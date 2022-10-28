BARRE TOWN - Rice proved once again Friday that some streaks were built to last.
The Green Knights' bid for a sixth consecutive appearance in the girls soccer final was in grave danger of ending multiple times during Division II quarterfinal action against Spaulding.
However, surviving to play another day is simply part of the defending champ's DNA.
Fifth-seeded Rice had its back against the wall a few times in overtime before sophomore Margot Rinehart lined a rising shot off the top portion of the left post in the 91st minute. Teammate Alle Leduc raced toward the rebound on the opposite side and reached the ball before anyone else after the ball took two bounces off the pitch. Leduc pivoted toward the goal, raised her right leg into the air and executed a delicate finish by lifting a shot into the upper-90 at the near post.
"We were ready and we had so much energy," Rinehart said. "And it just hit off the post and Alle was there and she finished it for us."
Rice's players immediately stormed the field and celebrated, fully aware that they had dodged a bullet by avoiding a penalty-kick shootout against No. 4 Spaulding and Tide keeper Rebecca McKelvey (12 saves).
"(McKelvey) was amazing," Leduc said. "She saved almost every (shot) that we had. The only one that we had was the lucky one at the top of the net. I give a lot of props to her."
The Green Knights (10-5-1) advance to play the winner of Saturday's quarterfinal between No. 1 Montpelier (13-2) and No. 9 Stratton (8-4-1). Rice eliminated the Solons during the past three seasons and will attempt to capture its sixth title in program history next week.
"That was the most nerve-racking thing ever," Rinehart said. "And it feels so good that we finished it at the end and that we played all the way through."
Rice had an 0-4-1 record after the first two weeks of the season, but the shaky start was largely due to the caliber of competition. Following a brutal stretch of matches against D-I Colchester, South Burlington and Essex, the Green Knights bounced back with authority and will carry a 10-match winning streak into the semifinals.
"We play a really difficult schedule early on, which I think prepares us for our Division II schedule," Rice coach Aubrey Ouellet said. "We get a lot of bumps and bruises early in the season. But it's been a couple years now and the girls are accustomed to knowing that this is only going to make us better and it's only going to benefit us in the long run. So if we continue with that mentality, we're OK with whatever seed we're in. After losses, we just know that we've been challenged and it prepares you for games like this: close games where you're playing fast competition. So it serves us well in the playoffs."
Keeper Sunshine Clark made five save while leading Rice to its eighth shutout victory of the season. Clark didn't see much action for big chunks of the quarterfinal, be she was in top form when it counted.
"Sunshine has been phenomenal," Oullet said. "Both myself and my assistant coach are goalies, so we have been working with her the last couple years. And she's pretty honed in on her angles and coming out for those ball. So I'm confident with her. However, I did not like having to rely on her during a breakaway at the end of the game."
Rice created the first quality scoring chance, but a through ball from Tela Maskell to Leduc in the 8th minute ended with an offside call. McKelvey made an impressive save in the 20th minute and then leapt into the air a minute later to deny Claire Vincent's 25-yard direct kick to the upper-left corner.
"(Vincent's) free kicks are perfect every time," Leduc said.
A right-to-left cross by Rinehart resulted in a battle for a loose ball between Leduc and McKelvey. The Tide keeper made the stop and then teammate Francesca Barney denied Leduc on a breakaway bid in the 30th mine. Another offside call spoiled a counterattacking chance by Leduc a minute later.
Rice's Berit Gross nearly scored in the 33rd minute, but her low laser whistled inches wide of the left post. Spaulding's Paige Allen sent teammate Sage MacAuely off to the races in the 38th minute, prompting Clark to sprint to the top corner of the penalty area and grab the ball. A minute later Vincent kept a close eye on MacAuley and made a last-second clearance to thwart the Tide striker at the top of the 18-yard box.
"They were very organized defensively, which made it hard for us get opportunities on goal," Ouellet said. "And they have a lot of speed. So as soon as they transitioned up top, we had to be ready for it. Our defenders handled it pretty well, though. We were pretty prepared for having that much pressure on our back line."
