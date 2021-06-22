FAIRLEE — The Vermont Open golf tournament continued on Tuesday at Lake Morey Country Club and one of the state’s best shot up the leaderboard.
Country Club of Barre’s Bryson Richards had a second round-best 5-under day on Tuesday to put him at 2-under for the tournament. Richards has eight birdies on Tuesday, including a stretch on the front nine where he birdied four holes in a row.
The standout round has Richards in the top five overall and first among amateur golfers in the tournament.
Old Sandwich Golf Club’s Tee Opperman leads the tournament at 5-under.
Newport Country Club’s Austin Giroux shot even-par on Tuesday and is at 3-over for the tournament.
Lake Morey’s Pat Norden and Burlington Country Club’s Michael Walsh are both 5-over, while Brattleboro Country Club’s Ryan Kohler is at 6-over.
Lake Morey’s Erik Lindahl and Newport’s Tyler Smith also made the cut, which was set at 10-over.
The Vermont Open continues on Wednesday at Lake Morey.
TRACK AND FIELD
Purrier joins teammates
Vermonters know the name Elle Purrier St. Pierre by now — and with good reason.
Monday night, at the United State Olympic Trials, she proved the prognosticators correct and clinched her spot at the Tokyo Olympics in the women’s 1500-meter run. Her time of 3 minutes, 58.03 seconds was a meet record and she was the lone runner in the race with a sub-four-minute time.
An early shove in the opening 20 meters wasn’t going to throw her off because Monday was her day. She put that on full display, leading from start to finish and breaking away from the pack in the final stretch of the race.
Her next stop is Tokyo, a long way from the dairy farm for the Richford alum, but a stop she’s sure to cherish.
She’ll get to cherish it with a pair of teammates, from New Balance Boston.
Cory McGee was the woman Purrier St. Pierre broke away from on Monday’s homestretch. McGee finished in 4:00.67, second to the Vermont runner.
McGee was a star high school athlete in Mississippi, before a standout All-American career at the University of Florida. Monday’s second-place finish locked up the 29-year old’s first Olympic berth.
The third-place finisher in Monday’s race, and final Olympic clincher, was Heather MacLean. And her Olympic dream almost got dashed over the weekend.
In Saturday’s semifinal, she finished 13th, outside of the 12th-place threshold to qualify for Monday’s final. But upon video review, it was evident that she had been bumped and tripped multiple times. After a protest, MacLean was granted a spot in Monday’s final.
In a close battle for third on Monday, she inched out Shannon Osik to qualify for Tokyo. MacLean finished with a time of 4:02.09.
MacLean came to running late: her junior year of high school, to be exact.
It was her uncle that motivated her while at Peabody High School in Massachusetts. Her uncle held many track and field records at Peabody and MacLean wanted to follow that path.
MacLean’s name dots the track and field record books at UMass, where she graduated in 2017. She was an All-American at the school and now she’s the first Olympian in the history of the UMass women’s track and field program.
Purrier St. Pierre, McGee and MacLean shared a hug after Monday’s race. It was a hug filled with equal parts relief and excitement.
Next stop: Tokyo.
