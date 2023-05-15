MONTPELIER - Two-time defending champ Montpelier exhibited some Jekyll and Hyde tendencies at the start of the boys lacrosse season, but lately the team's upside has overshadowed any flaws to trigger a three-game winning steak.
A six-goal outburst by Tae Rossmassler boosted the Solons on Monday, fueling a 14-3 victory over BFA-Fairfax. Brendan Tedeschi added three goals for the Capital City squad, which improves to 4-4.
"We switched Tae from a middie and now he stays on attack - and it's working out great," Solons coach John Grasso said. "We're winning face-offs and today we had a lot of fast breaks and scored."
Goalie Cal Davis made five saves for MHS and teammate Dylan Hood dished out a team-high three assists. Their squad shot itself in the foot during some early-season games due to persistent penalty issues, but the Solons' discipline was much better against the Bullets.
"BFA played great, their coaches are great and the refs were great today," Russo said. "The refs had seen us before and they'd seen the worst of us. But now the guys know what's expected of them. We only had three penalties today, so we're getting to where we want to be. We're not there yet and we still have stuff to work on, but it was a great game."
Angus Kurts won seven face-offs for MHS and Tedeschi won five. Kurts started out the season as a junior varsity player before he was promoted to the varsity roster during the past few weeks.
"We brought Angus up because one of our defensive middies was out of state," Russo said. "We knew he takes face-offs, and he's been ripping them and doing an awesome job."
BFA-Fairfax (3-6) will travel to play Colchester at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Montpelier will travel to play St. Johnsbury the same day at 4:30 p.m. The Solons started the season at 1-4 following losses to Harwood, Hartford, Mount Abraham and Spaulding. Monday's victory followed up previous wins over Milton and Stowe.
Grasso's team is currently third in the Division III rankings behind Mount Abraham (5-2) and Stratton (3-1).
"We're 4-4 and we're digging our way out of the bottom," Grasso said. "After the 1-4 start, they knew that we weren't going to allow it to get any worse. And I knew we could win our next four games in a row if we just played the right game. So they weren't panicking. They know that if you screw up, you're going to come out of the game. We're working on discipline as No. 1. And winning the game is second to us right now."
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 9, Colchester 3
DUXBURY - On a warm spring afternoon, payback was a dish best served cold by the Highlanders.
Harwood handed Colchester its third straight loss Monday, jumping out to a 7-2 lead and never looking back during a battle between Division II title contenders. The Highlanders dominated all four quarters and easily avenged a season-opening 7-4 loss to Lakers.
"We went up there early in the season and we we were beaten and did not have a good showing," Harwood coach Russ Beilke said. "Today we did the things that we needed to do to win the game: win face-offs, be strong in the goal and pick up a lot of ground balls. We finally put together a complete game today. Hopefully this is something we can keep building on as the season continues."
Milo Lavit powered the Harwood attack with two goals. Teammates Kolten Kenney, Brian Bechtel, Teighen Fils-Aime, Tim Russo, Emmett Lasai, Iyah Lavit and Tobey Bellows also rose to the occasion offensively, while Nathan Kudriavetz, Iyah Lavitt and Aiden Dalley anchored the defense. Harwood goalie Evan Andrews recorded 16 saves and Russo won nearly every face-off.
"We are slowly coming around to where we need and want to be," Beilke said. "You can talk about balanced scoring as much as you want - and you always want it. But if you have eight guys scoring, that's just awesome. We had a face-off guy that only lost one face-off, and that was in the fourth quarter. And our goalie was just standing on his head."
Andrews was briefly sidelined in the third quarter and teammate Will Burks didn't miss a beat while stepping in front of the cage for a brief stint.
"Will Burks came in because of a penalty after not playing any goal all season," Beilke said. "And he made a save without any warmups or anything. That just shows how much these guys are starting to get the whole team concept."
Colchester (4-3) will host BFA-Fairfax at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Harwood (5-3) will travel to play Lyndon the same day at 4:30 p.m. The Highlanders advanced to the finals during four straight seasons - winning titles in 2018 and 2021 - before suffering a semifinal loss to Hartford last year.
