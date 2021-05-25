SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rice boys lacrosse team scored three goals on a non-releasable two-minute Harwood penalty during Tuesday’s third quarter and held on for a 14-11 victory.
Harwood trailed 3-2 after the first quarter before rallying to tie things at 6 at the end of the first half. The Green Knights (9-0) capitalized on the man-advantage at the start of the second half and never looked back.
Ty Samson scored six goals for Rice and teammate Jackson Harris notched two goals and five assists. Reed Abry (three goals, one assist) and Garrett Miccichie (two goals) also stepped up for Rice. Green Knights goalie Logan Lambrecht recorded six saves.
Finn O’Hara buried seven goals for Harwood. Sawyer Simmons, Jake Green, Gavin Thomsen and Jack Lansky also scored in the loss. Goalie Addison Dietz made 10 saves for HU.
“We expected to go in and face an undefeated Rice team,” Harwood coach Russ Beilke said. “They have some very good athletes and we can only control what we can control. Whether it was penalties or missed shots, we have to look at how we can take the next step and improve upon the game that we had today. Hopefully that will give us a ticket to virtue and getting a rematch with Rice in the playoffs. But to get there is not an easy road.”
Harwood (8-2) will host U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Spaulding 17, U-32 3
EAST MONTPELIER — Aidan Kresco and Colby Berard both finished with three goals and two assists Tuesday during the Crimson Tide’s regular-season finale.
Cam Kearney (three goals, one assist), Aiden Blouin (two goals, three assists) and Jamison Mast (two goals, two assists) also played big roles offensively in the victory. The Tide led 5-0 after the first quarter and were in front 8-0 entering halftime. The Raiders trailed 15-2 after three quarters.
“Our message was to play a consistent four-quarter game throughout,” Spaulding coach Ian Thomas said. “We got a little greedy in the first half by taking early looks in transition. We scored on some of them, and then we didn’t score on others. We’ve been working on our possession and keeping the ball in our attacking end with 6-on-6 offense. And we were able to accomplish that. In the third quarter we controlled the possession pretty handily. Other than two man-up situations that U-32 had in the third, we had the ball for probably 95% of the time.”
Kyle Pecor recorded his first varsity goal in the victory. Teammates Owen Kresco, Ryan Glassford and Ben Hiscock also scored. Tyler Boutin dished out his first varsity assist and Tide teammate Andre Pelletier notched his second assist.
Goalie Chris Howarth made 12 saves for Spaulding, while Callum Davis stopped 13 shots for U-32. Owen Kresco won 12 of 14 face-off attempts for the Tide and Ryan Glassford won all five of his face-off bids.
U-32 (0-9) will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Spaulding earned its fourth straight victory to improve to 9-2. Thomas anticipates that his team will earn a first-round bye for the Division II post-season.
“It’s interesting to go into playoffs with a 10-day stretch of no games,” he said. “It’s a lot to stay engaged and focussed through that time when we’re used to paying two or three games a week. It’s cool to have almost another preseason before our post-season stretch. We’re not going to do a lot different than we did in the season. But we have a lot to work on and refine, and we’re still trying to hit our peak.”
Hartford 11, Montpelier 3
MONTPELIER — The Hurricanes did not mess around during the opening minutes and coasted down the stretch to snap the Solons’ five-game winning streak Tuesday.
“We came out really flat in the first quarter and had to fight back the rest of the way,” Montpelier coach Nate Noble said.
Bentley Boonyaharn and Joe Barwood recorded hat tricks in the victory, while teammate Ezra Mock scored twice. Quinn Mills (two goals) and Sina Fallahi scored for MHS. Goalie Winslow Monde recorded eight saves saves in the loss. Hartford improves to 9-4, while MHS falls to 5-2. The Solons will host BFA-Fairfax at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
GMVS 9, Vergennes 5
FAYSTON — Gumbies Erika Weibe, Whitney Hollenbeck and Carly Elsinger scored three goals apiece Tuesday.
Elsinger and teammate Kelly Gebhardt both registered two assists. Parker Crawford, Molly Queally added single assists for GMVS. Goalie Molly Quinland turned aside nine shots in front of the GMVS cage.
Sydney Weber and Ryley Olsen scored two goals apiece for the Commodores and Txuxa Doherty-Konczal added one goal. Sophie Davis, Hannah Kelly and Marley Keith recorded assists for Vergennes and teammate Carley Cook made five saves.
