EAST MONTPELIER - U-32 baseball dropped a few spots in the Division II rankings Saturday following a 3-2 loss against Peoples Academy.
"We had some opportunities," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "We had a couple hard-hit balls that happened to go right at people. We had some pretty quality at-bats where we fouled off a number of pitches and some guys were able to work the count for walks. So we did have some good at-bats against a tough pitcher. But ultimately it wasn't quite enough."
The Wolves built an early 3-0 lead before U-32 closed the gap to 3-1. The Raiders scored in the bottom of the seventh and had a runner on first base when Connor DeRosia stepped up to the plate. Aggressive base-running wound up backfiring when PA recorded the final out at second base on a stolen base attempt.
"With a runner on first and two outs and down by one, you have to take the chance to get the runner into scoring position," Green said.
Losing pitcher Alex Keane threw the first four innings before teammate Carter Hoffman finished up on the mound. Ben Alekson earned the complete-game victory, recording 12 strikeouts, issuing three walks and allowing six hits.
"With our pitching, we feel like we can win the game as we long as we execute offensively," Greene said. "But that was just a tougher task today facing a guy like Alekson. He threw the ball really well. He pounded the strike zone and was able to mix it up with his curveball. He was definitely a challenging pitcher to hit against. Our guys had some quality at-bats. But a little bit of bad luck and lack of a timely hit ultimately cost us."
U-32's Owen Kellington connected for two hits. Shane Starr, Peter Cioffi, Tony Concessi and Dylan Lutz added singles for the Raiders.
"Top to bottom, we have guys in our lineup who have done a great job of battling," Green said. "It would have been nice to get a win today, but we're still feeling good heading into the playoffs."
Peoples improves to 9-3-1 is ranked second in Division III behind Thetford (11-3). U-32 (10-3) suffered all of its losses against D-III opponents after falling to Randolph and Thetford earlier in the season.
"On any given day, any team can beat anybody," Green said. "You have to make sure you go out and execute against whoever you've got on the schedule. To their credit, Peoples is a pretty solid team. All of those games we lost, we had opportunities and beat ourselves a little bit with a couple errors and not completely executing our game plan. We feel confident and we feel we can beat anyone in the state. But going into the playoffs, we have to really make sure that we're taking care of the ball on defense and getting the ball in play."
U-32 is ranked fifth in the D-II standings behind Lyndon (10-3-1), Harwood (10-3), Spaulding (13-2) and Hartford (13-0). The Raiders earned a 7-2 victory over the Vikings and beat the Highlanders, 6-1.
"We know there's other good teams out there," Green said. "We feel we certainly belong toward the top of the division. Our season, all in all, turned out pretty well and 10-3 is nothing to be ashamed of. And to go 10-3 and still be heading into playoffs in fifth speaks to the strength of the division as a whole. We feel confident against anyone, as long as we're executing our game plan. I think the reason any team loses is the other team is able to disrupt their game plan."
U-32 has never won a title and is 1-2 all-time in semifinal appearances. The Raiders went 12-4 during the regular season in 2016 and made it to the championship the following year. Kellington, Keene and Hoffman lead the Raiders' 2021 rotation entering a busy playoff stretch where pitch-count limits could factor in heavily during each game.
"In playoff baseball, you can't let opportunities pass you by," Green said. "You have to make sure you're taking advantage of every opportunity, because you're going to be facing someone's top pitcher. In the first-round game, even if you're the No. 1 seed, you have to go in expecting few opportunities - and be ready to take advantage of them when they do present themselves. So a four-game, single-elimination tournament really forces you to be focussed on identifying those when they appear - and making sure you execute when they do."
BOYS LACROSSE
GMVS 13, Otter Valley 1
FAYSTON - Nick Calcagni scored three goals for Gumbies during Saturday's regular-season finale.
Seb Segre, Ian Geikie and Silas Jackson added two goals apiece in the victory. Luke Keating, Sawyer Reed, Stephen Zubarik and Albie Preisler also scored for GMVS, which led 7-0 entering halftime. Goalies Ryan Turnbull and Will Patton combined to make seven saves as their team captured its fourth straight victory. GMVS improves to 5-2, while Otter Valley falls to 1-10.
GIRLS LACROSSE
GMVS 20, Colchester 5
COLCHESTER - Molly Queally (seven goals), Erika Wiebe (five goals) and Carly Elsinger (four goals) were a triple threat that the Lakers simply couldn't handle Saturday.
Goalie Molly Quinlan made 12 saves for GMVS (8-2), while Taylor Dickie stopped 13 shots in front of the cage for Colchester. Alyssa Pratt (three goals), Maddie Mullins and Hannah Lamphier scored for the Lakers (0-13).
