DUXBURY — Laura Hoak, Autumn Carstensen and Berit Gross scored for the No. 4 Rice girls soccer team during Wednesday’s 3-1 Division II semifinal victory over No. 1 Harwood.
Cassie Beste and Claire Vincent notched assists for the Green Knights and teammate Sunshine Clark made eight saves in goal. Emma Ravelin scored of HU on an assist from Quinn Nelson. Keeper Ciera Fiaschetti made 10 saves for Harwood (14-2-1). Rice (12-4-1) will face No. 2 Woodstock (14-2-1) in Saturday’s title game.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartford 2, U-32 0
HARTFORD — Alice Piper notched the game-winning goal in the first quarter Wednesday while leading the No. 2 Hurricanes to a shutout victory over the No. 3 Raiders.
Hartford earned 10 penalty corners, while had five. Goalie Kiki Hayward made 12 saves for the Raiders.
“I am very proud of my team,” U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. “We have come along way since a 6-1 loss vs. Hartford the first game of the season. We kept Hartford scoreless in the second half, even playing down a player for five minutes.”
The Hurricanes (13-3) will take on Mount Abraham in Saturday’s title game. U-32 ends the season at 13-2-1.
“Hartford is a very strong team,” Burns said. “They had a beautiful goal on a corner with multiple redirections, resulting in a finish from the left post. They were fast and had strong drives and a defense that smothered most of our attacking opportunities. …Our team chemistry was very special this year and at this point it’s so hard to imagine U-32 field hockey without Morgan (Ribolini), Peyton (Smith), Alaina (Beauregard), and Mia (Tanguay). Their leadership all season-long gave us the physical and mental strength to have such a successful season.”
Mount Abraham 3, Spaulding 1
BRISTOL — Ava Konczal tallied one goal and one assist Wednesday, while teammate Oliva Campbell scored twice for the No. 1 Eagles during Division II semifinal action.
Madison Gile tallied one assist in the victory and teammate Maddie Donaldson made two saves. Ashley Morrison scored for the Tide on a Ruby Harrington assist. Abigail Geno stopped six shots in front of the cage for No. 5 Spaulding.
Mount Abraham improves to 14-1-1 and will face Hartford in Saturday’s final. Spaulding ends the season at 12-3-1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CU preps for big test
The Castleton University women’s soccer team is at UMass Boston on Thursday in the Little East Conference tournament semifinals. Kickoff is at 6:15 p.m. in Boston. The Spartans were 3-0 winners against Keene State in Tuesday’s quarterfinal with Rylee Nichols netting a hat trick to lead the way.
UVM in playoffs
The top-seeded University of Vermont women’s soccer team (10-5-1, 7-2-0) enter the postseason Thursday night as they host the four-seed UAlbany Great Danes (6-7-4, 4-3-2) in an America East Semifinal from Virtue Field.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the action will be broadcast live for free on AmericaEast.TV with Brian McLaughlin on the call.
