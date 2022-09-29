BARRE TOWN — U-32 and Spaulding both improvised due to depleted lineups and the Raiders were a little quicker on their feet during Thursday’s 3-1 field hockey victory.
Longtime goalie Kiki Hayward played a full game in the field for the second time in her career and may have locked up a new permanent role after scoring twice. Natalie Beauregard added one goal and one assist for the 7-1 Raiders, who extended their winning streak to seven games while handing the Crimson Tide (7-1) their first loss of the season.
“We don’t have any subs (today) and we don’t even have that many on our starting roster anyways,” Hayward said. “With injuries and sick people out, we were planning to come in here just ready to fight until the end.”
The 11-player Raider squad faced off against an equally depleted Spaulding side that brought up a handful of junior varsity athletes for the second straight game. JV standout Jaidyn Pinard scored her third goal in two varsity contests for the Tide, though it wasn’t enough to keep pace with U-32’s senior- and junior-heavy lineup.
“We don’t want to lose,” Hayward said of the rivalry matchup. “Last year we tied one game and then we won the other. It was kind of like if either we’d given up or we’d keep the crosstown crown. It’s just the best game.”
The Crimson Tide had scored 13 unanswered goals entering the Capital Division contest but struggled to contain the Raiders’ multi-pronged attack. Spaulding netminder Abigail Geno finished with nine saves, compared to six stops by U-32’s Linnea Darrow.
While Darrow and Hayward have made a habit of splitting time in goal this season, Hayward returned to a forward position in the third quarter after Pinard scored on a corner with no time remaining in the second quarter.
“Usually I’ll play a half in the field and then go back into goal, just so Linnea can get some experience,” Hayward said. “It’s definitely very tiring (as a forward), but it’s very gratifying at the same time. It feels so good to be able to meet with your team after a goal is scored, because usually I’m just over there (on defense) and I’m like, ‘Yay!.’ I just feel like it’s a bigger responsibility also.”
U-32 opened the season with a 1-0 loss to Hartford, which sits at the top of the Division II standings with a 5-0-1 record. Since then the Raiders have scored 47 goals and allowed three. Lopsided victories over Harwood, Milton, Stowe, North Country, Missisquoi and Lyndon helped boost the Raiders’ confidence, but they knew their biggest test of regular season would likely be against the Tide.
“It feels really good,” Beauregard said. “This games means the most to I think both the teams, so it’s definitely good to come out on top. …Both teams have always been strong and we definitely were good competition for each other last year. This year it was a very good game and it was very high intensity and fun to play.”
Hayward and senior classmates Caitlyn Fielder and Maria Stephani have led the Raiders through thick and thin over the years, with last year’s squad going 12-2-1 and advancing to the semis. Their Covid-shortened 2020 campaign featured a 6-3 record and a 2-1 quarterfinal victory over Spaulding.
“It’s that good old crosstown rivalry,” Hayward said about playing the Tide. “It’s always the most anticipated and most nerve-racking game.”
Beauregard and fellow juniors Zoe Hilferty, Nadeen Abu Saleh, Kynsie Amato, Alex Weller and Brie Merrill rounded out U-32’s bare-bones roster Thursday along with sophomores Darrow and Sophie Martel.
“We have six players who returned to varsity and some other juniors who had played JV, but we do have some brand-new players on varsity,” U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. “We have such a strong group of seniors and juniors and I feel like we could go pretty deep this year, based on that. And our challenge is going to be keeping people healthy and getting some of our newer players up to speed to match where players like Caitlyn Fielder, Maria Stephani and Kicki are.”
Spaulding finished with a 15-9 advantage on corners and showed that it’s fully capable of keeping up with the Raiders, especially if a full-strength Tide squad meets U-32 in the Division II playoffs. The Granite City crew competed with three subs during Tuesday’s 6-0 victory over Harwood and relied on a few more reserves Thursday, thanks to solid contributions by the JV contingent.
“Spaulding is really strong and their goalie is really strong,” Burns said. “Jaidyn Pinard is normally on JV, but she’s a really good player. We’ve had such strong competitive matchups with Spaulding. I’ve played them five times and we’re 4-0-1 against them in the last three years.”
