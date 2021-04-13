NASHUA, N.H. — The Norwich University baseball team swept Rivier for the second straight day, prevailing 7-0 and 10-1.
The Cadets relied on a dominant effort by freshman pitcher Matt Ingraffia, who made his first collegiate start. Ingraffia threw a complete-game five-hitter, striking out nine batters while issuing two walks.
Norwich scored four runs in the top of the first inning before adding one in the third and two more in the fourth. Junior third baseman Hayden Roberge continued his torrid start to the season. The Middlesex native went 1-for-3 and drove in two runs. Freshman second baseman Nick Beavin also went 1-for-2 and drove in a pair of runs.
Senior first baseman Nate Gehringer recorded one RBI for the Cadets, going 1-for-3 at the plate with a walk and a run scored.
In game two, sophomore PJ Morales earned his first collegiate win on the mound, throwing six innings and allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks. He struck out four batters and improves to 1-0 on the year. Senior Chris Henderson threw one inning of relief for NU, allowing two hits and recording two strikeouts.
Norwich scored two runs in the second inning, followed by one run in both the third and fourth innings. The Cadets added seven runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Senior centerfielder Koby Foster went 3-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored. Roberge drove in two runs. The Cadets outscored the Raiders 41-5 on the weekend.
Norwich improves to 4-2 overall and 4-2 in GNAC play. Rivier falls to 0-4. The Cadets will host Colby-Sawyer for a doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday at Garrity Field.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Catleton 14,
Plymouth 11
Plymouth 12,
Castleton 11
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A three-run ninth inning was the difference as the Castleton University baseball team bested Plymouth State in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Plymouth got revenge in the second game, winning 12-11.
In the opener, Castleton got the board first with a five-run second inning. Rutland product Reece De Castro did the most damage, knocking in two of those runs.
Another De Castro RBI put the Spartans ahead 7-2 in the third, but Plymouth scored nine of the next 10 runs to lead 11-8.
Castleton’s bats came alive again in the sixth with Armando Cardenas, Ryan Lawrence and Hunter Perkins knocking in runs to tie the game.
Evan Keegan had the eventual game-winning RBI double in the ninth and Adam Newton tacked on two more insurance runs with a triple.
Riley Orr grabbed the win for CU in relief.
Both offenses were strong in the second game trading the lead back and forth. The Spartans led 8-7 heading to the bottom of the eighth. In the eighth, the Panthers posted five runs to go up by four.
Castleton scored three in the ninth inning, but fell short of the doubleheader sweep.
De Castro had another big game, driving in four Spartan runs. Perkins and Lawrence both drove in two runs.
Castleton (6-6) is at UMass Boston for a Saturday doubleheader.
SOFTBALL
PSU sweeps CU
CASTLETON — For the first time this season, the Castleton University softball team came out of a doubleheader empty-handed, falling to Plymouth State 7-2 and 3-2.
In the first game, Plymouth did the bulk of its damage in the second, where the Panthers scored six runs off Castleton starter Olivia Joy.
Proctor alumna Allie Almond singled to drive in a run in the second and Jayna Ryan pushed a run across later in the inning, but the Spartans were stifled offensively from there.
Joy struck out three, but picked up the loss, moving her record to 2-2.
In the second game, Castleton’s bats remained quiet for most of the day. Plymouth pushed a run across in each of the first three innings.
The Spartans finally broke through in the sixth. Machaila Arjavich drove in a run on a single and Jamie Boyle doubled to cut the PSU lead to one, but the Panthers held on.
Castleton is 6-4 and is at UMass Boston for a doubleheader on Saturday.
BASKETBALL
Rice player commits
BURLINGTON — Rice senior Michel Ndayishimiye, who was recently named the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association boys player of the year, committed to play his college hoops at the University of Vermont on Tuesday.
MINOR LEAGUES
Lake Monsters hire
BURLINGTON — The Vermont Lake Monsters announced the hiring of Pete Wilk as their new head coach for the team’s inaugural season in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League this summer.
Wilk joins Vermont after a 21-year head coaching career at Georgetown University, where he finished as the winningest head coach in program history with 426 victories.
He has previous coaching stints at Boston University and Harvard University, along with a one-season stint at Acton-Boxborough High School in Massachusetts.
His previous summer league baseball experienced came with the Cape Cod League’s Harwich Mariners and Alaska Baseball League’s Mat-Su Miners.
The Lake Monsters are scheduled to play 68 games during their first FCBL season, with 38 home games at Centennial Field, from mid-May thru mid-August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.