NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s basketball team cruised past Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, 97-77, on Wednesday night.
The NU squad used hot shooting from the field (59.6%) and had four players score in double figures. Spencer Conatser scored a team-high 20 points for NU. He made 6 of 7 attempts from the field, including three baskets from long range. Teammate Kyle Booth added 16 points while pulling down 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season.
Owen Liss came off the bench to score 16 points in the victory. Jalen Olivero added 15 points and five assists for the hosts.
The Hornets grabbed an early 15-12 advantage with 14:03 remaining in the first half. Olivero hit a jumper that was followed up by a pair of 3-pointers from Jaydon Cousin and Kohlby Murray to push the Cadets in front by five points
Norwich extended its lead to as many as 13 points in the first half. But NVU Lyndon kept things close and trailed 43-33 entering halftime.
Norwich scored the opening seven points of the second half, pulling ahead 50-33 when Zach Falkenburg scored three of his game-high 22 points with a long-range jumper. The Hornets closed the gap to nine points, but the Cadets quickly extended their lead to 23 points.
Norwich (6-3, 1-0 GNAC) will travel to play Johnson & Wales on Sunday at 3 p.m. to close out their slate of 2021 games. The Cadets will kick off the 2022 portion of their schedule by hosting Elms on Jan. 4.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
FSU 78, Castleton 67
FITCHBURG, Mass. — The Fitchburg State University men’s basketball team pulled away late and beat Castleton 78-67 Wednesday night.
The Falcons jumped out to a 17-6 lead in the opening six minutes of the first half and upped the lead to 14 points midway through the half.
The Spartans battled back and got the lead down to as little as two points, before Fitchburg took a six-point lead into the break.
Castleton grabbed its first lead since the opening basket with a 9-0 run early in the second half and the teams traded the advantage in the ensuing minutes.
The Spartans held a two-point lead midway through the second half, but the Falcons went on a run to go up by double figures and held on from there.
Remy Brown led the Spartans with 13 points, followed by Darrell Hardge with 12 and Johnny Torrence with 11.
Quincy Taylor led all scorers for Fitchburg with 20 points.
Castleton (5-5) hosts Southern Maine in Little East Conference action on Saturday at 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 62, Colby-Sawyer 30
NEW LONDON, N.H. — The Castleton University women’s basketball team picked up its fourth win in its last five games, beating Colby-Sawyer on Wednesday night.
The Spartans had the better of a low-scoring first quarter, where they outscored the Chargers by six.
Both offenses were firing at a higher gear in the second quarter and Castleton upped its lead to 10 heading into the half. The Spartans’ effort on the offensive boards played a big role in grabbing the first-half advantage.
The Spartans broke the game open in third, outscoring Colby-Sawyer by eight points, and continued to pad their lead in the fourth.
Three players were in double figures for Castleton. Rutland High product Elise Magro led the Spartans with 14 points. Kelly Vuz had 13 points and Fair Haven alumna Ryleigh Coloutti had 12 points.
Coloutti only shot 4-for-15 from the field, but was a force on the boards with 13 rebounds, along with five steals. Gwyn Tatton added 11 rebounds for the Spartans.
Castleton (5-3) hosts Southern Maine on Saturday at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
UVM 64, Dartmouth 46
BURLINGTON — A dominant first quarter put the University of Vermont women’s basketball team in control against rival Dartmouth College and the Catamounts pulled out a 64-46 win Wednesday night at Patrick Gymnasium.
UVM jumped out to a 24-9 lead after the opening quarter. The Big Green played the Catamounts tight as the game went on, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
UVM had four women score in double figures led by Josie Larkins with 19 points. Larkins also had a team-high seven assists. Emma Utterback, Delaney Richason and Anna Olson were the others in double figures.
CVU product Mekkena Boyd had 11 points in her Vermont homecoming for Dartmouth. UVM (5-4) is at UMass Amherst on Dec. 19.
