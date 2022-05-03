WILLIAMSTOWN - Piper Mattsson threw a no-hitter, belted a home run and scored twice to lift Northfield to Tuesday's 16-4 softball victory over Williamstown.
Maddi Sweet went 2-for-2 and crossed home four times for the Marauders. Mattsson was lights-out on the mound, recording 13 strikeouts. The Blue Devils reached base six times on walks but could not fully capitalize. Northfield led 5-2 after the first inning before pulling ahead 8-2 in the second inning. The Marauders made it a 14-2 game in the third inning and closed things out with two runs in the fifth.
Courtney Townsend and Hunter Covey scored for Williamstown. Teammate Brianna McLaughlin gave up four hits, recorded two strikeouts and issued eight walks over four innings. Blue Devils reliever Hunter Covey issued three walks and did not allow any hits.
Northfield (3-2) will travel to play U-32 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Williamstown (2-1) will visit Blue Mountain the same day.
SOFTBALL
Spaulding 15, Lamoille 0
BARRE - Crimson Tide ace Cydney Ferrer gave up three hits while going the distance on the mound during Tuesday's shutout victory over the Lancers.
Ferrer recorded nine strikeouts and issued five walks. Taylor Keel and Rebecca McKelvey were two of six Spaulding players who connected for multiple hits. Keel went 3-for-4 with a triple, while McKelvey went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple. Bria Dill went 2-for-4 with a triple for the Tide, who punished the Lancers with 16 hits as a team.
Ariana Thurber and Sage Johnson both went 2-for-4 and teammate Mariah Hoar went 2-for-3. Dee Wild (double) and Mattie Cetin (1-for-1) also contributed key hits.
Losing pitcher Evalynn MaCadoo struck out two batters and didn't issue any walks during four innings. Nikki Sweet (double), Chloe Bolio and Lindsey Bullard had hits for Lamoille.
Spaulding (2-3) will travel to play Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Lamoille (2-3) will host Thetford the same day.
“We showed up at the plate today in a big way," Spaulding coach Tara Simpson said. "We are pumped up and ready for Harwood on Thursday.”
BASEBALL
Williamstown 10, Northfield 10
WILLIAMSTOWN - Winning pitcher Gabe Dexter scattered four hits during Tuesday's complete-game effort, leading the Blue Devils to a payback victory over their cross-town rivals.
Dexter finished the five-inning game with six strikeouts and issued one walk. Losing pitcher Cooper French pitched the first two-plus innings before being relieved by Travis Robilard.
The balanced Blue Devils shot ahead 1-0 in the first inning before extending the lead to 7-0 in the third. Williamstown added one insurance run in the fourth frame and two more in the fifth. A two-out single by Kristian Rouleau drove in the final run to end the game.
James Deforge went 1-for-3 in the victory with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Teammate Cash Corriveau was 1-for-3 with a single and two RBIs. Robilard (2-for-3) was an offensive standout for Northfield, which earned an 8-4 victory over the Blue Devils last week. French and Nick Anorimo added singles in the loss.
“Today was a solid team win," Williamstown coach Troy Busconi said. "Gabe threw very well, pounded the strike zone most of the afternoon and was able to get key outs when necessary. We played much better defense behind him and that’s really the biggest difference between today’s win and last week's loss to Northfield. The guys are starting to get a better feel for things and I’m hoping we can continue to improve. We still have lots of work to do but it’s great when you can see the effort being put in by all the guys starting to pay off."
Williamstown (3-2) will travel to play Blue Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Northfield (2-4) will visit the Bucks for an 11 a.m. game Saturday.
Spaulding 23, Lamoille 0
BARRE - Averill Parker and Cole McAllister combined for a no-hitter Tuesday and the Crimson Tide took no prisoners at the plate.
Parker recorded eight strikeouts and issued two walks during the first four innings. McAllister threw the final inning and silenced the Lancers. Mason Otis went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs. Cam Burke added a single and a double while driving in three runs.
"I am very proud of Mason Otis," Tide coach Dan Kiniry said. "He's been working hard all year on his swing and his batting practice sessions have improved all season. His hard work paid off for our team today. I was pleased to see all of our guys be patient at the plate and attack when they got the pitch they were looking for."
