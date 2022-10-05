NORTHFIELD — Maia Pasco proved once again that you simply can’t keep a good striker down.
Four goals by the offensive magician were the difference in Tuesday’s Capital Division girls soccer match as U-32 gained some much-needed midseason momentum with a 5-1 victory over Paine Mountain. Pasco pushed her season total to 12 goals and helped the Raiders snap a five-match winless streak.
Willow Mashkuri opened the scoring in the third minute before Pasco scored two straight goals for a three-goal lead. Autumn DeForge scored for Paine Mountain to close the gap to 3-1 entering halftime. Pasco had the final word by tallying two more goals to set up the final outcome.
“Maia is seeing all the good players from the other teams, and she usually has a second defender moving in if she does get by the first defender,” U-32 coach Steve Towne said. “We have the same situations game to game and she draws a lot of attention.”
Keeper Olivia Boyd made five saves for Paine Mountain. Yvette Petrella stopped 10 shots for the Raiders.
“Yvette was solid in goal,” Towne said. “She gives up very few opportunities on rebounds or anything else. She had a nice save at the end of the match and I thought it was going into the corner. But she had a great reaction save to push it wide of the post.”
Paine Mountain (4-4) will travel to play Lake Region at 4 p.m. Friday. U-32 (4-4-1) will host Lyndon the same day.
“Our record hasn’t been great in the Capital,” Towne said. “But we’ve had six games in a row against teams we lost to last year. They’re all experienced groups we played against and we played solid all the way through, except for the North Country match. Going into the season, we had a lot of things that we had to get organized. And we had players where I wasn’t sure where they’d be playing. So they’ve come along really well.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Montpelier 9, GMVS 1
MONTPELIER — The Solons inched one step closer to recording the first perfect season in program history by rallying past the Gumbies on Tuesday.
The Green Mountain Valley School had a difficult time creating many offensive chances, but an early shot made its way past MHS keeper Kayli Strout (three saves) for a 1-0 lead. It was all Montpelier the rest of the way, with Sienna Mills recording a natural hat trick before the halftime break for a 3-1 advantage.
Mills put on a playmaking display in the second half, dishing out three assists to keep her team in complete control. Sisters Anya and Estherline Carlson both netted two second-half goals and Estherline also notched two assists. Grace Nostrant (two goals), Maeve Bryne (two assists) and Anja Rand (one assist) rounded out the scoring.
“GMVS is an athletic and fit team who caught us sleeping early,” Montpelier coach Jay Geibel said. “Eventually we started putting away our chances and controlling the game. We’re looking forward to playing some strong teams in the next two weeks.”
Montpelier (8-0) will host Stowe (7-1) at 6 p.m. Friday. The Raiders own a six-game winning streak following narrow victories over U-32 and Peoples Academy. GMVS (0-4) will travel to play Stratton at 11 a.m. Saturday.
BOYS SOCCER
Harwood 6, Spaulding 0
DUXBURY — The Highlanders cruised to their fifth straight victory with another overpowering performance Tuesday.
Jordan Shullenberger put on another scoring clinic by tucking away four goals. The senior striker set a new single-season scoring record last year with 29 goals and hasn’t missed a beat this fall. The Highlanders rattled off 21 unanswered goals early in the season and have recently outscored opponents 23-1 during their winning streak.
“We had good attacks and ball movement today and I thought the mix of balls over the top vs. possession around them was pretty well warranted,” Harwood coach Joe Yalicki said. “I thought there were a ton of good shifts out there today.”
Cole Hill set up Jordan Shullenberger for the opening goal in the 8th minute before Nichoals Moran assisted Shullenberger in the 16th minute. Zachary Smith scored on a pass from Moran in the 34th minute and then Tieghen Fils-Aime assisted Shullenberger a minute later.
Shullenberger found the back of the net again in the 48th minute, courtesy of a Gabe Frankel assist. An unassisted effort by Moran capped the scoring in the 55th minute. Keepers Dylan Mauro and Finn Kramer combined for one save in the shutout for Harwood, which outshot the Tide 17-1.
Spaulding (2-6) will travel to play Hazen at 11 a.m. Saturday. Harwood (7-2) will host Lake Region at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Harwood 3,
VT Commons 0
DUXBURY — Outside hitters Teras Wood and Ava Lawson combined for 14 service aces while leading the Highlanders to a trio of double-digit victories Tuesday night.
Wood recorded 11 aces and five kills, while Lawson added three ace. Middle hitter Mia Lapointe registered two kills and two aces for Harwood, which triumphed by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-15. Setter Irene Garcia Alcala-Zamora contributed 12 assists, while libero Amalia Iskandarova finished with three aces and eight digs.
Harwood (5-3) will host Mount Mansfield at 6 p.m. Friday.
