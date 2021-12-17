MONTPELIER — Two-time defending Division I champ Rice capitalized on a big second quarter Friday and held on tight at the end during a 76-68 boys basketball victory over reigning D-II champ Montpelier.
Drew Bessette (32 points) and Sharif Sharif (21 points) paced the Green Knights, who were locked in a 17-17 battle with the Solons after one quarter. Rice led 41-24 entering halftime and held a 59-44 advantage after three quarters. The Solons made it a one-possession game several times at the end but couldn’t maintain their momentum.
“We got out early and they just had a monster second quarter,” Montpelier coach Nick Foster said. “I was worried they would run away with it, but we rebounded the ball well in the second half and we scored well. And in the fourth, once we made that run, we were down 70-66 with the ball. We missed a few shots and then we had to foul.”
Adam Bilodeau contributed eight points for Rice, which went 10 of 13 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Bessette finished with seven 3-pointers.
“They made tough shots — not wide-open ones,” Foster said. “They were contested and they were just good plays. Sharif made a few tough shots for them and we got beat off some dribble-drives. Drew hit a couple big shots too and they forced us into a couple long close-outs and we only scored seven points the second quarter.”
Rice went 9 of 14 from the foul line. The Green Knights hit 11 3-pointers, compared to eight by the Solons.
“We did a really good job on Sharif and he scored six points in the second half,” Foster said. “Every time he got any points, he had to earn it. And we said that if Drew beats us with a big game, we’re going to have to live with it. He’s a good shooter and he made just about everything.”
Jonah Cattaneo (22 points) went 7 of 10 from the line for Montpelier, which made 12 of 16 free-throw attempts as a team. Rashid Nikiema (12 points, eight rebounds), Will Bruzzese (11 points) and Ronnie Riby-Williams (nine points) were also impressive for the Solons.
“Our guys expect to be in a position to win just about every time we take the floor,” Foster said. “We certainly respect Rice and they’re probably the best team in the state. We knew Rice would play well, we’d play well and hopefully we’d have a chance to win. The guys are definitely disappointed. But I’m pleased with how we played and now there’s some opportunity to improve.”
Montpelier (1-1) opened the season with a one-point victory over Essex and will host Lamoille on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hazen 61, Williamstown 58
HARDWICK — The Wildcats survived a roller-coaster ride Friday night to take home top honors during the Sixth Annual Dave Morse Classic.
Tyler Rivard (12 points, 19 rebounds) and Jadon Baker (17 points) paced Hazen. Carter Hill chipped in with 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in the victory. Lincoln Michaud (11 points, six rebounds) and Xavier Hill (six points) also stepped up for the Wildcats.
“It was definitely a good win for a team like us that is a little bit limited in experience in some ways,” Hazen coach Aaron Hill said. “We have some guys back from last year, but I don’t really count last year because it was so different. We’re far from a finished product. But I’m expecting big things from this team because we have real balance. We have five or six guys that can score in double figures, so that’s the most exciting thing about it. And the fact that we can play defense.”
The Blue Devils led 19-18 after the first quarter, but Hazen rallied to grab a 38-33 halftime advantage. The Wildcats were ahead 54-45 entering the fourth quarter.
Blake Clark (25 points) hit six of his seven 3-pointers in the first half for Williamstown. He was supported by teammates Michael Murphy (seven points), Brady Donahue (five points) and Tavien Rouleau (six points).
“(Clark) was having an unbelievable night,” coach Hill said. “At halftime we decided to stay the course. We said that we’re going to make somebody other than (Thomas) Parrott beat us, and he almost did. But we did a better job in the second half of getting out and holding him off the 3-point line. And Lincoln Michaud did a great job inside.”
Clark made back-to-back 3-pointers give Williamstown a quick lead. Carter Hill and Michaud scored at the other end, but Rouleau’s turnaround jumper extended the Blue Devils’ lead to 8-4. Carter Hill scored again before Rivard made a foul shot. Clark hit a long-range shot during the next possession, pushing Williamstown in front 11-7 midway through the first quarter.
Clark dropped in his fourth 3-pointer of the quarter before Baker and Michaud closed the gap to 14-11. Rouleau scored in the paint for a 16-13 lead. Michaud capped a three-point play from the foul line, making it 16-18. Carter Hill knotted things at 18 entering the final minutes of the first quarter. A foul shot following a timeout pushed the Blue Devils in front 19-18.
Baker gave Hazen its first lead of the game during the opening moments of the second quarter. Rivard and Quinn Higgins scored at opposite ends before Hazen’s Aasha Gould scored for a 24-21 advantage. Clark made his fifth 3-pointer a few seconds later to tie things up again.
Baker pushed the hosts ahead by two points, but Donahue and Greer Peloquin made 3-pointers for a 30-26 Williamstown lead. Baker drained two free-throw attempts before Clark made his sixth 3-pointer, giving the Blue Devils a 33-28 advantage. Xaiver Hill countered with a 3-pointer of his own
A Carter Hill foul shot and a putback by Rivard gave the Wildcats a 34-33 lead with just over a minute left in the first half. Carter Hill went 2 of 2 from the line and closed out the first half with a bank shot, sending Hazen into the break with a 38-33 lead.
