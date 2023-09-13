EAST MONTPELIER - The red-hot U-32 Raiders don't want to get ahead of themselves with 10 field hockey games left in the regular season.
But after a 3-0-1 start, they've earned the right to look back and celebrate their accomplishments after a rugged stretch of games to kick off the fall.
Wednesday's 2-0 victory over crosstown rival Spaulding was the latest feather in the Raiders' cap, with goals by Hannah Drury and Chloe Pembroke highlighting another dynamite offensive display. U-32 limited the Crimson Tide to a single shot on goal in the first half and and didn't allow the visitors to direct any shots on target after the break. Ayla Dyer, Breannah Merrill, Harper Gullage and Alyce Bradshaw were defensive standouts for the Raiders along with goalie Linnea Darrow (one save).
"We had a pretty dominant game with really nice ball movement and passing," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said. "We had relentless offensive pressure, which was our game plan. And I was really proud of our defensive organization to limit their time in our defensive end. Zoe Hilferty had a really strong game jumping on loose balls in the middle of the field and regaining possession. And Alex Weller had a nice game as well. The whole team was making some adjustments that we'd been working on all week - and Alex was a strong example of that."
Drury and Pembroke are both freshman hockey standouts who continued their impressive offensive performances to start the field hockey season. Drury opened the scoring with 4:15 left in the second quarter.
"She had a 25-yard carry into the circle and it was a low, hard shot," Burns said.
Pembroke doubled the lead with 13:05 remaining in the fourth quarter. Teammate Natalie Beauregard sparked the play by taking on several opponents and then threading the needle to set up Pembroke.
"Natalie picked the ball up at the top of the circle, had a nice spin move and made a great pass to Chloe at the right post," Burns said. "And Chloe finished it."
U-32 has outscored opponents 13-4 despite starting the season with one of the hardest schedules among Division II teams. The Raiders secured two victories over D-I opponents by cruising to a 6-0 win over Burlington and then outlasting Mount Mansfield, 4-3. Burns' teams also settled for a 1-1 tie with Mount Abraham, which won four straight D-II crowns from 2018-21. The Raiders outshot the Eagles 20-5 and earned a dozen corners, compared to three for Mount Abe.
"When we were looking at our first four games at the beginning of the season, we said to each other, 'We could easily end up at 0-4 and still be a stronger team than last year because of our non-league play,'" Burns said. "So I'm just really pleased to be 3-0-1 two weeks into the season."
Beauregard scored against the Eagles, while Pemborke (two goals), Beauregard and Drury all found the back of the cage against the Cougars. Pembroke and Beauregard each netted two goals vs. Burlington, while Drury and Sophie Martel rounded out the scoring.
"We're a team with a ton of finishers," Burns said. "We just have a lot of confidence in the girls and we know we can pass and we can get a hard, accurate shot off no matter who gets passed to. And each of our shooters come into shooting with a different strength. Hannah and Chloe are bringing hockey skills. Hannah has an incredible touch and Chloe has a really smooth shot. And that looks a little bit different than Natalie's strength - as well as the strength of players like Alex and Zoe to execute hard drives on goal. Isa (Moustakas) has the kind of speed that really helps us get the ball into the circle, and Sophie (Martel) has incredible reaction timing on the left post - and is our highest returning scorer from last season. So it makes it harder to defend against us when we have people playing with such different styles and who are all shooting really well."
The Raiders defense had to be in top form Wednesday against a Tide side that opened the season with a 4-0 victory at Mount Mansifeld. U-32 and Spaulding have repeatedly traded victories over the past decade, and last year the Raiders handed Spaulding its only regular season loss. The 2022 Spaulding squad wound up with a 14-2 record after losing to eventual champ Woodstock in the semifinals. The Tide finished at 12-3-1 in 2021 and also advanced to the semis.
"We were coming in having played three really tough games, and they'd only had one game on their schedule so far," Burns said. "So we had the benefit of those really tough games coming into it. But I anticipate that when we play them again in a few weeks at Spaulding, it will be another really competitive game again that's similar to our history together of playing against each other. Spaulding had some nice drives today and they had some nice ball movement. And we had 20 shots on goal, so I was very impressed by their circle defense."
Spaulding (1-1) will host Missisquoi at 11:15 a.m. Saturday. U-32 will travel to play the Thunderbirds on Sept. 21 at 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Spaulding 1, Harwood 0
DUXBURY - The reigning Capital Division champs avenged last year's late-season loss by pulling ahead early Wednesday and clamping down defensively until the final whistle.