The Raiders came close to scoring on a corner at the beginning of the game when Beauregard connected to Hilferty, but Tide standout Bella Bevins broke up the play. A couple minutes later Hayward set up Beauragard for a one-time whack that was inches wide of the right post. The Tide offense came alive midway through the first quarter, but Hannah King was denied in the circle and then a penalty corner was blocked with 3:30 on the clock.
U-32 regained possession and finally struck for the opening goal with 48 seconds left in the first quarter. Fielder was denied twice on a counterattack up the right side, but a high-stick infraction by the Tide gave U-32 the ball again.
After squandering one penalty corner, the Raiders made the most of a second corner for a 1-0 lead. Weller inserted the ball from the right side and Fielder settled the pass at the top of the circle, drawing a pair of Tide defenders in the process. The three-sport U-32 standout beat the double-team and slotted a pass to the left side for Stephani, who showed off her stick skills to fend off two more Spaulding players. Martel was perched at the near post and tipped the ball over to the far side, where Hayward knocked the ball across the goal line with ease.
“Caitlyn is the perfect player to redirect the ball and carry it up,” Beauregard said. “She’s a threat offensively and defensively. And when in doubt, we look to her and she’ll help us get it up the field. She usually scores so much during the game. Today she was just looking to other players, which was definitely working.”
Geno raced toward the top of the circle early in the second quarter and beat Beauregard to a 50-50 ball in order to make a forceful kick save. Midway through the quarter Fielder collected a corner offering by Weller and launched a rocket toward the goal, but Geno stepped on the ball just in time for a trap save. Bevins blocked a shot by Beauregard on the ensuing corner and then Bevins stripped the ball away from Stephani on the Raiders’ third corner in a one-minute span.
The Tide earned a corner of their own as time expired in the first half and made it count. Bella took the restart from the left side and directed a pass to Harrington on the opposite end. Harrington centered the ball to Pinard, who maintained her composure during a wild scramble to tie things up at 1 entering halftime.
The Tide were denied in close during the opening minutes of the third quarter and then a defensive clearance by Bevins sparked a scoring opportunity for Harrington up the right side that U-32 disrupted.
Although the Raiders failed to generate many shots in the quarter, they made the most of their chances and scored with 1:15 on the clock. Weller kept control of the ball despited facing lots of defensive pressure on the right wing and directed a forward pass to Beauregard, who accelerated toward the ball with only a few feet of space in front of Geno. Beaurgard lowered her body and slipped a one-time shot inches past the right knee pad of the Tide goalie, sending the ball inside the far post. After accidentally locking sticks with Geno on the play, Beaurgard graciously turned and apologized to her opponent before racing back to midfield.
“I thought it was a really evenly matched game,” Burns said. “I’m really psyched with the win, but Spaulding was great and was really strong. They had us pinned down in our defensive corner — and mentally really pinned down in the third quarter. So it was great for Natalie to get that really strong goal and it kind of restarted us.”
U-32 limited Spaulding’s chances down the stretch and called a timeout with 9:27 remaining to regroup. Harrington made a dangerous run up the wing with 5:50 left to play and crossed to Pinard, but the freshman’s shot in traffic flew left of the target.
Darrow made her most impressive stops of the game with 4:02 on the clock after a corner by Bevins. She kicked away scoring bids by Pinard, Ashley Morrison and Bevins to keep her team in the driver’s seat. A minute later the Raiders added an insurance goal when Beauregard settled a Fielder pass and assisted Hayward, throwing a wrench in the Tide’s comeback attempt.
“One thing that I noticed that was pretty tough was those little lifted (passes) that we would do to each other, and (Spaulding) would just knock them down as soon as they went in the air,” Hayward said. “So that was definitely something that we worked on. Maria and Caitlyn definitely handled the left side of the field with Ruby and the middle a little bit too with Hannah. They had a really big part in keeping those players contained.”
Thursday’s victory allowed U-32 to leapfrog past Spaulding and jump up to the No. 3 position in the Division II standings. Hartford (5-0-1) and Woodstock (7-0) own the top spots, while No. 4 Burr & Burton (5-2) is trailed by Spaulding, Otter Valley (6-2) and Mount Abraham (3-2-1).
