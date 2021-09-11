It's only natural for any Central Vermont soccer coach to get excited when they hear about a foreign exchange student who's trying out for their team.
A lot of times the early-season anticipation and hype ends in disappointment. But every once in awhile that athlete singlehandedly turns an average side into a title contender.
This fall Montpelier may have hit the mother lode by picking up Switerand's Felix Seiler.
The junior striker scored three times in a span of 26 minutes during his varsity debut Saturday, leading the MHS boys to a 7-0 victory over Spaulding. Felix's attacking mindset and efficient finishing helped the Solons carry a five-goal lead into halftime during their 2021 opener.
The Solons are defending Division II champs and were already stacked with talented returners, but coach Eric Bagley is thrilled to have a new name filling up the scoresheet.
"I wasn't necessarily surprised," Bagley said. "We have lots of players who are capable of scoring goals. And today Felix clearly had a great game and came out ready to play. That was a nice first high school game for him."
Sina Fellahi, Noah Samuelson, Sam Van Hoy and Brooks Duprey also scored during the one-sided affair. Samuelson, Duprey, Cameron Cook, Carter Bruzzese, Aidan Quinn and Cale Ellingson dished out assists. Sophomore goalie Brio Levitt (three saves) recorded his first varsity shutout.
"We were a little bit sloppy for about the first 10 minutes," Bagley said. "Felix got his first goal fairly quick, which helped settle everybody. And then after that first goal we definitely started playing much better. We started playing the ball quicker, had better movement and really had a lot of control in the game."
Samuelson set up Seiler in the 8th minute for a 1-0 advantage. Fellahi doubled the lead in the 18th minute after settling a pass from Cook and hammering a shot past Tide goalie Matthew Redmond (nine saves).
"Sina had a really nice goal," Balgey said. "It was good movement to get into the space that he received the pass from Cameron in. And then he was 1-vs-1 - and Sina doesn't need an invitation to take players on in the attacking third. So he just drove that ball right to goal and had a really nicely placed shot. He's such a dynamic player with his movement that he's very difficult to defend up there."
Seiler collected a pass from Carter Bruzzese in the 25th minute and punished Spaulding with another blast across the goal line. Spaulding's Cole Baitz took a 25-yard direct kick in the 32nd minute, but Levitt easily caught the dipping shot toward the left post.
The Solons extended their lead to 4-0 a minute later when Seiler made the most of a clever pass from Duprey. He buried a no-nonsense shot from outside the right post to cap the hat trick. Samuelson rifled home a close-range shot in the 34th minute, giving the Solons a sense of security that carried over to the second half.
"Noah is a really valuable player for us," Bagley said. "He is such a good link from our back five to our forwards. His movement and his vision is great and he has the ability to get forward. He scored that one goal and almost had a second with a great forward run as well."
Van Hoy notched his first varsity goal in the 58th minute on a heads-up play near the penalty stripe. Ellingson passed the ball into the 18-yard box, resulting in a 50-50 battle for possession between Van Hoy and the Tide keeper. The MHS junior was a split-second faster than Redmond while sprinting toward the ball and directing a one-time shot inside the right post.
"It was a really well-taken goal," Bagley said. "He got played in behind by Cale with a really nice through ball. And it was a nice, simple side foot into the corner of the net. The goalie was just leaning the wrong direction and Sam made solid contact on the ball."
Duprey added a cherry on top by serving up an unassisted goal in the 70th minute. The senior midfielder scored the equalizing goal during last year's championship victory and was determined to continue his scoring streak into 2021.
"Brooks is definitely a guy who can chip in on goals," Bagley said. "He's got really good technique and the assist that he had for Felix's third goal was a really nice pass through quite a few defenders. So he's got that ability to pick a pass and to hit a shot from distance. He'll be a really valuable midfielder for us going forward. He's worked so hard on his technique over the years, he's got a great touch and he can hammer a soccer ball. And he's got a nice touch on his passes too, so he's very versatile in what he can do out there."
Will Bruzzese and Clayton Foster excelled as center backs for MHS. Carter Bruzzese, Van Hoy, Ellingson, Patryk Harris and Ben Wetherell split time at the outside back position.
"I thought they all did well and there were some good moments from each of them out there today," Bagley said. "We've got a lot of good stuff to build on from everybody's play today."
Montpelier (1-0) will face Peoples Academy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Spaulding (0-2) will travel to play Randolph the same day.
BOYS SOCCER
Randolph 2, Paine Mt. 1
NORTHFIELD - The Galloping Ghosts pulled ahead on an own goal by Paine Mountain in the first half and exploited a defensive breakdown to bury the golden goal in overtime Saturday.
