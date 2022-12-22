BARRE - Yvonne Roberge came through in several clutch situations late in the fourth quarter and capped a stellar week by leading the Spaulding girls basketball team to Thursday's 44-38 victory over BFA-St. Albans.
The Crimson Tide trailed entering the final two minutes, but Roberge showed no fear by taking on four opponents at once to give her team the lead for good. The senior finished with 16 points to send the Granite City squad into the holiday break with a 3-1 record. Earlier in the week Roberge scored a career-high 30 points while guiding the Tide to a 53-40 victory over Burlington at the University of Vermont's Patrick Gymnasium.
"Yvonne always works so hard, no matter what the circumstances," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "She always gets guarded by the best and finds a way to come through."
Sage MacAuley contributed 14 points in the winning effort. She was briefly sidelined during the physical contest but returned in the nick of time to lift the Division II Tide past the D-I Comets.
"Sage works so hard under the boards," coach MacAuley said. "She goes up against the big girls and gives it her all. She was the spark the first quarter and the last."
Spaulding went 21 of 32 from the foul line, while BFA was 6 of 13. Ruby Dasaro (nine points) and Jade Garceau (seven points) paced BFA, which trailed 19-14 at halftime before storming back into contention.
"We had a tough third quarter where we turned the ball over 12 times," coach MacAuley said. "But we regained our composure and tweaked our offense to utilize our post players."
An Alyssa Boudreau putback gave the Comets an early 2-0 lead before MacAuley finished off a three-point play from the foul line for the Tide with 5:15 left in the first quarter. BFA pulled even with a foul shot and then MacAuley and Roberge scored inside for a 7-3 advantage.
Sophie Guariello went 2 of 2 from the line to make it 9-3 with 2:40 left in the first quarter. Boudreau added another foul shot on the Tide's next possesion for a 10-3 lead.
A Shelby Lawrence basket ended BFA's dry spell. Spaulding entered the bonus with 36 seconds on the clock and Roberge went 2 for 2 from the stripe to help her team end the first quarter with a 12-5 lead.
The Comets scored three times in a 25-second span early in the second quarter to make it a 12-11 game. The Tide extended their lead to 14-11 with a pair of foul shots. Lawrence hit a foul shot for BFA, but Roberge countered with an old-fashioned three-point play. MacAuley and BFA's Allison Bushey each hit one foul shot for their respective teams and then the Tide entered the double bonus with a minute on the clock. Isabella Beaudreault and Guariello both went 1 of 2 from the stripe, leaving Spaulding with a five-point lead entering halftime.
A second-chance attempt by Lauren-Kate Garceau and a putback by the Comets trimmed the deficit to 19-18. MacAuley ended her team's scoring drought with 5:26 on the clock for a 21-19 lead. Sweeney scored for BFA and then Roberge pushed Spaulding in front 23-21 with a pair of foul shots. Roberge assisted Guariello for a fast-break layup and a 25-21 lead midway through the third quarter.
Jade Garceau scored with 2:40 on the clock and then Spaulding went 0 of 2 from the foul line. After the Tide served up a timely defensive stop, Taylor Keel went 2 of 2 from the stripe for a 27-23 lead with 1:20 left in the third quarter. A Spaulding field goal was followed by a 3-pointer from BFA's Hannah Branon. MacAuley showcased impressive poise by making a last-second layup, resulting in a 31-26 Tide at the end of the third quarter.
A Taber putback and a Dasaro foul shot gave the Comets a much-needed spark during the opening minutes of the final quarter. Dasaro tied the game with six minutes remaining by picking off a pass near midcourt and dribbling in for an uncontested layup. A Roberge basket was negated by a 3-pointer from Jade Garceau. Keel showed off her quick reflexes by nabbing a steal and drawing a foul in transition, but she couldn't cash in from the foul line.
Spaulding entered the double bonus with 3:50 remaining and Aliyah Elliot went 1 of 2 from the line. Dasaro scored in the paint a few seconds later and then MacAuley promptly answered with a high-percentage basket down low. The Tide missed a pair of free-throw attempts and then Dasaro grabbed a rebound and made a short bank shot for a 38-36 lead with 2:24 left to play. Elliot went 2 of 2 from the line 50 seconds later to tie the score again.
Roberge beat two defenders around the perimeter and wound up taking on four Comets in the paint before finishing at the rim and drawing a foul in the process. The multi-sport standout made the ensuing free throw for a three-point advantage.
Guariello grabbed a defensive rebound and then Roberge went 2 of 2 from the line with 10 seconds remaining. The Comets missed a 3-pointer and the Tide added a late free throw to close out the victory.
BFA (0-2) will host Missisquoi at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Spaulding will host Lake Region on Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 31, Williamstown 29
WILLIAMSTOWN - The Solons spoiled the Blue Devils' perfect record Thursday by rallying in the fourth quarter.
