BARRE - Rutland girls lacrosse was knocked down for the first time Wednesday and got right back up with Saturday's 17-10 victory over Spaulding.
Kendra Sabotka (four goals, three assists) paced the visitors, who trailed early before establishing a 9-7 halftime lead. Kathryn Moore tallied three goals and one assist in the victory, while teammate Makieya Hendrickson added one goal and four assists
Rutland's Jenna Sunderland, Alexis Patterson and Loretta Cooley scored two goals apiece. Goalie Olivia Calvin made 12 saves for the Ravens, who suffered its first loss of the season earlier in the week with a 7-6 loss to undefeated Burr & Burton.
"In the first half we were really strong offensively and defensively," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "In the second half we didn't do either that well. We couldn't get ground balls and they wore us down."
Addison Pinard set the tone for Spaulding's attack with five goals and one assist. Portia Berard (three goals) and Ruby Harrington (two goals) rounded out the Tide scorers, while Rayna Long and Lily Tewksbury added assists.
Spaulding held leads of 5-4 and 6-4 before Rutland's top scorers took over during the final minutes of the first half. The Ravens used a 23-6 advantage on draws to overpower the Tide.
"We have seven freshmen and four sophomores, and all three of the girls who scored are freshmen," coach Pinard said. "Rutland is one of the top two seeds in Division I, and they're mainly juniors and seniors. It's intimidating to go up against these upperclassmen because they're two or three years older than our girls. Those girls are bigger and stronger and faster - and a little more skilled because they're older. But our girls have played a lot of lacrosse and they believe in themselves, so I don't think they're super intimidated."
Corinna Moulton turned aside 18 shots in front of the cage for Spaulding. The Ravens (6-1) will travel to play Mount Anthony at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Tide (2-2) will travel to play BFA-St. Albans the same day.
"We played Burlington and Colchester the first two games and we won and did well," coach Pinard said. "Playing St. Johnsbury and Rutland this week, we're getting way better than if we were just winning games easily. Spaulding hasn't won a playoff game in 11 years, so we're hoping that this is the year we're able to win at least one playoff game. And we should have a good shot at that. Five of our 10 games are against Division I teams, so I think we'll still finish middle of the pack. …We've got a good young pack of athletes right now and our feeder programs are doing well. I think it will all carry over to varsity the next few years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.