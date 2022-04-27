DUXBURY - Addison Pinard fired in a career-high eight goals Wednesday to help the Spaulding girls lacrosse team pull away from upset-minded Harwood during a 15-6 victory.
"Addy was on today and she had a lot more pep in her step and she was getting her shots on goal," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "The other day she had some shots and she just wasn't hitting them. So it made a huge difference for us today."
Portia Berard (two goals), Hallee Allen (two goals, one assist) and Ruby Harrington (one goal, one assist) also had big games offensively for the Tide. Teammate Maddie Frost buried her first varsity goal and Isabella Boudreault also scored in the victory.
The Tide limited their opponent to under seven goals for the fourth consecutive game. Spaulding kicked off the week with a come-from-behind 7-6 victory over U-32.
"That's our fourth game in a row that we've had a least six different goal-scorers, so that speaks to the depth of our team," coach Pinard said. "We have a lot of girls. And it speaks also to the girls being unselfish out there and moving the ball to the open person. So those are two things that make me happy. Our ability to not have to rely on one or two girls is going to make a huge difference going forward."
Addison Pinard won five draw controls for Spaulding and teammate Paige Allen was another contributor on draws. The Tide scooped up some crucial ground balls in the second half to prevent the Highlanders from storming back into contention.
"One of the players of the game was Lilly Tewksbury on defense," coach Pinard said. "She had a ton of ground balls and she was all over the field. She played her best game of the year, which is exciting. The story of the last two games has been our defense. To give up six goals in both of those games, they really are playing well."
Spaulding goalie Corrina Moulton finished with 10 saves. Her team fell behind early as temperatures plummeted before the Tide rallied to establish a 6-3 halftime lead.
"They were double- and triple-teaming us every single time we had the ball," coach Pinard said. "In the beginning we were overwhelmed by that and we weren't finding the open person. But we started setting in. I honestly think if we hadn't played that tight game at U-32 the other day, this might have been a totally different game. But our girls built some toughness against U-32 and they had to fight for that game. And that translated into this game."
Harwood's Ava Thurston and Maggie Aiken tucked away two goals apiece. Teammates Sadie Nordle and Anna Kudriavetz also scored. Nine players found the back of the net for the Highlanders when they opened the season with a 14-8 victory at Burlington.
"They were up 1-0 and 2-1 on us, so they started very strong," coach Pinard. "We started slow and they definitely outplayed the first portion of the first half, and then we started getting our footing. And then the girls realized that it wasn't going to warm up any and started deciding that they were going to play. But Harwood is vastly improved from last year. Their kids played extremely hard and they're a solid team, for sure. We started moving the ball around and hitting the open person as we went up the field and girls started going after ground balls and were picking them up. We just started slow today. And probably the cold had something to do with it."
Bella Bevins and Sage MacAuley each notched one assist to help the Tide earn their fourth straight victory.
"We just played in 70-degree weather and today it's high 30s and snowing," coach Pinard said. "So it's a 30-degree difference. Sage is a great basketball player and I said to her, 'This is the one downfall with spring sports. With basketball, you know what the temperature is going to be in the gym all the time.'"
Harwood (1-1) will host U-32 at 11 a.m. Saturday. Spaulding (4-1) will host St. Johnsbury the same day.
"St. J is in that upper-echelon of teams and Tom (Forster) is a great coach who does a lot of great things with his team. It's going to be a huge challenge for us and the girls are really looking forward to it. It's going to be a measuring stick for us. If we can play well against St. J, it will show that we can play with all the better teams in Division II."
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 10, Middlebury 5
MONTPELIER - The Solons used a 9-1 run to pull ahead for good during Wednesday's victory over the Tigers.
"The team played really well and I was really happy," Montpelier coach Andrew Keegan said. "We've been working hard since our last game on developing flow and not being a stop-and-go team. We're trying to work on making continuation cuts and to always be moving. And I saw a lot more of that, when someone would catch the disc and they'd look up and the next person was moving off the disc - rather than looking up and no one was moving and it would take a few seconds. So I liked how the disc was moving a lot more than it had the past games."
Eight Solons tallied either a point or an assist. Montpelier's Sophia Jerome and Sophia Flora both scored four times and notched one assist. Teammates Susha Benoit (three assists) and Pilar Abele (two assists) were key playmakers. Olivia Serrano and Grace Hall contributed one goal apiece in the victory, while fellow Solons Erica Laxer, Finley Torrens-Martin and Kasi McCann tallied single assists.
"Of the 11 players on the field, we had contributions from eight of them," Keegan said. "So it was a true team effort. Middlebury scored a couple real quick ones at the beginning and then we scored four times to take the lead into half. And then in the second half we went on a 5-1 run. We got four breaks to finish the first half - when you start on defense and score. So to convert on those right before halftime really swung the momentum. And then we really kept it up in the second half."
Ari Graham-Gurland and Astrid Olsen (one assist) each caught two passes in the end zone for Middlebury. Elise Heppell (one goal, one assist), Megan Balparda (one goal) and Maggie Conklin (two assist) were also sharp for the Tigers as both teams played through temperatures in the high 30's.
"I expected the weather to be more of a factor than it was because it was a gusty wind with cold and wet conditions," Keegan said. "I expected it to be low-scoring with very long points, but we were able to convert quickly. It was a factor, and we were almost managing playing time in reverse: You don't want players sitting out for too long because they get cold. And then it was important to keep warm at halftime. I was impressed with how we handled the conditions. Both teams had blankets and sweats and were trying to do what they could to stay warm."
Montpelier will host Mount Mansfield at 4 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.