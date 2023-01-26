EAST MONTPELIER - Oxbow's Maggi Elsworth delivered a last-minute clinic Thursday on the fine art of making foul shots under pressure
The Olympians standout was cool as could be while swishing in six straight free throws down the stretch, lead her team to a come-from-behind 45-40 victory over U-32.
Elsworth scored 18 of her 20 points during the final two quarters to help Oxbow claw back from a nine-point halftime deficit. Emerson Fuller-Penatzer added 17 points for the visitors.
Raiders guard Clara Wilson hit a trio of 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Cara Richardson (14 points, four rebounds) and Natalie Beauregard (eight points, eight rebounds) were additional weapons for the Raiders, who are still searching for their first victory.
"We had great discipline and composure tonight on both ends of the court," U-32 coach Danielle Laperle said. "Offensively we were thoughtful and really worked to get the shot we wanted. Defensively we moved quickly, closed out hard and - for the most part - did a good job fronting the low block. However, when Oxbow did get it into the paint, it was near impossible to shut it down. I know we definitely could have done a better job there."
Wilson hit a 3-pointer from the left corner just over a minute into the first quarter and then Fuller-Penatzer converted a putback off her own miss. Wilson scored again before Natalee Spear assisted Elsworth for a jumper. A Richardson shot rattled through the rim and then Richardson pulled up for a mid-range jumper that gave U-32 a 9-4 lead. Wilson set up Beauregard to keep the Raiders rolling, but a 3-pointer by Braylee Phelps ended U-32's 6-0 run. A jump shot by Richardson gave U-32 a 13-7 lead to wrap up the opening quarter.
Fuller-Penatzer missed the mark early in the second quarter but immediately crashed the offensive glass and capitalized on a second-chance shot. The Raiders failed to capitalize on a pair of foul shots and then Oxbow's Anastase Bourgeois hit a 3-pointer from the right side to make it a one-point game. A defensive rebound and short jumper by Richardson extended the Raiders' lead to 15-13. Fuller-Penatzer sank a foul shot for Oxbow, but Beauregard scored in the paint and added a putback. Wilson 2 of 2 from the line, Fuller-Penatzer answered with a bank shot and then Wilson drained a last-second 3-pointer for a 24-15 halftime lead.
Although the Raiders have struggled to outrebound opponents for much of the season, Beauregard gave her team a big boost after returning from an extended absence.
"Thank goodness for Natalie Beauregard and her rebounding," Laperle said. "And Cara Richardson worked hard for me on defense, as she always does. Clara Wilson was not going to slow down her offensive game tonight, no matter what. She took every opportunity that I could see, whether it was driving or shooting. And I can always count on my smaller players Willa Long and Paige Parker to be scrappy and digging for the ball. I look forward to all of them finally earning that win."
Elsworth scored two points and Fuller-Penatzer tossed in four straight points in the opening three minutes of the third quarter, slicing the deficit to 24-21. Beauregard crashed the boards and scored to make it a two-possession game again. Short jumpers by Elsworth and Richardson and a Spear foul shot resulted in a 28-24 U-32 led entering the final two minutes of the quarter. Quick passing around the perimeter set the stage for a long jumper by Richardson, but Elsworth used her interior moves to score at the other end. Fuller-Penatzer hit a buzzer-beating turnaround jumper to cut the deficit to 30-28 entering the final eight minutes.
Elsworth and Richardson traded basket in the first minute of the final quarter and then Fuller-Penatzer tied the game with a putback. Wilson hit a 3-pointer on U-32's next possession, but Elsworth countered with a runner. A few seconds later Wilson showed off her slick baseline moves by making a short jumper for a 37-34 advantage with 5:30 left to play. Elsworth remained hot for the Olympians with another basket, slicing the deficit to a single point. Fuller-Penatzer hauled in an offensive rebound and promptly scored to give Oxbow its first lead of the game heading into the final three minutes.
A Wilson foul shot tied things up at 38-38 with 1:58 on the clock. A free throw by Spear was followed by a Parker putback, giving the Raiders a 40-39 lead with a minute left to play. Elsworth went 2 of 2 from the line with 48 seconds remaining and then the Olympians called a timeout. Wilson forced a jump ball after a U-32 miss, but the possession arrow favored the Olympians. Elsworth made two foul shots with 20 seconds on the clock and went 2 of 2 again 10 seconds later to close out the victory.
"Physically, we were there all game," Laperle said. "But in the second half we seemed to mentally come out flat. It’s hard to say why that might have happened. It’s been a long season and a lot of losses, so I know that contributes to that kind of mindset. But I really thought we were fully moving past that. It’s something we will continue to work on and I know that they can push through. My girls are strong, composed and have more talent than they will probably ever recognize. I know we can get there. It’s just taking longer than we all want."
Oxbow (8-5) will host Harwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday. U-32 (0-12) will travel to play Montpelier the same evening.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Spaulding 42, Peoples 32
MORRISVILLE - Yvonne Roberge scored 17 points Thursday to help the Crimson Tide hand the Wolves their third straight loss.
"Yvonne is very consistent all the time," Spaulding coach Tanya MacAuley said. "And if she ever struggles on offense, she makes up for it on defense. She's always on the toughest player on the other team and she never wavers. She works so hard and she never comes out of the game. And you'd never know it because she never looks tired."
Spaulding built a 12-7 lead in the first quarter and was in front 24-10 entering halftime. The Wolves closed the gap to 30-21 at the end of the third quarter before the Tide clamped down defensively at the end. Roberge made 4 of 6 free-throw attempts in the final quarter and her team was 7 of 15 overall from the line during the final eight minutes.
"We had a great defensive game in the first half," coach MacAuley said. "We found our spark right off the bat. We came out with a little slack in the third quarter and then in the fourth quarter foul shots saved us once again."
Sophie Guarriello (eight points) and Taylor Keel (six points) provided much-needed balance offensively for a Tide team that played without senior standout Sage MacAuley, who is recovering from an injury.
"We had six players score," coach MacAuley said. "It was great to see that across the board and for us to get more people involved. A lot of people think that because Sage is out that they have it in the bag. And we have so many other players that are starting to shine - and they're only going to get better as we keep playing."
Shelby Wells scored her 1,000th career point for PA and finished with 13 points after burying a trio of 3-pointers. Ariana Keene chipped in with seven points during the loss and sisters Josie and Izzy Simone added fourth points apiece for PA.
"Getting 1,000 points, especially after a Covid year, that's a great feat," coach MacAuley said.
Spaulding (11-2) will host Thetford at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Peoples (10-5) will host Montpelier on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m.
Hazen 40, Williamstown 27
HARDWICK -The Wildcats had to dig deep Thursday in order to collect their 12th straight victory.
Caitlyn Davison scored 13 points for Hazen, while teammates Ella Gillespie and Haylie Michaud added eight points apiece. Destiny Campbell (11 points) and Natalie Beliveau (10 points) paced coach Sid Sweet's Blue Devils squad.
"Williamstown came in with a great game plan and executed," Wildcats coach Randy Lumsden said. "They just wouldn’t let us get in a rhythm offensively. Sid and his girls definitely showed us a couple of wrinkles we’ve got to get ironed out."
Williamstown (5-6) will travel to play Blue Mountain at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Hazen (12-1) will travel to play the Bucks on Feb. 2.
