden Caragher and Josh Grazier split time for Milton and both made one save. Jon Tenney scored for Paine Mountain and teammate Ethan Miller stopped 18 shots.
Milton (16-0) will host No. 5 Middlebury (10-5-1) in Tuesday's 3 p.m. semifinal. Paine Mountain closes out the season at 8-7-1.
"We were all heartbroken to see this season end," coach Crawford-Stemepl said. "Not only because we accomplished so much for us and grew so much as team, but because of how tight-knit a group it is. These guys chose at the beginning of the season the words 'heart, grit and family' as the words to symbolize the character and values that we want to reflect us. It couldn't have been a better three words to reflect us. From last year, we kept the slogan 'One Goal' as our overarching phrase and game cheer because it captures that spirit of togetherness, joint focus and singleminded purpose to work tougher to be the best we can be as one unit."
Pain Mountain will graduate 10 seniors: Logan Amell, Cie Pietro, Caiden Crawford-Stempel, Paul Gadbois, Nicholas Passalacqua, Greer Peloquin, Hayden Sargent, Dennis Schoenholzer, Miller and Tenney. Their team advanced to the quarterfinals for the fourth team in five years.
"Our seniors have done everything you could ask for," coach Crawford-Stempel said. "They are leaders, role models, young men of super character, tireless students of the game and such fantastic players. As a coach of this team and father of a senior player, I'm so disappointed to go out this way for these guys. But I can't be more proud of them and more grateful to have been a part of this run. I've coached many of them since they first stepped on a soccer field - on and off through the years - helping wonderful coaches teach them, and see them mature as players and men. It's bittersweet to see it come to its end. But again, I've been so fortunate to be part of it. I wouldn't want it any other way. We have created so many great memories on and off the field that, once we get away from this loss, we will be just awash in them."
GIRLS SOCCER
Harwood 2, Middlebury 0
DUXBURY - Louisa Thomsen had the hot hand offensively in the first half and goalie Ciera Fiaschetti (three saves) helped the top-seeded Highlanders secure their eighth shutout of the season.
Thomsen opened the scoring on a Tessa Jernigan assist, giving HU an early boost against the No. 8 Tigers during Division II quarterfinal action. Carmen Lafayette set up Thomsen for the second goal, sending Harwood into halftime with plenty of momentum.
"Both of her goals were struck from outside the box and they were low and to the left side of the net," Harwood coach Mike Vasseur said. "Louisa and Tanum (Nelson) are both phenomenal goal-scorers. Tanum didn't play today and Weez showed up strong. Carmen also played extremely well and she really added some life to our game."
The Highlanders fired 16 shots on goal to keep the Tigers back line under constant pressure. Harwood's defensive leaders were left back Scout Vitko, right back Rubi Murphy and center backs Addey Lilley and Abby Young.
"We started off the year and we knew we had some firepower," Vasseur said. "And we knew we needed to come together defensively. Ruby's sister Mae also plays a lot in the back and they play well together. They're communicating better and every game they get better. ...Our outside backs make runs forward - as is allowed and as people move. And Ruby in particular had some very nice crosses today."
Harwood (14-1-1) will host Rice (11-4-1) for a 3 p.m. semifinal. The Highlanders fell to the Green Knights, 2-1, during the 2019 championship. Vasseur's team is attempting to win the second title in program history after HU went all the way in 2010.
"Everybody has been eyeing a Harwood-Rice rematch all season," Vasseur said. "I'm just hoping that we can be healthy and ready to play that game."
Rice 3, Montpelier 1
SOUTH BURLINGTON - The No. 3 Green Knights are one victory away from making their fifth straight finals appearance after rallying past the No. 5 Solons during Division II quarterfinal action.
Sienna Mills gave the Solons the lead in the 41st minute. Maddie Goddard equalized for the Green Knights in the 48th minute on a pass from Claire Vincent. Olivia Waite's penalty kick in the 50th minute pushed Rice in front before Vincent set up Laura Hoak for an insurance goal in the 60th minute.