Spaulding (3-1) will travel to play Division II rival Harwood at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Lamoille (0-4) will host Thetford the same day.
Harwood 19, North Country 7
NEWPORT - The Highlanders overwhelmed the Falcons with 13 hits and ended things in six innings Tuesday.
Harwood's Adyn Oshkello doubled in the first inning and gave his team a 1-0 lead by scoring on a Chris James single. The Highlanders proceeded to score in every inning, with Oshkello, James Nic Moran and Matt Fiaschetti contributing two hits apiece. Moran, Fiaschetti, Jonah Halter and Aidan Vasseur finished with three RBIs apiece.
Moran started on the mound and gave up six hits and four earned runs over four-plus innings. He had two strikeouts and issued four walks. Reliever Gus Mosle allowed one hit and one earned run. He didn't issue any walks and struck out two batters.
"A few keys to the game were being patient at the plate and not chasing after balls," Harwood coach Dominic Moreno said. "We walked 14 times, but we were still aggressive when the ball was in the zone. This was the closest we have come to having all of our players available, with only one missing the game. I think the offense is starting to come alive with everyone around and the energy in the dugout is up."
Harwood will host Spaulding at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hazen 4, Montpelier 3
HARDWICK - Winning pitcher Tyler Rivard went 1-for-2 at the plate and scored a run to propel the unbeaten Wildcats to an eight-inning victory over the Solons.
"We are really struggling offensively right now and Rivard pitched well," MHS coach Logan Cooke said. "We had opportunities all game and couldn't capitalize. Hazen played better at the end of the game and earned the win."
Braeden Adams went 2-for-4 and scored a run for the Solons. Montpelier starting pitcher Keagan Smith gave up two hits over five innings. He allowed zero earned runs, issued four walks and recorded six strikeouts. Cabot Hart allowed four hits, issued two walks and struck out one batter during the final two innings.
"Keegan pitched well," Cooke said. "He really shined and kept us in the game."
Hazen (6-0) will travel to play Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Montpelier (1-4) will host U-32 the same day.
GIRLS LACROSSE
U-32 15, Milton 5
MILTON - The Raiders outscored the Yellowjackets 9-2 in the second half to snag their second straight victory Tuesday.
"We dominated in the first half but we weren't really finding it yet," U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. "In the second half we tried to make better decisions on when to take shots or not. We were trying to force it a lot on attack in the first half and we really tried to slow it down and take some time before we shot."
Three-sport star Caitlyn Fielder scored six goals, dished out one assist and won four draw controls. Willa Long served up four goals and one assist, while teammate Zoe Hilferty found the back of the cage twice. Anika Turcotte and Aurelia Farnum both recorded their first varsity goals. Maddie Deyo also scored and Ella Ness notched two assists for the Raiders.
"We are very midfield-heavy, which is a great thing to be," Connor said. "The majority of our team could be midfielders. Anika and Aurelia started on defense today and we moved them up to attack and they did great.
Hannah Darby was a defensive standout for U-32 and teammate Emily Fuller made nine saves in goal. Turcotte collected nine ground balls, while Alyssa Frazier scooped up seven ground balls and won three draw controls.
"Alyssa has an insane drive for the ball," Connor said. "Whenever the ball is on the ground, she's so competitive and she's going to get it any time. And it's also been great to have her in the circle for draws."
The Raiders opened the season with three straight losses before outlasting Harwood, 7-4, on Saturday. U-32 competed with one sub against the Lancers but still found a way to triumph by double digits.
"It was good to get some offensive production and get a feel for our game," Connor said. "We've struggled to get everything back together and develop our chemistry. We had six assisted goals today, so that was nice to convert on those. And we did a great job in transition to put pressure on them. It was a big positive."
U-32 (2-3) will host Mount Mansfield at 4:30 p.m. Thursday before traveling to play Vergennes on Friday. Milton (1-7) will travel to play Hartford at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Middlebury 5, Spaulding 2
BARRE - Talia Cotroneo and Kayla Wright rallied to three-set victories Tuesday to give the Tigers a hard-fought victory over the Crimson Tide.