“Every time we’ve played Hartford, the score has gotten lower and lower — to 1-0,” Hayward said. “And their score (Wednesday) — 0-0 in overtime against Bellows Falls — that definitely was an eye-opener too. Because Bellows Falls is a D-I team and they’re the best in D-I.”
U-32 captured its only title in 1995 when it was declared co-champ with Hartford after neither team managed to score. The Raiders suffered a 7-0 semifinal loss to Burr & Burton two years ago before keeping things close during a 2-0 loss to Hartford in last year’s semifinal.
“Last year we also lost to Hartford first game, and so there’s definitely a lot of emotions,” Beauregard said. “We lost to them in the semifinal last year. So when we came back and we played (this year), we’re definitely a newer team. We’re not the same as we were last year, but we do have good strength and everything. And they’re also a different team. So when we came in to play, they only scored one goal on us. It felt good to keep them at a lower score than they were last year. Seeing the strength we had as our new team and seeing that we could stop a harder team like that definitely gave us the confidence we needed to carry on throughout the season this far.”
The Raiders rattled off 16 unanswered goals during blowout victories over North Country and Missisquoi before squaring off against Lyndon on Monday. The Vikings were runners-up in D-III last season and owned a 5-1 record, but U-32 went to work quickly and built a five-goal lead in the first half before sealing a 5-1 victory.
“Spaulding had previously battled with (Lyndon), so we were going in thinking it was going to be good competition and a good baseline to see how we would do against Spaulding,” Beauregard said. “And going in and obviously playing really well and ending (the first half) 5-0 definitely felt good. So coming into this game we had that confidence. And so I think we were ready for just about anything. It was definitely a harder team that we’d played in the past couple weeks, but it’s good to have that challenge and it ended really well.”
Spaulding will host Stowe at 4 p.m. Monday. U-32 will host Montpelier at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“Being in the Capital League means that we can have really strong records but not necessarily have played as strong teams as some of our rivals in other leagues,” Burns said. “So that’s what made this game so exciting for us: We knew it would be a really competitive game. And neither of our teams will see many other D-II teams before playoffs.”
FIELD HOCKEY
Stowe 1, Montpelier 0
MONTPELIER — The Raiders earned payback against the Solons on Thursday after enduring a 6-1 defeat to MHS early in the season.
“Tonight was a tough loss,” Montpelier coach Krista Grasso said. “Stowe played well and had solid passing. We were unable to capitalize on corners and change the tide of the game. But we are going to regroup, get back to who we are as a team and come out strong for our next game.”
Stowe (2-4-1) will travel to play Spaulding at 4 p.m. Monday. Montpelier (4-3) will travel to play U-32 at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Harwood 6, Peoples 0
DUXBURY — Goals by five players propelled the Highlanders to their sixth consecutive victory Thursday.
Francesca Campanile opened the scoring on a Quinn Nelson assist before Eloise Lilley found the back of the net for a 2-0 halftime lead. Nelson extended the lead to 3-0 before setting up Maeven Cattanach for another goal. Lilley scored on a Cierra McKay assist before Jill Rundle capped the scoring on a feed from Lindsey Boyden.
Harwood keepers Ciera Fiaschetti and Anna Brundage each made one save to spark their team’s third shutout victory of the fall. Center back Addey Lilley was a defensive standout for HU. Wolves goalie Josie Simone finished with 25 saves.
Harwood (6-1) will travel to play Montpelier at 5 p.m. Saturday. Peoples Academy (4-4) will host Paine Mountain the same day at 3 p.m.
Spaulding 5, Lamoille 0
BARRE — Madelyn Hull (one assist) and Paige Allen scored two goals apiece Thursday as the Crimson Tide grabbed their third straight shutout victory.
Ava Guarriello chipped in with one goal and one assist, while Sophia Guarriello notched two assists. Keeper Rebecca McKelvey made three saves for Tide squad that has tucked away 15 unanswered goals.
Spaulding (5-2) will travel to play U-32 at 6 p.m. Saturday. Lamoille (1-6) will host Lyndon at 4 p.m. Monday.
