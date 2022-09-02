BEVERLY, Mass. — The Norwich men’s soccer team fought to a 1-1 tie against Endicott on Thursday night at Hempstead Stadium.
Both teams held each other scoreless throughout the opening 45 minutes, despite a 6-1 shot advantage in favor of Norwich. Joseph Thongsythavong set the tone early for NU by tallying four shots in the first half, including one of Norwich’s two shots on goal.
The Cadets finally broke through 12 minutes into the second half after Thongsythavong won a 50-50 ball. He beat his defender and drilled a shot into the upper-right corner of the net. Norwich thwarted several subsequent shots by the Gulls.
Endicott evened things up in the 75th minute when Joe Mepham and Joe Cusack connected to find the foot of Keveen Delgado. Both teams’ defensive tenacity kicked in after Delgado’s goal, resulting in the tie in the season opener.
Norwich outshot Endicott 15-11. Cadets goalie Robert Wagenseller recorded a save. The match served as the first meeting between the two programs in school history.
The Cadets will continue their four-game road trek on Saturday by traveling to Gordon for a 7 p.m. match.
MEN’S SOCCER
Russel Sage 3, Castleton 1
The Spartans took the lead on Gonzalaiz Arakaza’s penalty kick in the 24th minute, but their lead was short-lived during Thursday’s season-opening action.
Arakaza caught goalie Tyler Brennan leaning just slightly to his left and the CU freshman beat Brennan with a low shot just to his right.
Russell Sage coach Amir Pasic, a former Castleton goalkeeper, wasn’t overly concerned at the 1-0 deficit.
“In both of our preseason games, we got behind and we won both of them,” Pasic said. “We’ve been behind.”
The rest of the night belonged to the Gators as El Hadji Iba Sy, Isaiah Edmonds and Braxton Harper scored. Harper also had one of the Gators’ three assists.
Russell Sage is in the competitive Empire 8 Conference, where Pasic feels they can do well.
“I think we will compete. We have the right attitude,” he said. “I love coming back here.”
“That is a big, physical team,” Castleton coach John O’Connor said of the Gators. “Today, we had a hard time handling that.”
O’Connor said he expects to see a similar team in terms of physicality on Sept. 7 when the Spartans travel to Plattsburgh State. The next home game for the CU men’s soccer team will be Sept. 9 against Eastern Nazarene.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Norwich 5, NVU Johnson 1
After a dominant second half, the Norwich University women’s soccer team prevailed in an in-state clash with a lopsided win over the Badgers on Thursday night in non-conference action.
Four Cadets tallied goals, with junior Jillian Patria spearheading the offensive showcase with two goals and one assist. Abby Bruce and Destiny Sanchez recorded their first collegiate goals, while teammate Celine Juneau also scored.
Norwich broke the scoreless stalemate in the seventh minute. Bruce picked off a Jordan Pelland pass before drilling a long shot under the crossbar and into the back-left corner of the net.
Both defenses remained stout throughout the opening half, but the Cadets scored back-to-back goals in the 61st minute. A pass by Bruce inside the 20 was tipped by Pelland, recovered by Isabel Doherty and lightly ahead to Patria, whose shot on goal was nudged off the hands of NVU-Johnson goalkeeper Isabel Atkisson. Patria was able to recover the rebound before Atkisson could reach the ball and she headed the loose ball into the net. Juneau followed up 24 seconds later by driving home a 15-yard shot.
The Cadets added another goal, thanks to the tandem effort of Patria and Abigail Stewart. The pair joined forces to collect a loose ball and fended off a block by Pelland before Patria launched a shot just out of the reach of a diving Atkisson.
NVU-Johnson scored a few minutes later on a penalty kick from Ida Eames, spoiling the shutout bid by NUY keeper Rebecca Karis (two saves).
Norwich added a final exclamation point to the evening in the closing seconds of the game. Patria dribbled in from a corner kick and the Sanchez sent a shot into the back corner of the net.
Norwich outshot NVU Johnson 17-8. The Cadets extended their winning streak over the Badgers to five games, dating back to 2016. The Cadets will travel to play Eastern Nazarene College at 1 p.m. Saturday before returning to Northfield to host University of Maine-Farmington at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Plattsburgh 2, Castleton 0
Castleton coach Chris Chapdelaine liked the way his Spartans stood up to a far more experienced Plattsburgh side during Thursday’s loss.
The Cardinals boasted a lot of experience, some of it coming in the form of fifth-year seniors taking advantage of their extra COVID year of eligibility.
“Twenty five of our 31 players are in their first or second fall of college soccer,” Chapdelaine said.
Chapdelaine told his players following the game, “That was a really good effort.”
The Spartans were only two spectacular saves by Plattsburgh goalkeeper Julia Ennis away from a tie game.
Ennis made an outstanding diving save to deny Jamie Ledoux about 14 minutes into the game.
Then, in the second half, Ennis charged far out of the net and got a good piece of the ball off the foot of Emma Patrissi, taking away another great scoring opportunity.
“It was more about making a decision,” said Ennis of her second highlight-reel stop. “You have to make a decision to come out and then stick to it.”
Castleton’s Alex Billings made a textbook cross just over a minute into the game that the Spartans came close to converting it.
But it was the Cardinals scoring on a nice shot by Allison Seidman to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
They cushioned the lead less than eight minutes into the second half when Kirsten Villemaire scored.
Villemaire, one of the Cards’ graduate students, is a special player who brings more experience than most to the field. She also had the assist on the first goal.
The game was pretty evenly played as indicated by the Cardinals’ 9-7 edge in shots and 4-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Castleton travels to Skidmore on Saturday. The Spartan women’s next home game comes on Sept. 7 when Norwich University is the opponent.
UVM 1, Long Island 0
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Former Otter Valley standout Olivia White provided all the offense the University of Vermont women’s soccer team needed in a road victory against Long Island University Thursday afternoon.
On the White goal, Sydney Remington received the ball inside the 18-yard box off the crossbar on her own shot and passed it back to White at the top of the box. White put a first-time strike on net that snuck in just off the right goalpost and past the diving keeper for the only goal of the match.
The LIU pressure intensified in the second half leading to multiple early shots on goal. The best chance for the Sharks came in the 66th minute when Kendra Oldroyd was taken down in the box for a penalty. Erin Murphy was able to slide to her right and save the penalty kick to secure the Cats lead at 1-0.
Vermont improved to 2-2-0, while LIU fell to 2-3-0. UVM returns home on Sunday at 4 p.m. when it hosts Rhode Island at Virtue Field. Sunday’s game will be Vermont’s annual Rally Around Mental Health game. Rally Around Mental Health initiatives offer educational programming and activities to promote mental health.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Union 5, Castleton 0
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Three first-quarter goals put Union College in control and it cruised to a 5-0 win against Castleton University on Thursday afternoon.
The Dutchwomen scored single goals in the second and fourth quarters.
For Castleton, Kaitlin Bardellini attempted two shots with one on goal. Mya Martin also recorded a shot on goal in her first-career game as one of five freshman starters for Castleton. Peyton Richardson, Emily Harris and Theresa Culpo each logged a shot. Hannah Frittenburg and Zoe Martin both spent 30 minutes in goal, facing a combined 13 shots on goal and with seven saves.
Emily Dawson had two goals, while Alyssa Pavano, Sophie Ruhl and Grace Krebs had one goal apiece for Union.
Castleton (0-1) has its home opener against Elms on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Dave Wolk Stadium.
