MONTPELIER - U-32 baseball used a sun's-out, guns-outs mentality Saturday to overwhelm Montpelier, 14-3.
Slugger Owen Kellington went 3-for-4 with two doubles in the victory. The reigning Times Argus Player of the Year scored four times and drove in a pair of runs. Connor DeRosia belted a two-run single for the Raiders, who bounced back from Tuesday's 9-4 loss at Randolph. Anthony Concessi recorded two hits and two stolen bases for U-32.
"Our theme for the year is putting together a complete baseball game," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "And that means being able to take care of the ball on defense, throwing strikes and putting the ball in play. We did much better tonight than we did against Randolph earlier in the week. And there are still some things we can improve. We lost some focus midway through the game, but the guys gathered their focus again and closed it out. It's another step and they're learning some important lessons to get better."
The Raiders built a 1-0 lead in the first inning before adding another run in the third inning. Montpelier closed the gap to 2-1 in the bottom of the third before U-32 capitalized on a handful of walks to push across four runs in the fourth inning.
The Solons made it 6-2 in the bottom of the third, only to watch the Raiders explode for six runs in the fifth inning. Kellington hit a bases-loaded double to help open things up in the fifth. U-32 added two more runs in the sixth to seal the deal. Alex Keane contributed a one-run double in the victory and teammate Kevin Dowling finished with a single and two RBIs.
"Carter Hoffman put together a bunch of really good at-bats for them," MHS coach Logan Cooke said. "He was hitting well and he is a vacuum in center field. We had some decently hit balls. But if you hit it out there, he's going to get it. He's very versatile defensively and it's a big asset to have."
Dowling earned the victory on the mound after four innings of work. The freshman allowed three hits, recorded four strikeouts and issued three walks.
"He looked good," Green said. "He found the strike zone and forced them to put the ball into play. And when he ran into some adversity, he was able to dig deep and get himself out of trouble. There were a couple guys on base in the fourth inning, but he battled and threw strikes when he needed to."
Keane pitched the fifth inning before Kellington struck out all three Solons he faced in the seventh. Losing pitcher Marshall Donahue struck out five batters during the first three innings. Cabot Hart pitched the final innings for MHS. Solons sophomore Will Talbert went 2-for-3 with a double, while Hart delivered a single.
"We showed our youth today," Cooke said. "We let the moment rise above what we were trying to do. And credit to Geoff and his guys for capitalizing. They knew what they needed to do more that we did. We just got beat in all facets of the game: making plays, getting clutch hits, having mental toughness, not letting the game get to us. It was a bit of a wake-up call for some of our guys. We're going to play good teams this year. We're trying to come out and compete with more energy than the other team. There are teams that will try to outdo us at that, and we looked shell-shocked today. (Dowling) threw strikes and didn't give us a ton easy stuff. And when we got runners in scoring position early on, we weren't able to drive them in. We let some calls get to us and we let the energy of the game get to us. And when we do that, we just can't expect to run with a team like that."
Montpelier (3-2) will host Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (1-1) will host Peoples Academy the same day.
"We're feeling good," Green said. "I've told the guys from the beginning of the year that I believe in them and we can accomplish a lot of goals and have a very strong season. It's still early, but we were much cleaner and sharper than were last game. So it's a step in the right direction."
BASEBALL
Hazen 14, Williamstown 0
WILLIAMSTOWN - Lyle Rooney and Tyler Rivard were a powerful 1-2 punch on the mound for the Wildcats during Saturday's shutout victory over the Blue Devils.
Rooney threw the first three innings. He gave up one hit, piled up eight strikeouts and issued one walk. Rivard pitched the last four innings, allowing zero hits while striking out six batters and issuing four walks.
Hazen scored one run in the second inning before pulling ahead 4-0 in the third. Following a two-run fourth inning, the Wildcats added one run in the sixth and seven runs in the final frame.
Rivard smacked a one-run double in the third inning and scored two runs. Rooney also crossed home twice and hit a one-run double in the seventh inning.
Max Dexter suffered the loss on the mound after pitching six innings. He allowed four earned runs while striking out two batters and issuing four walks.
Williamstown's Blake Clark made his first varsity appearance on the mound in the final inning, giving up three hits and issuing three walks. Clark recorded his squad's only hit, while teammates Riley Cheney and Jamison Locarno both reached base twice.
