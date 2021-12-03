NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University women’s basketball team gave up a 3-pointer to open Friday’s game against Colby-Sawyer.
But once the Cadets got the lead, they wouldn’t give it back.
Norwich earned a 73-57 victory Friday night to kick off the Hockenbury Classic. Haley Brewster had a monster night for Norwich with 30 points and 14 rebounds. She was 12-for-13 from the charity stripe.
Norwich (3-3) will attempt to extend its win streak to four games when it hosts Wellesley on Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 52, LIU 51
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s basketball team survived a late comeback by Long Island University to win 52-51 Friday night at Patrick Gymnasium.
UVM jumped out to a 23-7 lead after the first and were up 16 at the half.
LIU used a 19-5 third quarter to narrow the deficit, but couldn’t get over the hump in the fourth.
The Catamounts were led by Anna Olson with 17 points and Josie Larkins with 12.
UVM (3-4) hosts Loyola Chicago on Sunday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 3, USM 1
GORHAM, Maine — Julia Mascotta scored the eventual game-winning goal in the second period to lead the Norwich University women’s hockey team to a 3-1 win Friday night.
Mikah Baptiste opened the scoring for the Cadets 46 seconds into the second period, before USM tied it with 14:22 left in the frame by Julianne Nelson.
Mascotta’s goal came with 8:16 to play in the second and Jillian Jackson added an insurance tally in the third.
Norwich (5-2) is at Salem State on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Elmira 3, Castleton 0
ELMIRA, N.Y. — Elmira College displayed why its the third-ranked team in the nation and bested the Castleton University women’s hockey team 3-0 Friday night.
The Soaring Eagles scored a goal in each period. Sabrina Shvartsman opened the scoring in the first period, Morgan Mordini added on in the second and Erika Goleniak finished the scoring in the third.
Kirsten DiCicco played well in the losing effort, saving 35 shots.
Castleton (5-4) is at William Smith College on Saturday at 4 p.m.
UNH 5, UVM 2
DURHAM, N.H. — Three unanswered goals were the difference as the University of New Hampshire women’s hockey team beat Vermont Friday night.
UVM’s Theresa Schafzahl scored both Catamount goals. Her first goal gave UVM a lead and her second, in the second period, tied the game.
Nicole Kelly led the Wildcats with two goals.
UVM (7-7-2) is at UNH again on Saturday.