Goalie Bella Wawryniak made nine saves. Rice keeper Sunshine Clark stopped six shots. The Green Knights Rice (11-4-1) will travel to play No. 1 Harwood (14-1-1) in semifinal action. Rice rallied to a 2-1 victory over the Highlanders during the 2019 championship.
Paine Mountain 5, Green Mountain 2
WILLIAMSTOWN - Fourth-seeded Pain Mountain erased a pair of early deficits and pulled away in the second half of Saturday's Division III quarterfinal victory over the No. 5 Chieftains.
Kim Cummings gave Green Mountain a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. Emma Korrow scored in the 18th minute for Paine Mountain, but her team's own goal in the 25th minute allowed the Chieftains (10-6) to pull ahead 2-1.
Piper Mattsson found the back of the net in the 27th minute, knotting things at 2. Destiny Campbell recorded what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 37th minute. Becca Dupere extended the lead to 4-2 in the 55th minute before Korrow capped the scoring in the 78th minute.
Pain Mountain (11-5) will travel to play No. 1 Stowe (14-0-2) in Wednesday's 3 p.m. semifinal. The Raiders beat Pain Mountain, 4-3, on Sept. 14.
MSJ 3, Twinfield 2
RUTLAND - The No. 4 Mounties rallied after the break to hold off the No. 5 Trojans during Saturday's Division IV quarterfinal action.
Annie Dunlop scored for Twinfield and assisted Nicole Gouge, helping Twinfield build a 2-1 lead early in the second half. Emma Blodorn recorded her second goal of the match to tie the score before her older sister Taylor buried the game-winner on a 20-yard blast.
Goalie Ida Astick made three saves for the Trojans, who fired 11 shots on goal. Midfielders Daisy Bishop, Emma Wiergers and Leah Majorell were standouts for MSJ.
"I’m really happy with the way we played," Twinfield coach Seth Wilmott said. "In my honest opinion, we had the better team on the field. The only thing is they made more or their chances - and that’s what you need to win these games. All the way through the game we continued to get better. I’m extremely happy with how far we came, not only individually but as a team. To the seniors on my team, if they go on to the next level to play, their best soccer is still ahead of them. And to my retuning players, I have high hopes for this team today. We made a statement that we are not the same Twinfield team that we were in the past. I can’t express how proud I am of this team and what they accomplished this year."
Twinfield ends the season at 9-7. MSJ (10-3-2) will travel to play No. 1 Proctor (13-0) in Wednesday's 3 p.m. semifinal. No. 2 Rivendell (11-4-1) will face No. 6 Arlington (10-5-1) in the other semifinal.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 1 BBA 0
MONTPELIER — The No. 3 Raiders eliminated the No. 6 Bulldogs to enact revenge during Saturday's Division II quarterfinal.
Caitlyn Fielder scored the lone goal to celebrate her birthday. She found the back of the cage in the third quarter on a corner play, with Natalie Beauregard assisting.
"It was the strongest I’ve seen us play this season," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "We were unfazed by the sloppy conditions and fought for every ball. Usually I credit our midfield and D for shutouts. But our offense kept the ball in their circle for big chunks of our game, which took away from their chances to move it up the field."
Goalie Mac Thuermer made 14 saves for the Bulldogs, while Raiders netminder Kiki Hayward registered one save.
"This was an incredibly muddy, messy game of field hockey," BBA coach Barb Miceli said. "Mac Thuermer was a rockstar in goal for us today."
The Raiders earned 10 penalty corners in the first quarter and finished with 17 corners. U-32 limited BBA to one corner.
"Caitlyn had a standout game of hustle," Burns said. "I’m so proud of all this team has worked for and accomplished together since our 7-1 semifinal loss to BBA last year. We aspired to play like them and today shows we can do that. Barb Miceli has been a great mentor to me. We were prepared to deal with Katie Crabtree’s speed on the wing, but instead she dazzled us with excellent corner defense and goal-line saves as a back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.