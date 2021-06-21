EUGENE, Ore. — Vermont native Elle Purrier St. Pierre locked up a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, winning the women’s 1500-meter run finals Monday night at the United States Olympic Trials.
The Richford High School graduate crossed the finish line in 3 minutes, 58.03 seconds. She held off Cory McGee during the final stretch of the race to prevail. McGee and Heather MacLean rounded out the podium to lock up spots on the Olympic roster.
The top three runners advanced to Tokyo, and Purrier overcame some tense moments early in the race before establishing some breathing room. Racers aggressively jockeyed for position at the start, leading to a hairy moment when Purrier was pushed from the side. She maintained her balance and quickly pulled away, breaking the former Olympic trials record of 3:58.92 that was established in 1998 by Mary Slaney.
Jenny Simpson also competed during the 2021 trials and placed 10th. Simpson claimed the bronze medal in the same event during the 2016 Summer Games.
SUMMER BASEBALL
Kellington debut
BURLINGTON — U-32 product and MLB Draft prospect Owen Kellington made his pitching debut for the Vermont Lake Monsters Saturday in an 8-3 loss. Kellington tossed two hitless innings, with two walks and two strikeouts in the first before a 1-2-3 second inning with a strikeout.
GOLF
Komline fires 70
BRANDON — Neshobe Golf Club played host of the third men’s Vermont Amateur golf tournament qualifying event Sunday.
In total 17 golfers locked up a spot in the tournament, which is set for July 6-8 at Williston Golf Club.
Dorset Field Club’s Keith Komline was Sunday’s medalist and was the only player to shoot under-par, shooting a 2-under 70 on the Brandon course.
Neshobe’s Walker Allen, Vermont National’s Seth Anderson, Ralph Myhre’s Hogan Beazley and Rutland Country Club’s Nicholas Ouellette rounded out the top five.
The other golfers to make the qualifying cut were Stephen Carknard, Jay Corbett, Bill Crossmon, Brady Hathorn, Ritchie Snow, Taylor Highter, Dominic Foti, Ross Evans, Jeffrey Maier, Matt Wilkinson, Tyler Parker and Jack Bushee.
The final Amateur qualifying event is on Thursday at Rocky Ridge Golf Club in St. George.
Killington Junior
KILLINGTON — Green Mountain National golf course is hosting an American Junior Golf Association tournaments this week, with qualifying for the event on Monday, before the start of the 54-hole tournament on Tuesday. In Monday’s qualifier, Barre’s Garret Cameron shot a 9-over 80.
Men’s VT Open
FAIRLEE — The men’s Vermont Open got started on Monday at Lake Morey Country Club.
Brattleboro Country Club’s Ryan Kohler shot a 2-over 72. Lake Morey’s Erik Lindahl and Pat Norden, Newport Country Club’s Austin Giroux and Country Club of Barre’s Bryson Richards all shot 3-over, among a handful of other Vermont golfers competing on Monday.
The tournament continues on Tuesday and wraps up on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Fusion 2, Shockers 0
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton graduate Hannah Pinkus pushed the Vermont Fusion to a 2-0 win against the New York Shockers on Saturday at Applejack Stadium.
The Colgate University product had both of the Fusion’s goals en route to the victory.
Her first came off a feed from her younger sister Grace Pinkus, who plays at UMass Amherst. Hannah Pinkus scored her second goal in the second half off an assist from University of Vermont’s Cricket Basa.
The Fusion are in Yonkers, New York on Saturday to play Westchester United at 5 p.m.
Saturday’s win puts the Fusion in second place in the WPSL’s Metropolitan Conference North division with eight points and a 2-2-1 record.
Undefeated SUSA FC, with 12 points, is the lone team above the Fusion in the standings.
USL SOCCER
Black Rock falls
NEWTON, Mass. — The USL League 2’s Black Rock FC was held scoreless over the weekend against the top two teams in its division.
On Friday, Black Rock fell to the Western Mass Pioneers 4-0 on the road.
Ignacio Lerech led the Pioneers with two goals, while Nicholas Oberrauch and Carlos Emery scored one apiece.
Black Rock hosted the Bolton Bolts at Mt. Ida College on Saturday, losing 2-0. Tyler Bagley scored both goals for the Bolts. Black Rock (3-4) is back in action Wednesday, hosting the Pioneers at Applejack Stadium.
