EAST MONTPELIER - Shelby Wells made it abundantly clear Thursday that Peoples Academy has enough firepower to be a legitimate contenders to claim the program's first girls basketball title 1979.
The Wolves senior made it rain from long range, draining seven 3-pointers to set the tone during her team's 54-39 victory over U-32. Wells (25 points) hit four of her long-range shots in the final quarter, preventing the Raiders from rallying to their first victory of the season. Peoples (9-2) extended its winning streak to four games and earned valuable index points to climb up the Division III standings.
"We lost Caroline Flynn in the second quarter, which dropped us to seven players total," U-32 coach Danielle Laperle said. "That definitely didn’t help. We had been switching back and forth from man to zone the first half, but we had to go full zone in the second without her. We pushed hard in it but kept getting stuck behind screens on the short corner, allowing Wells to get her favorite shot. I had talked about how they would be sending her baseline for that shot, but we just weren’t stepping fast enough to her."
Josie Simone and Izzy Simone contributed eight points apiece for PA, which led 16-8 after the first quarter. The Wolves struggled offensively in the second quarter and led 21-16 heading into halftime. Josie Simone scored six points in the third quarter, helping the Wolves stay a step ahead of the hosts. Peoples entered the final quarter with a 35-28 lead before pulling ahead by double figures for good.
Morgan Reeve wound up with seven points for PA, while Caroline Richardson (15 points) and Clara Wilson (14 points) led the way for U-32.
"We still didn’t get enough shots up tonight and that's something we will keep working toward," Laperle said. "Clara Wilson and Cara Richardson stepped up for us offensively tonight. They both had six rebounds apiece and I need that across the board for all my players. I need them all getting points and rebounds to get to where we need to be."
U-32 (0-8) will host Harwood at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Peoples (9-2) will travel to play the Highlanders at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harwood 32, Spaulding 25
BARRE - Jill Rundle scored half of the Highlanders' points Thursday, leading her team to a long-awaited victory over the Crimson Tide.
Harwood limited Spaulding to zero field goals in the first half, building a 16-7 lead before denying the Tide's late comeback attempt. The final outcome marked a reversal of fortune for both teams, as HU ended a four-game losing skid while snapping the Tide's seven-game winning streak.
"We switched some things up defensively," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "We did some full-court stuff early but we played our zone the entire game, which we hadn't done all year. And they had a hard time finding space. Both teams can go cold - and tonight Spaulding had a really tough time scoring."
Rundle (16 points, two steals) and Eloise Lilley (seven points, four steals) paced the Highlanders. Ayden Parish (four points, four steals), Cierra McKay (four poitns, eight rebounds) and Quinn Nelson (five rebounds, three steals) also played key roles in the wire-to-wire victory. Abby Young, Nelson and Mia Lapointe were defensive standouts in the paint to help HU overpower coach Tanya MacAuley's Spaulding side.
"Abby, Quinn and Mia did a great job down low boxing out and securing rebounds," coach Young said.
The Highlanders shot 40% from the field, going 12 of 30. It was a welcome change for a squad that struggled to find its range during recent losses to Lamoille, Lyndon and Lake Region.
"Our defense has been there and our rebounding has been there," coach Young said. "It's not like we were shooting ourselves in the foot there, - we just could not hit shots. And I had not beat Tanya yet before tonight. We've had some close games against them, so we feel good. We hope to capitalize on this in practice and we'll get ready for our next game Saturday."
Harwood claimed payback after suffering a 46-40 overtime loss to Spaulding last week. Yvonne Roberge (11 points) and Sophie Guariello (five points) paced the Tide during the rematch. Their team trailed by 14 points after three quarters before closing the gap to five points during the final minutes.
"We forced some passes in the fourth quarter and we were trying to do too much," coach Young said. "But i was really happy with the effort and it's a change of direction here. We've been preaching that we're not going to hang our heads - and they've been so supportive of each other. So I give them credit for fighting through a tough stretch and coming back to get a win."
Nelson gave Harwood an early boost before Charlotte Young went 1 of 2 from the stripe for Spaulding. Rundle didn't waste any time heating up for HU, burying a 3-pointer and two foul shots to keep her team flying high. Lilley went 1 of 2 from the foul line before Parish hit a baseline jumper for a 10-1 lead. Lilley negated an Aliyah Elliot foul shot by slashing in for a layup, giving the Highlanders a 12-2 lead to finish the first quarter.
Rundle scored four points in the second quarter and teammate Sadie Nordle added one basket, forcing the Tide to search for answers. The Highlanders extended their lead to a dozen points before two Elliot free throws ended her team's lengthy scoring drought with 6:40 left in the first half. MacAuley added another shot from the stripe 30 seconds later and then Guariello went 1 of 2 from the line, slicing the deficit to 14-6. Unfortunately for Spaulding, MacAuley sustained an injury late in the second quarter and was sidelined for the rest of the game. A Nelson block and another Harwood basket resulted in a double-digit lead before another Guariello free throw resulted in an 18-7 deficit entering halftime.
Neither team scored for the opening three minutes of the third quarter, allowing Harwood to protect its comfy lead. Rundle buried a 3-pointer to finally end the dry spell. A Roberge layup halfway though the quarter lit a fire under the home crowd, but Lilley scored with 2:50 on the clock for a 23-9 lead.
A Gracie Martin putback kept Spaulding in contention despite her team's early shooting woes. Following a Parrish basket, a short bank shot by Guariello served as a timely confidence-booster for the Tide. However, Spaulding missed two foul shots shortly afterwards and Harwood maintained its double-digit lead. Roberge and Rundle both went 1 of 2 from the line at the end of the quarter, leaving the Highlanders with a 26-14 advantage entering the final eight minutes.
It was no surprise when Spaulding's offense caught fire at the start of the fourth quarter. The Granite City squad has endured slow starts for the majority of the season, but every game the Tide woke up offensively during key situations.
Wednesday's contest played out in similar fashion, and it was only a matter of time before Spaulding found its offensive rhythm. But the Tide's late run was answered at every turn. Roberge and McKay traded baskets at the start of the final quarter and then Roberge launched a 3-pointer that fell through the rim, closing the gap to 28-19 with 6:15 remaining.
Spaulding's Taylor Keel went 1 of 2 from the line and then Roberge hit another 3-pointer with 3:35 on the clock. Defensive specialist Madison Ashford hit one of Spaulding's biggest baskets of the contest, forcing Harwood to regroup while clinging to a 30-25 lead.
The Highlanders clamped down again defensively down the stretch, coming up with several huge defensive stops. Lilley sealed the victory by draining two free throws, sending the Highlanders to the locker room in celebration mode while the Tide walked off with their lowest offensive output of the season.
"Eloise played really good defense and our zone was really tough inside," Young said. "(The Tide) were trying to bring it out and trying to find a seam, but we shut those down."
Harwood (4-4) will travel to play U-32 at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Spaulding (8-2) will host Thetford at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.