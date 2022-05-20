EAST MONTPELIER — A mid-season slump is officially a thing of the past for U-32 girls lacrosse following Thursday’s 20-6 victory over Lamoille.
Slick conditions were a minor obstacle for the Raiders, who featured nine scorers and won 18 draws. U-32 built a 12-1 halftime lead and cruised the rest of the way, improving its chances to secure a home playoff game in less than two weeks.
“We had a lot of scorers and spread it around well,” U-32 coach Emilie Connor said.
Three-sport standout Caitlyn Filelder scored five times, notched three assists and won nine draws for the Raiders, who had dropped three of their previous four games. Teammate Anika Turcotte contribute three goals and one assist in addition to winning three ground balls.
U-32’s Natalie Beauregard (one assist), Willa Long, Zoe Hilferty, Alyssa Frazier and Tegan O’Donnell chipped in with two goals apiece. Ayla Dyer tallied her first varsity goal, fellow Raider Amelia Woodard also scored and Maddie Deyo recorded one assist. Long ad Frazier each won three draws, while Hilferty won two. The Raiders are attempting to overtake Harwood or Stowe in a bid to lock up one of the top eight seeds for the upcoming Division II playoffs.
Goalie Emily Fuller made nine saves, compared to 14 saves by Lancers netminder Cece Stefanski. Phoebe Loomis, Emma Larock and Renny Cota registered two goals apiece for Lamoille.
“I’m very happy with our effort today,” Connor said. “We were looking for consistency throughout the game, and we competed well. We drove harder than we have been, which is what we’ve been working on headed into this last stretch of the season.”
Lamoille (0-9) will host Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Monday. U-32 (4-6) will travel to play defending Division II champ GMVS the same day.
GIRLS TENNIS
BFA-St. Albans 6, U-32 1
ST. ALBANS — Genevieve LaClair won a nail-biter at No. 2 singles and the Comets snapped a two-game losing skid with authority.
LaClair rebounded from a second-set loss to close out a 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 victory over Tovah Williams. Lydia Hodgeman got the party started for BFA at No. 1 singles by downing Ruby McElway, 6-2, 6-1. Jaylin Bedard gave the Comets another point at the No. 3 spot by breezing past Maya Elliott, 6-1, 6-0. Shelby Bechard was in complete control at No. 4 singles for BFA, securing a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Samantha Martzke.
Drew Ducolon and Jillian Bedard triumphed for the Comets at No. 1 doubles by holding off Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox, 6-4, 6-4. Saige Bessette and Jayden Derosia completed the doubles sweep by defeating Sawyer John and Evelynn Tagliaferro 6-4, 6-3
Annora Sylvester served up a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Sara McConnel to give U-32 its lone point on the afternoon. The Raiders rolled to a 6-1 victory over BFA on May 3 and also boast victories over Harwood and North Country.
“Our players did a great job staying in their match all the way through to the end, regardless of the score,” U-32 coach Karen Vatz said. “Our doubles teams are becoming more aggressive at the net, looking for opportunities to close out the point. Our 1-4 singles players had tough matches, with an especially close one between Tovah Williams and Genevieve LaClair.”
The Comets (4-7) will host Montpelier at 3:30 p.m. Monday. The Raiders (3-5) will travel to play North Country the same day.
SINGLES
Lydia Hodgeman (B) def. Ruby McElwain 6-2, 6-1 Genevieve LaClair (B) def. Tovah Williams 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 Jaylin Bedard (B) def. Maya Elliott 6-1, 6-0 Shelby Bechard (B) def. Samantha Martzke 6-1, 6-2 Annora Sylvester U) def. Sara McConnel 6-3, 6-1
DOUBLES
Drew Ducolon and Jillian Bedard (B) def. Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox 6-4, 6-4 Saige Bessette and Jayden Derosia def. Sawyer John and Evelynn Tagliaferro 6-4, 6-3
Stowe 5, Mount Mansfield 2
JERICHO — Five straight-set victories propelled the defending champs to their fifth straight victory.
Gaby Doehls didn’t lose a single game for the Raiders while prevailing at No. 2 singles, while teammate Kate Tilgner won by the same score at the No. 3 position.
Annabel Stevens was dominant for the 13-time champs at No. 4 singles, earning a 6-2, 6-0 victory. Morgan McKenna won the match of the day at the No. 5 spot, coming through in the clutch to triumph during tiebreakers in the first and second sets against Hannah Agran. Stowe’s Parker Reeves and Lula Paumgarten coasted to a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles.
Stowe improves to 8-1, while Mount Mansfield falls to 5-5. The Cougars will host Rice at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Raiders will host Burlington at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
SINGLES
Bea Molson (M) def. Charlotte Stevens 7-5, 6-3 Gaby Doehls (S) def. Avela Kniffin-Krull 6-0, 6-0 Kate Tilgner (S) def. Ada Krull 6-0, 6-0 Annabel Stevens (S) def. Zoe Rosen 6-2, 6-0 Morgan McKenna (S) def. Hannah Agran 7-6, 7-6
DOUBLES