"It was a very back-and-forth game and neither team could manage to stretch it out much," Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. "We missed a 3-pointer and got the rebound with 2.7 seconds left. We hit the first free throw and missed the second on purpose, but we couldn't get the rebound."
Grace Nostrant (12 points) and Willow Sterling-Proulx (eight points) led the way for MHS, which trailed 9-8 after the first quarter. Montpelier was up 18-17 entering halftime before falling behind 24-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Williamstown's top performers were Destiny Campbell (18 points, 11 steals, nine rebounds) and Natalie Beliveau (eight points, six rebounds). The Blue Devils wound up going 6 of 24 from the foul line, while MHS was 5 of 7 from the stripe.
"We were up by three early in the fourth and missed 5 of 6 free throws," Sweet said. "That was the story of the game for us. To be able to shoot 25% at the line and have 23 turnovers and still be competitive speaks to our defense. There was a bunch for us to learn from tonight. With Vergennes next we will see just where we stand this early in the season."
Williamstown (3-1) will host the Commodores at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Montpelier (2-1) will travel to play Oxbow the same day.
Mount Abraham 50, U-32 29
EAST MONTPELIER - The defending Division II champs raced out to a 25-9 lead during Thursday's first quarter and easily fended off a third-quarter comeback attempt by the Raiders.
"Going up against a team like that and getting down so quick, coming back is hard," U-32 coach Danielle Laperle said. "It's an uphill battle."
Maya Jensen (21 points) and Louisa Painter (15 points) set the tone for the Eagles, who closed out the first half with a 25-9 lead. Mount Abraham was in front 32-18 entering halftime before U-32 made it a 10-point game in the opening minutes of the third quarter. The visitors refused to let the Raiders get too close, stretching the lead to 42-24 before the start of the final quarter.
"They really didn't miss much tonight," Laperle said of the Eagles. "They were hitting their drives, they were were hitting their long shots. And, unfortunately, we were not."
Cara Richardson rose to the occasion for the Raiders, scoring 19 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Natalie Beauregard (13 rebounds) and Clara Wilson (four points, five rebounds) were also key contributors in the loss. The Raiders held their own on the glass and finished with 18 offensive rebounds and 19 defensive boards. But 23 turnovers and mediocre shooting were costly in the loss.
"We rebounded hard, we broke their press really well and we only had a few turnovers from that," Laperle said. "But we kept making bad choices passing in and we just couldn't finish, either via turnovers or trying to pitch inside. Or we'd try to shoot the ball and miss."
Jensen hit a 3-pointer to start the game and then Beauregard went 1 of 2 from the line for the Raiders. The Eagles padded their lead to eight points before Painter hit a 3-pointer from the right side for an 18-7 advantage. Jensen followed with a basket in the paint and her team was in total command after the first eight minutes while leading by 16 points.
Both teams cooled off on the offensive end in the second quarter, with the Eagles maintaining a 14-point cushion heading into the break. Jensen extended the lead to 34-18 at the start of the third quarter, but Richardson made it 34-24 by scoring six quick points. Painter responded with a putback and a 3-pointer, spoiling U-32's quick hot streak. Jensen hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 20-point cushion entering the final eight minutes.
Painter stretched the lead to 22 points with 5:05 remaining and then Jensen scored in traffic for a 46-24 lead with 3:20 left to play. The Eagles were content to pass the ball around the perimeter and kill the clock, forcing the Raiders to play with urgency down the stretch.
Mount Abraham (2-4) will host Burr & Burton at 7 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (0-2) will travel to play Lyndon on Dec. 29.
"We have so much potential and I'm waiting for them to believe in themselves the way I believe in them," Laperle said. "They have what it takes and they can compete with those top teams. We're getting there. But it's going to take some believing, for sure."
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hazen 87, Oxbow 24
HARDWICK - Peoples Academy transfer Brendan Moodie scored a career-high points 20 points for the undefeated Wildcats during Thursday's blowout victory over the Olympians.
The shooting guard scored 17 points in the first half and finished with five 3-pointers.
"They came out in a zone and we just found him and he shot the ball really well tonight," Hazen coach Aaron Hill said of Moodie. "He's a very strong player and he shoots it really well. He's also a very strong playmaker and he has great court vision."
Tyler Rivard recorded another double-double for Hazen by piling up 20 points and 12 rebounds. Teammate Xavier Hill also delivered a well-rounded performance, tallying 12 points, 10 assists and six rebounds Ryan Morrison (10 points, six rebounds) and Lincoln Michaud (10 points, eight rebounds) rounded out the Wildcats in double figure.
Hazen held leads of 32-5 after one quarter, 54-13 after two and 75-20 after three. The Wildcats hit nine 3-pointers and were 10 of 18 from the foul line. Will Gravlin scored a team-high eight points for the Olympians.
"We had some kids who were out sick today and Oxbow had some sick kids too," coach Hill said. "We're glad to have a few days off to get some distance and some rest."
Hazen (4-0) will host Enosburg at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