Rice's Sadie Levinson continued to pull the strings for her team in the center of the midfield at the start of the second half. McKelvey had an answer for every threat, blocking a 28-yard free kick by Vincent in the 45th minute. Two minutes later the Tide goalie got her hands on a 20-yard blast and made sure to keep control of the ball as Leduc prepared to fire in any second-chance opportunity.
Spaulding's Molly Parker headed away a Vincent corner kick in the 50th minute and then Barney made a left-footed clearance in the 54th minute on a left-to-right service by Maskell. Sophia Guarriello gave the Tide a timely spark at the other end, making a few determined runs up the left side to bring the ball into the attacking third.
Spaulding's Ava Guarriello won a 50-50 ball in the air during the 58th minute and nearly set up Jalona Mundo for a shot outside the right post, but the Tide were whistled for a foul. McKelvey beat Leduc in a foot race to a ball at the top corner of the 6-yard box in the 62nd minute and then Leduc sent a half-volley over the crossbar.
"Rice had a really good counter and we did a really good job of limiting their shots and limiting shots on Becca," Spaulding coach Rob Moran said. "But the ones that went through, Becca just came through. A couple of those saves that she made were diving saves. She didn't do anything today that she hasn't done for us all year - we've come to expect this. It took an amazing finish to get past her. And luckily for Rice, that's what they got."
Clark recorded one of her best saves of the match in the 65th minute, smothering a 25-yard free kick by Paige Allen. A Tide player made a header clearance on another Vincent corner kick in the 68th minute and then MacAuley brought the ball all the way toward the left corner before Rice's defense rose to the occasion. A quick transition by Rice a few minutes later led to a point-blank shot by Leduc that rolled wide of the right post.
McKelvey forced overtime by snagging a cannon to the lower-left side by Vincent after a 45-yard free kick in the 77th minute. The Spaulding back line maintained its dominance at the start of overtime, led by Barney, Parker, Hallee Allen, Isabella Moyes, Maria Saldi and Mia Dolan.
"I came into this game not too concerned about our backs," coach Moran said. "We try not to mark up on someone unless we have to. We know who they are and we know where they are, but we don't change our style of play. Because our backs do a really good job of just picking people up and keeping them outside the 18 or keeping shots from beyond the 18. So we didn't really change our style. I thought our midfield three played solid, which kept Rice from building a ton of momentum. And Madelyn, Paige and Sage up top as the front three, this was a really good game for them."
A quality scoring chance by MacAuley was disrupted in the 81st minute and then McKelvey made a diving save to frustrate Lecuc once again at the top corner of the 6-yard box. Vincent sent a direct kick off the left post in the 88th minute before MacAuley missed wide left on a breakaway at the other end.
The Green Knights were almost ready to head into a second 15-minute overtime period, but Rinehart showcased impressive power and accuracy by surprising the Tide with a long-range blast that clanged off the left post. The ball ricocheted toward the opposite side and Leduc finally made the Tide pay after so many close calls earlier in the match.
"In that overtime I was getting a little nervous," Leduc said. "But I knew our defense would pick it up and I knew we would get it in."
Leduc has emerged as the Green Knights' leading scorer this year after the 2021 squad graduated a handful of polished finishers.
"Alle has so much speed up top and she's been working hard on finishing and how she attacks the goal," Ouellet said. "For her to get the game-winner was pretty fitting. For all the hard work she's been putting in, it was definitely deserved."
Rice opened the playoffs with a 2-0 victory over Middlebury and could renew its rivalry with Milton in the finals after the No. 7 Yellowjackets earned a 2-1 quarterfinal victory at No. 2 North Country. Milton beat Rice on penalty kicks in the 2017 championship and the 16-time champs downed the Green Knights in overtime the following year. Rice outscored playoff opponents 13-2 last fall and Ouellet knows that her team will have a bulls-eye on its back entering next week.
"After winning the state championship last year, there's always a little bit of pressure on you the following year because you know everybody is coming for you," Ouellet said. "It doesn't really matter what seed you're in - everyone wants to be the team that beats you. So we are trying to go into every single game with that mentality that we have to show up and we have to match intensity - if not exceed it. But overtime is definitely stressful and not where we want to be."
