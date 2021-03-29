NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University men’s ice hockey team secured the weekend series sweep of New England College with a 4-2 victory over the Pilgrims at Kreitzberg Arena.
Norwich (7-1) received goals from Brent Rickett, Cale List, Carter Cowlthorp and Scott Swanson, while goalie Andrew Albano made 17 saves to pick up the victory.
The Cadets jumped out to a 3-0 lead by the midway point of the second period to cruise to their second consecutive win over New England College in as many days.
Cowlthorp opened the scoring at the 7:03 mark of the first period, beating Andrew Kormos off assists from Niks Krollis and Callum Jones. Cowlthorp skated in from the left wing and sliced through a pair of NEC defenders. He cut back across the slot and slipped the puck between Kormos’ pads for his third goal of the season.
List scored his second goal of the season, crashing down from the top of the slot and firing a wrist shot past Kormos’ blocker off an assist from Felix Brassard from behind the net. Patrick O’Neal picked up the secondary assist.
Rickett scored his third goal of the season at the 8:41 mark of the second period off an assist from Michael Korol.
New England College (3-7) got a goal back late in the second period with Alex LaPlante capitalizing on a NU defender falling and losing the puck in his own zone. LaPlante skated in on a breakaway and beat Albano to the left side of the cage.
Swanson helped Norwich regain the three-goal lead at the 1:31 mark of the third period, finishing off a setup from Brassard and Maxime Borduas.
NEC made it a 4-2 game with a shorthanded goal at the 3:08 mark from Trevor Momot. Norwich outshot NEC 35-19. The Cadets will host Stonehill at 4 p.m. Saturday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 4, CU 0
RUTLAND The Norwich women’s hockey team used a three-goal second period to propel itself to a 4-0 win against Castleton at Spartan Arena Saturday afternoon. Silvia Björgvinsdóttir started the scoring in early in the second period on the power play, assisted by Ally LaGue and Samantha Benoit.
KC Herne added a goal four minutes later and Melianne Reynolds scored midway through the period. Ingrid Holstad-Berge added an insurance tally in the third.
Katlyn Hathaway made 26 saves for the Spartans in goal. Castleton finishes its season with a 6-7-1 record.
MEN’S SOCCER
Norwich 4, CU 1
CASTLETON — For the first time in over a year, the Castleton University men’s soccer team returned to action and dropped a 4-1 non-conference decision to Norwich Sunday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Norwich sophomore forward Joseph Thongsythavong scored twice, while juniors Amerle Nemeye and Bienfait Badibanga each scored once to lead the Norwich offense.
The Spartans scored their lone goal with 41:30 remaining. Stanley Anderson caused a turnover and chipped a shot over NU goalie Ben Wasco (one save). Anderson tallied his first career collegiate goal, tying the game at 1 before the Cadets responded. Norwich will host NVU-Johnson at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Spartans earn sweep
CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball team is out of the gate at 4-0 after sweeping Saturday’s home doubleheader against Little East Conference foe Western Connecticut.
The Spartans won the first game 6-5 and edged the Colonials in the nightcap 6-4.
Kate Lapan had two double to lead Castleton at the plate in the opener and Jamie Boyle also had two hits.
Fair Haven’s Olivia Bowen was the winning pitcher and Olivia Joy earned the save.
