NORTHFIELD — A power-play goal just over five minutes into play helped propel the undefeated Norwich women’s hockey team to Friday’s 6-1 victory over Plymouth State.
Jillian Jackson gave the Cadets a 1-0 lead 5:05 into action on assists by Taylor Girouard and Taylor Tom. Mikah Baptiste’s unassisted effort doubled the lead 9:25 into the first period.
Plymouth State trimmed the deficit to 2-1 when Taylor Thomas assisted Carsen Moffett 10:53 into the second period. Norwich regained a two-goal advantage at 12:22 of the middle period when Julia Masotta cashed in on assists from Ann-Frederique Guay and Molly Flanagan. Teammate Aimee Headland stretched the lead to 3-1 at 17:18 of the second period.
Baptiste scored her second goal at 5:22 of the final period, thanks to assists by Masotta and Morgan Tefft. Masotta set up Guay to cap the scoring at 8:40 of the third period.
Norwich goalie Alexa Berg made 12 saves to improve to 2-1 on the season. Amelia Julian stopped 37 shots in the loss. Plymouth spent four minutes in the penalty box, while Norwich served six penalty minutes after committing three infractions.
Norwich improves to 3-1 and will host Castleton at 3 p.m. Saturday. Plymouth State falls to 2-2-1.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 4, Skidmore 2
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — A flurry of goals in the first period kept things interesting before the Cadets clamped down defensively Friday night to keep their unbeaten record intact.
Clark Kerner pushed the Cadets in front with 16:05 left in the first period on an assist from Isaac Chapman. Brett Ouderkirk extended the lead to 2-0 less than a minute later.
Skidmore closed the gap to 2-1 midway through the opening period when Zach Frisk capitalized on assists from Austin Rock and Ethan Heidepriem. Teammate Reid Russell scored 52 seconds later, knotting things at 2 on assists by Matt Rutigliano and Sah Lindewirth.
The Cadets didn’t waste time after the ensuing face-off, surging ahead 3-2 13 seconds later. Patrick O’Neal scored a power-play goal on assists from Logan vande Meerakke and Jason Galotti to give their team a one-goal cushion entering the second period.
Philp Elgstam scored on assists by O’Neal and Holden Doggett at 4:52 of the second period to close out the scoring. Goalie Drennen Atherton made 16 saves for NU, while Tate Brandon stopped 28 shots for Skidmore (1-1). Norwich (2-0-1) will travel to play Castleton at 4 p.m. Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 70, NVU-Johnson 65
NORTHFIELD — Samuel-Noah Osarenkhoe recorded 15 points and seven rebounds to pace the Cadets on Friday night.
Norwich also leaned heavily upon the efforts of starters Donovan Lewis Jr. (eight points, six rebounds, two blocks), Kyle Booth (13 points, four rebounds) and Jalen Olivero (11 points, five rebounds, four assists). Jaydon Cousin (eight points), Caleb Casinas (seven points) and Owen Liss (six rebounds) made key contributions from off the bench. The Cadets built a 38-26 halftime advantage and never looked back.
The top performers for NVU-Johnson were Malik Moore (20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists) and Romelle Watt (18 points, 10 rebounds). Josiah Wimberly added seven points and five boards for the Badgers.
Norwich (2-0) will travel to play Lesley at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
UVM 71, Northern Iowa 57
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team opened the regular season in style beating Northern Iowa 71-57.
UVM jumped out to a four-point lead at the half and controlled the early stretch of the second half to break the game open, leading by 17 with 10:15 to play.
The Panthers went on a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 10, but the Catamounts responded with a 5-0 run of their own and led by double digits the rest of the way.
Ben Shungu led the Catamounts with 19 points, followed by Isaiah Powell with 17.
UVM (1-0) is at nationally-ranked Maryland on Saturday.
Carlisle on fire
St. Johnsbury Academy graduate Alex Carlisle is on fire for the Wheaton College men’s basketball team. Carlisle poured in 34 points in his last game, a 118-98 victory over Fisher. He is averaging 29 points per game heading into Saturday’s game against Wentworth.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Princeton 2, Vermont 0
PRINCETON, N.J. — Two goals in the opening 18 minutes gave the Tigers some breathing room against the Catamounts during Friday’s NCAA Tournament victory.