Spaulding will graduate nine seniors: MacAuley, McKelvey, Barney, Parker, Paige Allen, Ava Guarriello, Rayna Long, Yvonne Roberge and Lily LaCroix.
"The seniors put a ton of effort into the season," coach Moran said. "The leadership, the effort, the work - we definitely would not have made it this far without all of them. They gave it their all today and it was one of the best games I've seen. Both teams played really well, both teams created chances. It was a tough finish. But we came here expecting this to be a battle and to be a close game. We knew that both teams were going to really defend and look for the counter - and we got what we expected. The win would have been the better side and a couple more days with these girls would have been fun. But I feel pretty honored and privileged to have been able to coach this team."
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 1, Rice 0
MONTPELIER - Noah Samuelsen assisted Ronnie Riby-Williams in the 50th minute to guide the No. 1 Solons to Friday's Division II quarterfinal victory over the No. 8 Green Knights.
"Noah won the ball in the midfield, he took a couple touches and played a nice chipped ball over their right-center back," MHS coach Eric Bagley said. "Ronnie ran onto it, took a nice touch and scored."
Goalie Brio Levitt made two saves during his team's 11th shutout of the season. Carter Bruzzese, Olin Duggan, Ben Wetherell, Clayton Foster and Colby Sterling-Proulx led the way defensively for MHS (15-0-1).
The Solons will host a semifinal Wednesday against the winner of Saturday's match between No. 5 U-32 (12-3) and No. 4 Hartford (12-2-1). Rice ends the season at 7-9.
"The longer you go in playoffs, the more difficult the games get and the tougher the opponents are," Bagley said. "Having a really difficult game before the semifinals is definitely not a disadvantage. It makes everyone realize that everything is going to be hard. And the longer you go in playoffs, the harder the games become. Rice was very good tonight. They had some very good players in the midfield and two very good strikers, to it was a difficult game. They defending very well as a team and made it very difficult for us. But we got the goal and pulled it out at the end."
FIELD HOCKEY
Burr & Burton 1, U-32 0
EAST MONTPELIER - The No. 6 Bulldogs eliminated the No. 3 Raiders for the second time in three years during Friday's shutout victory in Division II quarterfinal action.
"Our rivalry with BBA has led to some great games," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "Today was hard fought and exciting up to the end of the game. I am so proud of how our team played. They contested every ball, dominated large chunks of the game and played as a tight unit with each other."
Kate Andres buried the game-winner during a scrum in front of the goal with 1:01 remaining in the third quarter. Burr & Burton's defense remained strong down the stretch to snap the Raiders' 13-game winning streak.
"We had three corners in a row in the last minute but couldn't convert," Burns said. "Kudos to their excellent defending. BBA is a strong, skilled, well-coached team."
Burr & Burton earned a 7-0 semifinal victory over U-32 in 2020. The Raiders earned payback last fall by eliminating the Bulldogs, 1-0, in the quarterfinals.
"The weather was better today, but it was an inverse game of last year," Burns said. "Kate Andres scored with 1:01 left in the third quarter today. Last year Caitlyn Fielder scored with 2:15 left in the third for a 1-0 win."
Goalie Linnea Darrow stopped seven shots for the Raiders.
"Linnea had some huge saves in the third quarter and some big clears that got us out of jams," Burns said.
U-32 will graduate three seniors: Fielder, Kiki Hayward and Maria Stephani.
"Our seniors played an outstanding game," Burns said. "Maria battled on the left wing and didn't give them an inch on their strong side. Kiki wound up with her huge drives and speed and moved the ball up the right side for us. Caitlyn took the whole team on her back and worked her stick-skill magic to move the ball up the field in rhythm with her teammates. She is such a big-game player."
Burr & Burton (9-5-1) advances to play No. 2 Hartford (12-2-1) in Tuesday's semifinal. U-32 ends the season at 13-1 after competing with zero or one sub for a handful of mid-season games.
"I like 'Run what you brung' to describe our team this year," Burns said. "We had a huge range of skill, a small bench and some injuries. Despite all that, we competed hard all season and got in the U-32 record books by playing scrappy field hockey and making no excuses. I'm just so proud of this crew and everything they accomplished this year."