"I was really proud of how we played and responded from a poor showing vs. Vergennes," Paine Mountain coach Collin Crawford-Stempel said. "Our guys took real leadership throughout the week in practice to get us ready and focused. We played a great game and had tons of possession and chances, but we just could not finish our chances."
Forwards Logan Amell, Greer Peloquin and Travis Robillaird helped Paine Mountain outshoot Randolph 17-3. But goalie Levi West and the Ghosts' back line were able to deny their opponents during some high-percentage scoring opportunities.
"I give lots of credit to Randolph, who played a tough game and earned the win," coach Crawford-Stempel said. "Chris Rivet is an excellent coach and is working on such good things with that team. They were hungry and fought with spirit. Every year, they get better and better and turn out more and more skilled players. It's such a credit to the CVFC club program. They are continuously raising the level of excitement in soccer and quality of play in the area. Hats off to them."
Paine Mountain faced a 1-0 halftime deficit before equalizing after the break. Caiden Crawford-Stempel scored from the left side of the penalty area by firing the ball inside the left corner of the goal.
"Caiden was an absolute beast throughout the match, playing both physically imposing and skillfully," coach Crawford-Stempel said. "He set up a bunch of chances for our hungry, charging forwards. After his goal we pushed and pushed and created chance after chance. But we couldn't get the second one."
Miscommunication in Paine Mountain's defensive third allowed the Ghosts to end things with a late strike. Randolph will host Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Paine Mountain will travel to play Stowe the same day.
"Nick Passalacqua and Tucker Hall were defensive giants for us as usual," coach Crawford-Stempel said. "Thomas Ducharme has been another real contributor. And Jon Tenney keeps turning up the flair himself."
GIRLS SOCCER
Stowe 2, Spaulding 1
STOWE - Goals by Iris Cloutier and Sarah Hailey propelled the defending Division III champs past the D-I Crimson Tide on Saturday.
Ella Murphy notched one assist for the Raiders and teammate Parker Reeves recorded four saves in goal. Paige Allen scored for Spaulding and goalie Rebecca McKelvey stopped six shots in the loss.
Cloutier gave Stowe a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute before Hailey doubled the lead in the 66th. Allen capitalized on a free-kick opportunity in the 80th minute.
Stowe will travel to play Paine Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Spaulding (1-1) will host North Country at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Spaulding 1, St. Johnsbury 0
BARRE TOWN - Hannah King scored in the fourth quarter and goalie Abigail Geno recorded a nine-save shutout for the Crimson Tide.
Bella Bevins inserted the ball to set up the game-winning goal. King advanced the ball from the top of the circle toward the cage and fired a shot past St. Johnsbury goalie Maddie Hurlburt (14 saves) with 6:25 remaining.
"It was a great game against a great team," Spaulding coach Tabitha Lord said. "The first two quarters consisted of a lot of possession changes. We entered the third quarter scoreless but it certainly wasn’t for a lack of trying. Our offensive line of Molly Bombard, Ashley Morrison, Ruby Harrington, Bella Bevins, Hannah King, Isabel Preston, Eden White and Zoe Tewksbury kept pressure on the ball and were creating opportunities at the net. And our midfield and defense saw a lot of play with the constant change of possession. Corrina Moulton, Isabella Boudreault, Addison Pinard, Chelsea Bell and Lilly Tewksbury all worked together to quickly move the ball out of our defense and up the field."
Spaulding will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Mount Mansfield 34, Spaulding 15
JERICHO - The Cougars built a 27-0 halftime lead and never looked back during Saturday's runaway victory.
Maxim Dejong carried the ball 22 times for 110 yards and one touchdown for MMU. Cougars quarterback James Curley completed a pair of touchdown passes and also carried the ball into the end zone twice. He racked up 101 total yards.
Defensive standout Jacob Burbank recorded four sacks for MMU and forced a fumble. Teammate Wyatt Leobruno-Nicholson intercepted a pass on defense and recorded a 27-yard touchdown reception on offense. Aidan McCormack hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass in the victory, while teammate Jordan D’Amico contributed an interception.
Spaulding quarterback Andrew Trottier rushed for one touchdown and threw a 4-yard TD pass to Zack Wilson. The Cougars forced four turnovers, blocked a field goal and limited Spaulding to 59 yards from scrimmage. Back-to-back fumbles by the Tide in the second quarter led to a pair of quick touchdowns by MMU.
Mount Mansfield will travel to play Essex at 7 p.m. Friday. Spaulding will travel to play U-32 the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.