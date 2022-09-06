MARSHFIELD - Goals from five players was a winning formula for Paine Mountain during Tuesday's 5-0 girls soccer victory over Twinfield.
Emma Korrow, Becca Dupere, Naveda Orton, Autumn Deforge and Isabel Humbert showcased impressive finishing skills, while teammate Olivia Boyd only had to make one save in the shutout.
"Scoring is always a lot of fun, and I think it’s more fun when the scoring comes from a lot of players," Paine Mountain coach Stephen LaRock said. "We’ve had six different goal-scorers in our first two matches. Autumn Deforge and Naveda Orton scored their first goals of the season today. And we have several other players who are capable of putting the ball in the net. One benefit of having six-plus players capable of scoring is we don’t have to rely on one or two players as our scorers. This team likes to share the ball and get each other involved in plays. I love that about this group. And as we continue to refine our attacking methods, we will only get stronger as an attacking unit."
Orton scored in the 8th minute on an assist by Korrow. Deforge extended the lead to 2-0 in the 13th minute, courtesy of another Korrow assist. Dupere set up Korrow for a 3-0 advantage in the 47th minute and then Dupere capitalized on an Orton assist in the 50th minute. Humbert capped the scoring in the 71st minute.
Humbert, Meredith MacAskill, Mya Sanders and Meliah Hutchinson led the way defensively for Paine Mountain along with Boyd.
"It was nice to get the clean sheet today," LaRock said. "Isabel, Meredith and Mya are returning back-line starters. We’ve added Meliah to our defensive line and she’s been fantastic. Meliah has really stepped up and embraced the center back position. We feel confident as a defensive unit with those four combined with Olivia at goalkeeper. Olivia is a sophomore who stepped into the starting role this season. Olivia has shown great stuff so far and is one of the hardest workers on the team. She’ll be a huge part of our defensive success this season."
Dupere, Humbert, Korrow and Abby Robbins tucked away goals during Saturday's 4-1 victory over perennial Division III title contender Peoples Acadmey. Paine Mountain returns 10 players from last year's 11-6 squad, which recorded the cooperative program's first winning season ever. LaRock's 2021 team earned a 1-0 playdown victory victory over Peoples Academy and a 5-2 quarterfinal win vs. Green Mountain before losing to two-time defending champ Stowe during a penalty kick shootout in the semis.
Dupere, Deforge, Humbert, Orton and MacAskill are back in the lineup as seniors for the Marauders and Blue Devils along with a returning junior crew that includes Korrow, Hutchinson, Sanders, Destiny Campbell and Alexis Spencer.
"You will see these players out on the field a lot this season," LaRock said. "They are a tight group both on and off the field. I’m happy to be working with them again for a second season. These players were able to experience a semifinal game last season and I think that experience is something that will contribute to this season. We talked during preseason and everyone agreed this is a new season. We don’t have many expectations other than showing up to work hard at trainings and at games. I think any of the Capital League D-III teams are capable of making a run this season. Stowe is looking for a third straight championship. And Peoples Academy, Lake Region, Thetford and Randolph are all quality teams."
Paine Mountain will travel to play Stowe on Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. Twinfield will visit Craftsbury at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS SOCCER
St. Johnsbury 7, GMVS 1
FAYSTON - Hat tricks by Sophia Shipee and Hannah Amadon lifted the Hilltoppers past the Gumbies on Tuesday.
Gabriella Beaumier also scored for St Johnsbury, which led 5-0 entering halftime. Kaylee McCaffrey, Maren Nitsche, Brianna Bunnell, Alia Davis, Maggie Zschau and Kalliope Augsberger-Skala notched assists in the victory. Tess Hanley scored for GMVS on an assist by Natalie Todd in the second half.
St. Johnsbury goalies Emily Kostruba and Jayden Bunnell combined to make three saves. Keeper Madi Farrell stopped 10 shot for the Gumbies.
Blue Mountain 6, Hazen 1
HARDWICK - The Bucks scored all of their goals in the final 29 minutes to tilt the scales during Tuesday's early-season match against the Wildcats.
Jordan Alley was the difference-maker for the visitors, tallying two goals and three assists. She set up Lilly Roy for a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute before Hazen's Ella Renaud knotted things at 1 two minutes later.
The rest of the game was all Blue Mountain, thanks to a dizzying offensive display by Alley. She assisted Kennedy Perrigo in the 56th minute and then set up Kyra Nelson for a 3-1 advantage in the 67th minute. Alley scored in the 73rd and 77th minutes before Kennedy Perrigo capped the scoring on a Karli Blood assist.
Blue Mountain goalie Felicity Sulham made 13 saves. Madeline Kaiser and Renaud combined to stop 10 shots for Hazen.
BOYS SOCCER
Twinfield-Cabot 5, Oxbow 1
CABOT - Darshan Eddleman broke through for a pair of goals that proved to more than enough offense Tuesday for the cooperative program with Trojans and Huskies.
Cooper Bernatchy opened the scoring for the hosts in the third minute before the Olympians pulled even in the 31st minute on a penalty kick by Andrew Barret. Eddleman made sure that Twinfield-Cabot headed into halftime with the lead by scoring the go-head goal in the 38th minute.
Coach Peter Stratman's squad put things away with a trio of second-half goal in a 12-minute span. Tej Steward, Sam Mclane and Eddleman all found the back of the net to close out the scoring.
"There were moments where we moved the ball really well and controlled the tempo, but we had trouble maintaining a rhythm," Stratman said. "It's early in the season, so that can be expected. Our goal is to improve every time we take the pitch. The boys are working hard to execute. I am proud of their effort.
Twinfield-Cabot keeper Neil Alexander finished with two saves, while Oxbow goalie Oden Schlager recorded six saves.
"Oxbow played hard throughout," Stratman said. "They created some quality chances. Fortunately, Neil did a fantastic job covering the box today."
Twinfield-Cabot (2-0) will travel to play Blue Mountain at 11 a.m. Saturday.
GMVS 9, Missisquoi 3
SWANTON - An early deficit was no major issue for the Green Mountain Valley School during Tuesday's blowout victory over the Thunderbirds.
Missisquoi scored first before GMVS answered with four straight goals. The Gumbies led 5-2 entering halftime and didn't let rainy conditions prevent them from easily sealing the deal.
Max McClellan, Alvar Calvo Santos, WIll Patton and Colby Englehart tallied two goals apiece in the winning effort. Jack Hunter also scored for the Gumbies and teammates Ben Albrecht and Hamus O'Brien combined to make six saves in goal.
Gavin Nichols (two goals) and JJ Beauregard found the back of the net for MVU. Keeper Ray Fournier stopped 18 shots for the Thunderbirds.