Clark scored the first field goal of the third quarter and then Baker and Rouleau traded baskets. An old-fashioned three-point play by Baker and two baskets by Rivard gave the Wildcats even more momentum. Michaud made it 50-38 before Clark dropped in his seventh 3-pointer.
Rivard went 1 of 2 from the foul line and then watched as Rouleau’s turnaround jumper fell through the rim. Blake Clark made a pair of shots from the stripe, trimming the deficit to 51-45. Baker responded with a 3-pointer, allowing Hazen to close out the third quarter in front 54-45.
A Donahue bucket and a Murphy 3-pointer provided a hug spark for the Blue Devils at the start of the fourth quarter, making it a 54-50 contest. Xavier Hill hit a foul shot before Murphy’s layup closed the gap to 55-52.
Rivard and Michaud both went 2 of 2 at the line, padding the lead to 59-52. Murphy scored and was fouled during the play to earn a trip to the line. He missed a foul shot, but Rouleau crashed the offensive glass for a putback to make it 59-56 with 1:30 left to play.
The Wildcats went 0 of 2 from the line and then the Blue Devils missed a 3-point attempt. Hazen committed a turnover on an inbounds play, giving the ball right back to Williamstown. Hazen grabbed a defensive rebound, though Parrott immediately stole the ball. A 2-for-2 performance at the line by Parrott made it 59-58 with 31 seconds remaining.
Rivard’s foul shot gave Hazen a 60-58 lead and then the Blue Devils sent a 3-point bid off the side of the rim. Xavier Hill’s foul shot stretched the lead to 61-58 with seven seconds remaining. Carter Hill blocked a 3-point bid by Parrott during the final seconds to finish the job.
“Carter’s defense on Parrott was the difference in the game,” coach Hill said. “He did a really good job of limiting his touches and was able to keep him out of the paint. And he was strong enough to keep him off the boards.”
Lamoille beat Randolph in the tourney consolation game.
U-32 61, Middlebury 49
MIDDLEBURY — Career-high efforts by Elvin Stowell (24 points) and Charlie Haynes (nine points) propelled the Raiders past the Tigers on Friday.
“We were a bit shorthanded tonight, but I can’t say enough positive things about Charlie and what he did for our team tonight,” U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. “I don’t know that we would have projected him as a starter with a full roster. And without hesitation, he stepped up with that next-guy-up mentality. He did a tremendous job playing within himself and he had close to 10 rebounds. And Middlebury had a few guys who were 6-2 or 6-3 — just big, strong guys. And despite being undersized vertically, Charlie used his head and his muscle to do a good job on the defensive side of things. He was a strong, positive influence for us tonight.”
Stowell hit two 3-pointers, while teammate Riley Richards (10 points) made three 3-pointers. U-32 built a 10-2 lead before a surge by the hosts resulted in an 11-10 Middlebury lead after the first quarter. U-32 led 27-26 entering halftime and started the fourth quarter in front 43-37.
“Collectively, our guys did a masterful job of thinking the game, playing time and score and picking and choosing the spots on offense,” Gauthier said. “And we were great at just maintaining what we’d done the first three quarters defensively to not let them go on another run.”
Jack Trudeau paced the Tigers with 14 points. He drained a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Penn Riney scored eight of his 13 points in the first half.
“Riney exploded for 32 points in their opener against Otter Valley,” Gauthier said. “So we did a good job to hold him to five in the second half. And we held him scoreless in the fourth.”
U-32 will host Lyndon at 7 p.m Wednesday.
Spaulding 83,
Mount Abe 54
BRISTOL — Cooper Diego scored 18 points Friday, while Cole McAllister and Riley Severy added a dozen points apiece during a blowout victory.
Eagles standout Henry Cogswell recorded 24 points, while teammates Chance Denecker and Daniel Rodrigues added nine points apiece. Spaulding made 12 3-pointers as a team and went 10 of 23 from the foul line.
Grady Chase and Noah Ronson each scored nine points in the winning effort. Their team held leads of 21-9 after one quarter, 48-26 after two and 73-38 after three.
“We scored from a lot of different places and we were scoring efficiently,” Spaulding coach Jesse Willard said. “The guys played with a lot of energy and shot the ball great. It was good to see everybody contribute the way we know they can at an efficient clip. Our transition was good and our defense carried us tonight. Defensively, I thought we had a real impact on the pace of the game. They have some guys who can shoot really well, but we were able to cover them and make things tough. And it really energized our offense.”
Spaulding will return to action Thursday against Harwood.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Middlebury 53, U-32 45
EAST MONTPELIER — Cady Pitner (19 points) and Ele Sellers (16 points) powered the Tigers during Friday’s come-from-behind victory over the Raiders.
U-32’s top contributors were Alaina Beauregard (10 points), Olivia Hogan (eight points, 10 rebounds) and Natalie Beauregard (seven points). Clara Wilson and Yvette Petrella added six points apiece for the Raiders, who led 19-12 after the first quarter. U-32 entered halftime in front 27-24 but was plagued by late turnovers and foul trouble.
“I am proud of how we competed,” U-32 coach Erik Bennett said. “We are a pretty young and inexperienced group at the varsity level, but we’re scrappy and committed. We will only grow from this and I am looking forward to seeing where this season takes us.”
