BARRE - A young Spaulding girls hockey team fired 56 shots on goal Saturday and reaped the rewards during a 6-0 victory over Harwood.
Three players scored for the first time at the varsity level, allowing the Crimson Tide to overcome another head-turning effort by Highlanders goalie Jordan Hunter. Amelia Healey, Lanie Thayer and Rylee Pelletier recorded their first high school goals, while upperclass leaders Rebecca McKelvey (two goals) and Molly Parker also found the back of the net.
"They're excited to get their first goals out of the way," Spaulding coach Dave Lawrence said. "Riley gave us that little cushion in the first period, and it was her first shift of the game. And with Amelia being a defenseman, it's nice with her contributing on the scoreboard because you're not always expecting to see that. It's great to get offense from the blue line. Lanie was with us last year and she plays wherever we need her to help out. She's unselfish and does whatever the team needs without complaining. Some nights she's doing both forward and defense. So to see her get that first one is nice because she just works so hard."
McKelvey opened the scoring with 11:44 left in the first period on an assist by Healey. Pelletier doubled the lead less than two minutes later, with Healey notching her second assist.
Healey continued her hot start by extending the lead to 3-0 on feeds from King and McKelvey during a power-play goal 29 seconds into the second period. McKelvey scored on another power play with 11:35 remaining in the middle period. Laperle and Molly Parker tallied assists. Thayer stretched the lead to 5-0 with 6:23 left in the same period, thanks to assists by Ruby Harrington and Laperle.
Molly Parker capped the scored on an unassisted effort with 13:01 left to play. Tide goalie Rayna Long recorded a four-save shutout, while Hunter finished with 50 saves after stopping 61 shots during Wednesday's 4-0 loss to CVU-Mount Mansfield.
"We got a lot more shots tonight than we did Wednesday," Lawrence said. "A lot of it had to do with how we're starting to move the puck better and we're less predictable with our offense. It opened up the ice more. That's something that we're trying to add to what we do and hopefully that pays off down the road when we need it again."
The Tide have outscored opponents 15-0 after opening the season with a 3-0 victory over the Kingdom Blades and a 6-0 win vs. Rice. Spaulding's seniors will attempt to reach the championship for the third time in four years later this winter.
"We're off to a great start," Lawrence said. "You like to get those wins early in the season to build confidence for the whole team. We have a ton of stuff that we're going to work out and we're trying to get the new players up to speed with how we want to play and all the systems. So far we're learning things really well and we're winning games at the same."
Harwood (0-3) will host the Kingdom Blades at 8 p.m. Monday. Spaulding (3-0) will host U-32 the same day at 5:15 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 4, Spaulding 1
ST. ALBANS - A flurry of goals at the end of the final period allowed the Bobwhites to pull away from the Crimson Tide during the Doc Tulip Holiday Classic.
Ethan Audy, Dan Rafferty, Logan Swainbank and Camden Johnson scored for BFA, which buried three goals in a span of four minutes during the late stages of the game. Rafferty, Brody Tatro, Owen Bonnett, Corbin Schreindorfer and Liam Wood notched assists in the victory, while goalie Deagan Rathburn made 13 saves in the winning effort.
Camden Burke scored for Spaulding and teammate Noah Long made 27 saves. Spaulding (0-2) will travel to play Rice at 6:45 p.m. Monday. BFA-St. Albans (1-0) will host Saranac Lake (N.Y.) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