Cotroneo turned things around to down Payton Lamberti, 5-7, 6-4, 14-12, at No. 3 singles. Wright also dropped the first set at the No. 5 position before bouncing back to defeat Maddie Pembroke, 3-6, 6-2, 10-2. Scarlet Carrara and Julia Bartlett picked up additional singles victories for Middlebury. The No. 1 doubles match was another back-and-forth battle, with Tigers Audrey Carpenter and Caroline Nicolai teaming up for a 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over Megan Rea and Emily Poulin.
Autumn Lewis gave Spaulding a boost at No. 4 singles. She beat Paige Hescock, 6-0, 3-6, 10-8.
"Autumn has been really wanting to play singles and she won today and last Saturday," Tide coach Kelly Cleveland said. "She moves around the court very well, she's been working on placement and she's really figured out where to put the ball as needed. It's really fun to watch."
Kayla Hood and Lily LaCroix kept things interesting by prevailing at No. 2 doubles. The Tide athletes defeated Sophie Mason and Oni Krizo, 7-5, 7-5
"Kayla and Lily work together well and are good at communicating with each other," Cleveland said. "Kayla is strong with her strokes and going up to the net and getting those short shots in. Lily gets a lot of those high lobs and puts them where they need to be. And Lily sees things ahead of time with what's coming up."
Middlebury improves to 2-2, while Spaulding falls to 1-5.
SINGLES
Scarlet Carrara (M) def. Julia Fewer 6-1, 6-0
Julia Bartlett (M) def. Ashley Boisvert 6-2, 6-1
Talia Cotroneo (M) def. Payton Lamberti 5-7, 6-4, 14-12
Autumn Lewis (S) def. Paige Hescock 6-0, 3-6, 10-8
Kayla Wright (M) def. Maddie Pembroke 3-6, 6-2, 10-2
DOUBLES
Audrey Carpenter and Caroline Nicolai (M) def. Megan Rea and Emily Poulin 7-6(5), 6-4
Kayla Hood and Lily LaCroix (S) def. Sophie Mason and Oni Krizo 7-5, 7-5
Montpelier 7, Harwood 0
WATERBURY - The reigning Division II champs remained perfect on the season by blanking the Highlanders during Tuesday's cross-town clash.
Daphne Lassner, Grace Murphy, Emily Swenson, Rachana Cherian and Sophie Sevi made quick work of their singles opponents.
Hockey star Georgia Schiff returned to the doubles lineup and teamed up with Chloe Monteith to prevail at the No. 1 position. Abby Bigglestone and Lilllian Boutin won the closest match of the day with a 6-3, 6-3 victory at the No. 2 spot.
"We started getting breaks and getting ahead quickly," Montpelier coach JP Lassner said. "Next Monday we play Burlington, which is Division I. And Wednesday we're at Middlebury, so that's what I'm looking forward to and we were all working on our games today."
Montpelier improves to 5-0, while Harwood falls to 0-2.
SINGLES
Daphne Lassner def. Livi Ambler 6-3, 6-2
Grace Murphy def. Ella Dice 6-1, 6-0
Emily Swenson def. Liv Sprague 6-0, 6-1
Rachana Cherian def. Cierra McKay 6-2, 6-1
Sophie Sevi def. Maeven Cattanach 6-2, 6-1
DOUBLES
Chloe Monteith and Georgia Schiff def. Anna Alberghini and Quinn Nelson 6-1, 6-2
Abby Bigglestone and Lilllian Boutin def. Addey Lilly and Cass Berry 6-3, 6-3
Burlington 5, Stowe 2
STOWE - The Seahorses won a trio of singles matches and swept the doubles action Tuesday while handing the Raiders their first loss of the season.
Hugo Cranch, Will Downey and Nevin Morbin netted singles victories for BHS. Isaac Dunkle and Rory Stein gave the Seahorses another point at No. 1 doubles, thanks to a 6-4, 7-5, 10-8 victory over JP Marhefka and Will Brochhausen. Liam Morton and Owen Dinklage won in straight sets at No. 2 doubles. TJ Guffey and Max Biederman triumphed in singles action for Stowe.
Burlington (3-0) will travel to play Essex at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stowe (4-1) will travel to play South Burlington at 3 p.m. Saturday.