Madelyn Hull scored on a pass from Sophia Guarriello 90 seconds into the match and then the Crimson Tide worked tirelessly on the defensive end to prevent the Highlanders from forcing overtime.
"This year we've been talking about how we can sit in during the first half and then that puts ourselves in a position where we're playing from behind," Tide coach Rob Moran said. "And then in the second half we really have to press and work hard to get back in the game. Our first two games, we were behind at the half. So we were talking about not having to be a second-half team, because it's a struggle to be down and have to play so hard late in the game. And today, the way we played the first two minutes, it surprised everybody. Mollie (Moran) got the ball in our defensive end of the field and she had a great through ball to Sophie on the left-hand side. Sophie took on their last defender and got by her and played a great ball into the middle. And Madelyn and their center back got there about the same time and Madelyn was able to win the ball and pass it past the goalie's left-hand side."
Harwood goalie Anna Brundage finished with eight saves. Spaulding's Deanna Wild made two saves in the first half before teammate Rory Anne Glassford stopped five shots in the second half.
"I know the (Harwood) girls pretty well at this point - especially the ones who have been playing over the last few years," coach Moran said. "So it helped a ton to be going into the game with an idea of what we needed to do. But they definitely are a strong, aggressive team. They play good soccer and they don't hold back."
Last year Spaulding earned seven one-goal victories and won the Capital Division title even though the league was filled with elite teams. The Tide faced all they could handle during victories over D-II rivals North Country ((12-3-1) and Montpelier (14-3), and the Granite City squad also beat Division III semifinalist Lake Region and three-time defending D-III champ Stowe (14-4). But in the final week of the regular season Spaulding fell to Harwood, which wound up with a 12-4 record after being eliminated by Mount Abraham for the fifth time in nine years.
"I still struggle with our game with them last year," coach Moran said. "They were down a player and it should have been a win for us. But they actually stepped up their game and played really well. So that loss last year was really frustrating. To come in and get the win playing them straight-up meant a lot to the girls today. They were extremely excited after the game."
Sophomore Mia Dolan and freshman Cameron Soffen played all 80 minutes as center backs Wednesday for Spaulding. Kate May and Hallee Allen started as outside backs, and teammate Maria Saldi also filled in defensively to help close out the clean sheet.
"Our back line is gelling well together," coach Moran said. "Kate is basically new to the back line and she played more of a midfielder for us last year. For her club team this spring, they played her at outside back - and I watched a couple of her games and I really liked it. It kind of surprised me, to be honest. And she didn't come out today as my right outside back and she's been playing great. Cameron and Mia both communicate well with each other and they're both aggressive backs. They take it personally if they get beat and they do not give up chasing that player down if they do get beat. There was one time Eloise (Lilley) got by Cameron and would have been 1-on-1 with Deanna, but Mia was perfect and slid over and was able to take the ball from Eloise. And Hallee is playing so much smarter and I was able to play her through midfield some. She's playing so much more aggressive and faster this year. And she has that same mentality of not wanting to get beat - and when she does, she'll run that player down. So the starting four have been playing great together. And Maria is giving us some key minutes to help the rest of those four. She's smart, she's aggressive and she's not afraid to really attack the player with the ball."
Harwood proved its mettle last week during a 1-1 draw with D-I Essex, thanks a second-half goal by Lilley. Although the Highlanders pushed hard for the equalizer against the Tide, Spaulding's midfielders and defenders prevented HU from generating many high-percentage scoring chances.
"We didn't let Eloise get too many open looks on goal," coach Moran said. "Harwood is a very good shooting team and they don't hesitate: They shoot from 30 or 40 yards out if you give them space. And we had Mollie and Lydia (Murner) as our two defensive midfielders for that reason. And we were able to really pressure them in the middle of the field and we didn't give up many shots from distance."
Spaulding (2-1) will host Middlebury at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Harwood (0-3-1) will attempt to secure its first victory during Tuesday's 4:30 p.m. game at Peoples Academy.
"There aren't going to be that many days off again in the Capital," coach Moran said. "A lot the games I've actually been able to see - at least more than normal. And I'm watching teams play and the scores aren't big and the battles seem to be close and they're good games. When you're talking about Stowe and North Country and U-32 and Harwood and Montpelier, you're not seeing anyone really run away with games. That can be concerning, but it also makes you fired up for each game. You're going to go in and have a lot of fun and it's going to be a good game."
Although the Highlanders are still winless, first-year coach Lynn Sobczyk is optimistic that a victory is right around the corner.