"Right now we're still in our infancy," Beilke said. "We're trying to get through the season as healthy as we can and then we'll move on into the playoffs. That's where we're at right now and we're focussing on our next game Wednesday. This win today bodes well, but we're a long ways away still."
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 6, North Country 1
MONTPELIER - Three-set victories at No. 2 and 4 singles allowed the two-time defending Division II champs to breathe easily during Monday's victory over the Falcons.
Sophie Sevi was temporarily in trouble at the No. 2 position against Grace Elwell before grinding out a 6-1, 2-6, 10-4 victory. In a tense atmosphere filled with close battles, Sevi's ability to triumph in the tie-breaker was a huge confidence-booster for the Solons.
"I told Sophie that every time you walk back to the baseline, it's a new point," Montpelier coach JP Lassner said. "You can't take any baggage with you from the last point or the last set. And when she plays in the moment that way, she wins. She has the mental ability, and in the second set she played more steady and was keeping the ball in. Sometimes she gets away from hitting topspin and she'll start slicing it when it's not a good spot to do that - and she hits it out. (Elwell) hits lots of low balls and Sophie started hitting topspin and she she kept them in."
Montpelier's Ruby McElwain was one of the only players to prevail in convincing fashion. She controlled play from start to finish during a 6-2, 6-1 win over Jade Francis at No. 3 singles. Allegra Muller gave the Solons another key point at No. 4 singles, securing a 6-2, 6-2 victory over three-sport standout Maya Auger. Emily Tringe bounced back from an early setback to defeat North Country's Cheska Adonis, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
"Allegra was down in the first set right out of the gate," coach Lassner said. "And Emily lost her first set 3-6 and she was not in a good mood. Both Emily and Allegra can push it back a lot. And pushing may not serve them in the long run, especially next year when they're going up against some of the top players in the state. When you have a pushed, floaty ball that's not wide, you're putting yourself at a big disadvantage. Sometimes I have to remind the girls that they have to go after the ball to win. And today Allegra and Emily started hitting great volleys and they were putting points away. To their credit, they started going after the ball. They were doing a good job of getting it to the corners and not approaching to the middle."
Montpelier's Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner downed Anisa Brasseor and Winter Toulon, 6-2, 7-6(5) at No. 1 doubles. Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey teamed up at No. 2 doubles for MHS and coasted to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Heidi Cole and Lily Beauvais.
"Second doubles was unbelievable," coach Lassner said. "Finn Lofgren had five aces today. Ellie Duprey and I were working on backhands and forehands for about two hours Sunday morning. And she was scorching the ball today."
Montpelier (7-2) will travel to play Harwood at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. North Country (3-4) will host St. Johnsbury the same day.
"We have five practices in the next two weeks before playoffs and I told the girls, 'Every ball counts right now,'" coach Lassner said. "When we step out on the courts in practice, we can't be going through the motions. Everything needs to be done with intent and focus, because we're trying to master something. We have to play to the next level. Right now we're not far away from when it matters most. And I want to play well when it matters most."
SINGLES
Sofia Salcedo (NC) def. Rachana Cherian 3-6, 6-2, 10-4
Sophie Sevi (M) def. Grace Elwell 6-1, 2-6, 10-4
Ruby McElwain (M) def. Jade Francis 6-2, 6-1
Allegra Muller (M) def. Maya Auger 6-2, 6-2
Emily Tringe (M) def. Cheska Adonis 3-6, 6-3, 10-8
DOUBLES
Juliet Allen and Elizabeth Lassner (M) def. Anisa Brasseor and Winter Toulon 6-2, 7-6 (5)
Finn Lofgren and Ellie Duprey (M) def. Heidi Cole and Lily Beauvais 6-1, 6-1
South Burlington 6, U-32 1
EAST MONTPELIER - Five singles victories gave the Wolves a massive advantage during Monday's blowout victory over the Raiders.
Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox registered the lone point for U-32 by earning a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ayowunmi Adeyuwi and Stella O’Brien at No. 1 doubles. Raider Jin Clayton was also impressive during a 3-6, 6-2, 10-7 loss to Ella Maynard at No. 2 singles.
U-32 will host BFA-St. Albans at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
