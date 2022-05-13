BARRE - Spaulding sophomore Addison Pinard reached the 100-point milestone and the Crimson Tide survived a scorcher during Friday's 15-4 girls lacrosse victory over Burlington.
Addison Pinard buried a team-high five goals and dished out one assist to reach the milestone. The second-year varsity player accomplished the feat despite only playing 12 games last season due to a Covid-shortened schedule, and she's also received plenty of defensive attention from most opponents.
"The better teams that have the athletes to do it have face-guarded her and they pay attention to her more," Tide coach Jason Pinard said. "U-32, St. J and Vergennes face-guarded her, and it's growth for her and it's learning to how to play when they do that. And whatever comes as far as the points are concerned is secondary: She just loves going out and playing lacrosse and being with her friends out on the field."
Ruby Harrington recorded a hat trick for the Tide, while Bella Bevins and Hallee Allen (one assist) added two goals apiece. Portia Berard and Grace Isham also scored in the victory and teammate Ashley Morrison notched one assist. Goalie Corrina Moulton finished with four saves for Spaulding, which led 8-3 entering the break.
"We had the better of the draws and the gourd balls, but it wasn't like we dominated either," coach Pinard said. "We had time of possession way more than they did, but 8-3 felt closer than maybe the game even was. We played way better in the second half than we did in the first half. The girls came out a little flat in the heat. But once we got to halftime, they realized there was only one half left and they could play a little harder."
A handful of Friday's games were postponed due to the high heat index, but the Crimson Tide and Seahorses decided to battle the elements. The ability to complete the contest could give both teams extra rest during the final week of the regular season as they prepare for playoffs.
"I switched the lines all around and I pulled up a couple JV players so we could run two full lines of middies," Spaulding coach Jason Pinard said. "Normally we run four in the midfield and we ran six today. We shifted some kids today so we could get them breaks and hydrate to beat the heat more than anything. It was brutal and it was around 90 degrees at game time, so we were just trying to limit the wear and tear on the body."
Burlington (0-10) will travel to play Milton at 11 a.m. Saturday. Spaulding (8-3) will travel to play U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Tide currently trail Hartford (9-0) and Vergennes (7-2) in the Division II rankings. Woodstock (5-2) and St. Johnsbury (5-2-1) are close behind.
"I told the girls last practice that I went to the St. J and GMVS final last year and it was mid-80s," coach Pinard said. "So when we get to playoff time, there's a real possibility of playing in these type of temperatures. And it takes some time to get used to it. We played Harwood and it was snowing and 38 degrees for game time - and that was two weeks ago. And now it's 90 degrees, so it's a shock to the body. We've been fortunate this week that the humidity has been lower, and last year the girls were playing in masks. It's like anything: just getting used to it. Some of the girls play in the summer, so they're used to it. But even I'm not used to it coaching them."
GIRLS TENNIS
Montpelier 7, Spaulding 0
MONTPELIER - The Solons boosted their record to 10-1 and improved their chances of locking up one of the top seeds for the upcoming Division II playoffs with Friday's shutout victory over the Crimson Tide.
"The girls are conditioned, they're in shape and they didn't care at all it was hot," Montpelier coach JP Lassner said. "I wasn't going to get in the way unless someone told me I couldn't put them out there. We have five more matches and we want as much home-court advantage as we can get. Those long bus rides are no fun. I would love to see the championship on the Montpelier courts and just a whole bunch of Montpelier people coming out to see the high school team play. And Montpelier is kind of unique where the high school is right in the middle of town and you can walk there pretty easily. It would be nice to see all the local people and the parents and for it to be right there."
Temperatures approaching the 90s forced players to pace themselves during the third meeting this season between the cross-town rivals. The Solons were intent on getting in as much match experience as possible and turned down a proposal to play eight-game pro sets.
"We took a light practice (Wednesday) because of the heat and we took a light warmup," coach Lassner said. "But my girls wanted to play. Our athletic director, Matt Link, came out with his index meter. And we talked to the Spaulding coach and we could have played pro-sets instead of full matches, but we wanted full matches."
Daphne Lassner helped light a fire under the Solons with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Julia Fewer at No. 1 singles. Fewer showcased her strength at retrieving shots, but Lassner patiently waited for her opportunities and delivered some clutch winners to prevail.
"Daphne's game has such good variety and she was hitting slices and hitting drop shots on short balls," coach Lassner said. "Julia would catch on that drop shots were coming and then Daphne would whip shots down the line. Daphne is playing at a really high level right now."
Emily Swenson beat Ashley Boisvert, 6-4, 6-3, at No. 2 singles. The early momentum was instrumental in helping her teammates keep their cool on a hot day.
"Ashely Boisvert was good and she was getting everything back and they were pretty tight," coach Lassner said. "Emily was down at one point in the first set and I kept reminding her to stay aggressive and hit approach shots to the corner and to try and make volleys. And she kept playing aggressive and she won."
Rachana Cherian was in control of her match from start to finish at No. 3 singles. She cruised past Payton Lamberti, 6-1, 6-3.
"Rachana had a pretty good serve and she just gets to everything," coach Lassner said. "But Payton was good and their whole team has gotten a lot better than the last time we saw them."
Sophie Sevi defeated Autumn Lewis, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 4 singles. Doubles standout Chloe Monteith moved up to the singles lineup for MHS and recorded a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Madison Pembroke.
Abby Bigglestone and Lillian Boutin prevailed at No. 1 doubles, while Phoebe Gingold and Elizabeth Lassner easily won at No. 2 doubles. It was the varsity debut for Elizabeth Lassner.
Montpelier will travel to play North Country at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Spaulding will host Harwood the same day. The Solons are fighting for the top seed in D-II along with Burr and Burton (8-2) and Woodstock (7-3).