"We definitely had plenty of chances and just couldn’t put it in the back of the net," she said. "We're looking forward to competing hard and getting the job done next game."
U-32 2, Mt. Abraham 1
BRISTOL - A brace by Maia Pasco led the Raiders past the Eagles during Wednesday's battle between perennial Division II title contenders.
Pasco scored on a Willow Mashkuri assist in the 25th minute before Isla Underwood answered for the Eagles on a penalty kick with 28 seconds left in the first half. Clara Wilson set up Pasco for the game-winner in the 71st minute. Goalie Yvette Petrella made six saves for the Raiders, while Mount Abraham goalie Joanna Toy stopped four shots.
"Maia played great up top and was able to break down the Mount Abe defense and convert two scoring chances," U-32 coach Steve Towne said. "Willow also played well alongside Maia and was able to control play in the offensive half and find open players. The defense once again played a solid game and we found a few new players filling in this evening. Kearsten Pecor and Morgan Towne found time in the defense and played well in support of our back four: Alex Pickel, Izzy Parrish, Emma Pulsifer and Greta Little. Clara played a key midfield role again and was great in her ability to read the field and break up offensive attacks."
Mount Abraham (3-1) opened the season with one-goal victories over Harwood, Peoples Academy and Spaulding. The Eagles will host Rutland at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (3-0) will host Montpelier next Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Paine Mt. 6, Randolph 0
WILLIAMSTOWN - Goals by Hannah Spencer, Destiny Campbell and Courtney Townsend guided the Blue Devils and Marauders to their fourth consecutive shutout victory Wednesday.
Paine Mountain has scored 17 unanswered goals since suffering an overtime loss to Lamoille in the season opener. Coach Stephen LaRock's team bounced back with a 3-0 win over Oxbow, a 4-0 victory against Thetford and Monday's 4-0 win over Blue Mountain.
"We picked up right where we left off on Monday and were able to score two first-half goals," LaRock said.
Spencer recorded four first-half shots and opened the scoring in the 18th minute on an assist from Mariela Swiech.
“Mariela is really starting to find her groove," LaRock said. "She wants to score, but I’m impressed with her playmaking right now. She has good vision, she's smart and plays well-paced balls into open space. She spotted Hannah open in the middle and slotted the ball through the two Randolph center backs. And Hannah took a beautiful shot.”
Campbell scored Paine Mountain's second goal four minutes later on a determined individual effort.
“I can’t say enough about how well Destiny is playing right now," LaRock said. "You almost have to come out to watch her for yourself. Her midfield play consists of everything a player should have in that role. And when you think she has shown it all, she does something else and takes her game to a whole new level.”
Paine Mountain fired off 10 shots in the first half, including a close-range bid by Alexis Spencer and a free kick that freshman Norah Bissonette put off the crossbar.
“When the foul was earned, I immediately called out for Norah to take the free kick," LaRock said. "She’s shown her shooting abilities in training and this was a great opportunity for her to potentially break through with her first varsity goal. She struck the ball well, had the keeper beat and just hit the bar. It happens. But her goals will come.”
Randolph's Shiloh Lake and Cadence Mailhot were thorns in the side of Paine Mountains' defense all game. But their efforts where thwarted time and again.
“Shiloh and Cadence showed really good stuff today," LaRock said. "They each finished with four shots and gave our back line a challenge. They are both good with the ball at their feet and get into good spots to take their shots. It was fun to watch our defenders work together to slow their attacks and try to disrupt their play.”
Townsend scored on a 35-yard shot to extend the lead to 3-0. After the ball came out of the penalty box on a corner kick, she sent a left-footed blast over the keeper's head for a timely insurance goal.
“I think Courtney was a little bit surprised by what she did based on her initial reaction," LaRock said. "But her teammates have seen it before. And Courtney knows she is fully capable of scoring. She knows exactly where to position herself on corner kicks and just took full advantage of the situation to score her first varsity goal.”
Campbell tallied her team's fourth goal on another impressive individual effort. Emma Korrow buried two goals in the final 10 minutes to close out the scoring. Campbell notched an assist on the final goal.
“Emma continues to play really well despite her ongoing injuries," LaRock said. "It was awesome to see her score twice today. And her first goal was just incredible. Destiny made a run down the right side and from the edge of the penalty box crossed a ball in front of goal. Emma timed her run perfectly and volleyed the ball into the net.”
The Ghosts were awarded a penalty kick in the 78th minute and blasted the shot over the crossbar. Keeper Olivia Boyd finished with five saves for Paine Mountain.