Princeton opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a goal from Tatum Gee, assisted by Heather MacNab. Gee added a second goal in the 19th minute, allowing Princeton to carry a 2-0 lead into halftime.
The Tigers outshot the Cats 20-6 and fired 11 shots on target, compared to three by UVM. Catamounts goalie Lydia Kessell made nine saves, while Grace Barbara stopped three shots for Princeton. Vermont ends the season at 12-6-1 after making its second NCAA tourney appearance in program history.
Middlebury open playoffs
DALLAS, Pa. — The Middlebury College women’s soccer team takes on the University of Lynchburg here on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the opening round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. Middlebury is 12-3-3 and the Hornets are 15-5.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM in final
DURHAM, N.H. — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team plays top-seeded New Hampshire in Sunday’s America East tournament championship game.
UVM held off a late-charge from NJIT to make it into the championship game. Yves Borie, Joe Morrison and Jacob Vitale had goals for the Catamounts in the win. UNH advanced to the title game with a 4-0 win over UMBC. The Wildcats are undefeated this season with a record of 16-0-2.
Panthers’ quest begins
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Middlebury College’s first-round NCAA tournament game will be on Saturday against Onenota State at Franklin & Marshall College.
Middlebury is 10-4-3 and the Red Dragons 10-3-3. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Middlebury is coached by former Burr and Burton and Middlebury College standout Alex Elias.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Midd hosts regional
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College field hockey team, ranked No. 1 nationally, will be hosting an NCAA Division III Regional on Saturday.
The Panthers’ opponent will be Endicott College, champions of the Commonwealth Coast Conference. TheGulls bring a 14-6 record to Middlebury’s Kohn Field.
The Panthers are 18-0 and NESCAC champions. It will be a northern Vermont reunion. South Burlington’s Joan Vera plays for Middlebury. Mount Mansfield Union’s Abby Carter and Colchester’s Meghan Lehoullier are Endicott teammates.
Game time is 11 a.m. The winner advances to play the winner of Saturday’s second game on Sunday, either SUNY-New Platz or Tufts. The Panthers have won five national championships including four in the last five years. They have been to the national title game nine times.
SNOW SPORTS
U.S. Teams
U.S. Ski and Snowboard continued to announce its teams for 2021-2022 season this week and many Vermont-connected athletes made the cut.
In Alpine skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin, a Burke Mountain Academy product, highlights an elite group on the women’s A Team. Fellow Burke alumna Nina O’Brien is also on the team, along with University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan.
Starksboro and Mount Mansfield Ski and Snowboard Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle is on the men’s A Team.
Stratton Mountain School’s Alice Merryweather, from Hingham, Massachusetts, is on the women’s B Team.
Middlebury College’s Erik Arvidsson is on the men’s B Team, along with Waitsfield and Green Mountain Valley School skiers Jimmy Krupka and Ben Ritchie.
Burke Mountain’s Zoe Zimmerman is on the women’s C Team, while Burke’s Ava Sunshine Jemison is on the women’s Development Team and Justin Bigatel is on the men’s Development Team.
Bondville and Stratton Mountain School’s Jay Poulter on the men’s Development Team as well.
In freeski, West Dover and Southern Vermont Series’ Devin Logan made the women’s Halfpipe Pro Team.
Manchester Center and Stratton Mountain School’s Caroline Claire is on the Slopestyle/Big Air women’s Pro Team. Winhall and Stratton Mountain School’s Mac Forehand earned the same spot on the men’s side.
South Londonderry and Stratton Mountain School’s Charlie Gnoza is on the men’s Rookie Team.
In snowboard, Southern Vermont Series and Okemo Mountain School’s Joey Okesson made the men’s Halfpipe Pro Team.
Southern Vermont Series’ Julia Marino made the Slopestyle/Big Air women’s Pro Team.
Manchester and Stratton Mountain School’s Alex Diebold made the men’s Snowboardcross Team.
Stratton’s Lindsey Jacobellis made the squad on the women’s side
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.