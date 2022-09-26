EAST MONTPELIER - Finn O'Donnell pushed his season total to 11 goals and the U-32 boys soccer team made quick work of Hazen during Monday's 5-0 victory in a rain-shortened match.
Raiders coach Mike Noyes faced off against his former team and watched things turn into a blowout in a hurry. U-32 punished the Wildcats with three goals during the opening 10 minutes and wound up outshooting the visitors 21-2.
Goalie AJ Moore and the Raiders back line locked up their third shutout of the season, while Hazen keeper Tyler Rivard turned aside 16 shots. Both teams attempted to overcome slick conditions while playing in a steady drizzle before thunder in the 54th minute prompted officials to end the contest.
O'Donnell scored twice to pace the Raiders, while Shiloh Weiss, Cole Hayes and Alex Keane tallied one goal apiece. O'Donnell also scored multiple goals during a 3-0 win at Randolph, a 14-0 rout at Lyndon and a 5-1 victory over Thetford. His early-season outburst helped U-32 outscore opponents 32-2 through six matches.
Monday's showdown pitted one of the Capital Division's most productive offenses against one of the top goalies in the league. U-32 pulled ahead in the sixth minute when Maddox Heise set up Weiss for 1-0 advantage. Hayes doubled the lead in the ninth minute before Keane beat Rivard in the 10th minute. The Raiders carried a 4-0 cushion into halftime after Heise assisted O'Donnell in the 33rd minute. Another O'Donnell strike in the 52nd minute cemented the final outcome.
U-32 (5-1) will host Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hazen (1-4-1) will travel to play Randolph the same day.
FIELD HOCKEY
U-32 5, Lyndon 1
LYNDON - Natalie Beauregard had a hand in every goal for the Raiders, who scored five times in a row during the first half and never looked back Monday.
"Great finishing by the front line was made possible by strong feeding from mids Zoe Hilferty, Alex Weller and Maria Stephani," U-32 coach Dillon Burns said.
Beauregard tallied two goals and three assists while leading her team to its sixth straight victory. She opened the scoring with 3:33 left in the first quarter on a Caitlyn Fielder assist. Fielder made it 2-0 on an a feed from Sophie Martel with 1:19 left in the first quarter. Beauregard sparked the play during a penalty corner to register the secondary assist.
U-32 established total command by scoring two goals at the beginning of the second quarter. Martel capitalized on a cross by Beauregard during another corner for a 3-0 lead with 12:06 left in the first half. Beauregard set up Martel for a shot that ricocheted off the pads of the LI goalie and deflected across the goal line with 10:59 on the clock. Kiki Hawyard set up Beauregard for the Raiders' final goal with 3:51 remaining in the second quarter.
Hayward played in goal during the second half and made five saves. First-half goalie Linnea Darrow benefitted from top-notch defending to help the Raiders enter halftime with a sizable lead.
"Bre Merrill led the backfield with a lot of composure and prevented a single save in the first half," Burns said. "It was great to see Kynsie Amati play D as well. …The team plays with full intensity no matter the score. That plus great communication is what is making them so formidable this year."
U-32 (6-1) will travel to play undefeated Spaulding at 4 p.m. Thursday. Lyndon (5-2) will host St. Johnsbury the same day.