"All in all, we are getting better," Blue Devils coach Troy Busconi said. "The guys are working hard and I think they're starting to get more comfortable. We obviously still have lots to do to become the team I think we can be. But considering we hadn’t played since last Friday, I thought there were improvements made by everyone Max was solid on the mound and our defense is definitely getting better. And Blake did everything we could have asked him to do in his debut. As a junior playing in his first high school season, he was asked to try and learn on the job today."
Hazen (2-1) will host Peoples at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Williamstown (0-3) will travel to play Blue Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"We need to find a way to wake up our bats, so that will likely be our focus for next week," Busconi said.
SOFTBALL
Twinfield 24, Northfield 18
NORTHFIELD - The Trojans built a 13-0 lead and held off a late offensive outburst by the Marauders during Saturday's victory.
Maddi Duke picked up the complete-game victory on the mound. She notched seven strikeouts, issued 13 walks and give up eight hits.
"Maddi fielded three balls that went directly back to her for outs at first, so she had a really strong game," Christin Martin said. "And our second baseman Kimmie DeBona made a really important catch for us."
Duke hit a home run and went 4-for-4 in addition to reaching base twice on walks. Teammate Makayla Quintin went 3-for-3. Losing pitcher Maya Sanders registered eight strikeouts and allowed 12 hits during seven innings.
The Trojans scored twice in the first inning before adding five runs in the third and three in the fourth. Northfield closed the gap to 13-1 in the bottom of the fourth before scoring four runs in the fifth inning. Twinfield extended its lead to 18-4 in the top of the sixth, but Northfield responded with six runs in the bottom of the frame. A six-run seventh inning allowed the Trojans to take care of business at the end, despite a strong final charge by the hosts.
"We were really glad to be able to play it out with them and Northfield had a really good comeback attempt," Martin said. "They were able to get some hits and score runs. I was really proud of our girls for sticking it out and holding strong the last couple innings. We were a little nervous at the end, but they were able to finish it out. Maddi had a strikeout for the third out of the seventh, which was very impressive."
Twinfield will host Danville at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Spaulding 14, Milton 4
MILTON - The Crimson Tide held the Yellowjackets scoreless during three quarters Saturday to secure a double-digit victory.
Aiden Blouin (four goals, two assists) and Aidan Kresco (three goals) paced Spaulding's offense. Cam Kearney (two goals, one assists), Colby Berard (one goal, two assists) and Jon Malnatti (two goals) also had big games for the Tide.
"We moved Jon back up to long-stick middie today and it definitely made a difference," Spaulding coach Ian Thomas said. "We've been having him play close defense for the start of the season, just to shore up the defense because we're pretty young back there. We made the decision to move him to middie and it was a good decision. He's a dynamic player between the restraining lines. He picked off passes on defense and was trying to get into the offense. And he had a big momentum goal in the second quarter."
Spaulding led 4-0 after the first quarter before heading into halftime with an 8-4 advantage. The Tide scored four unanswered goals in the third quarter before finding the back of the cage twice in the final quarter.
"The whole mission of the day was to see if we can complete a four-quarter game and respond to whatever happens," Thomas said. "We wanted to play cool, calm and collected and stay tight on defense and not let anything happen in transition. We came out of halftime and the mission was to finish out the game and stay as focussed as we were. We didn't want to let them crawl back into it. And we wanted to run our systems cleanly and not think about the score. When we focus on the moment, we're a great team."
Malnatti, Ridge Herring, Cooper Aylward and Max Spaulding were defensive standouts for Thomas' squad. Tide goalie Chris Howarth made 10 saves, while Milton goalie Chaz Laviree stopped eight shots.
"In the second quarter, almost all of Milton's goals were in transition," Thomas said. "At halftime we talked about staying tighter in transition on defense. I honestly didn't even realize that we had a shutout in the second half - it didn't really click right away. And to have three shutout quarters is really impressive."
Owen Kresco won 14 of 15 face-offs for the Tide. He had help from Malnatti, Berard, Jamison Mast and Ryan Glassford on the wings.
"Owen won a lot of face-offs cleanly, but there were also a lot of scrums," Thomas said. "And our wing play helped a lot."
Spaulding (3-1) will host U-32 at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
