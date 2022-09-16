EAST MONTPELIER - North Country made the big plays when they counted to wrap up Friday's 35-13 football victory over U-32.
The Falcons denied the Raiders on four straight attempts inside the 3-yard line in the third quarter and then marched the ball 91 yards into the end zone, extending the lead to 14 points. North Country added two touchdowns in the final four minutes to improve to 3-0, while U-32 falls to 0-3.
Hayden Boivin recorded a four-touchdown performance for the second straight week and finished with 180 rushing yards. Justin Young piled up 85 yards on the ground for the 3-0 Vikings, who amassed 117 passing yards behind the efforts of three different quarterbacks. Crosse Gariboldi picked up 120 rushing yards for the 0-3 Raiders.
U-32's defense forced a three-and-out possession by North Country to begin the Division II contest. The Raiders started on their own 17-yard line and punted three plays later. A fair catch allowed the Falcons to open their next drive from their own 39-yard line. A 12-yard running play up the middle by Young got things going and then Boivin found an hole up the left side for a 23-yard touchdown run. Evan Ballinger's extra point gave the Falcons a 7-0 lead with 7:04 left in the first quarter.
U-32 returned the ensuing kickoff to the 39-yard line and then Garibolidi broke a tackle on a third-and-three situation and kept racing up the field for a 12-yard gain. The Raiders recovered a fumble in the backfield on their next play and then were hit for a loss on a running play. A blitz by Ballinger resulted in a sack on third down, spoiling an early scoring opportunity for U-32.
North Country began its next possession on its 30-yard line. Boivin scored on a 60-yard run up the middle with 2:26 left in the first quarter and Ballinger send the ball through the uprights for a 14-0 advantage.
Daniel Yaeger ran the ensuing kickoff back to the Raiders' 43-yard line and then Garibolidi showed off his acceleration and instincts for a quick first down. Quarterback Charlie Fitzpatrick rushed the ball for a first down a few moments later. Yaeger gave U-32 another first down by moving the ball to the 23-yard line. U-32 continued to rely on its ground game to move the ball up the field and then Fitzpatrick faked a handoff and raced 1 yard into the end zone. Yaeger's extra point sliced the deficit to 14-7 with 9:28 left in the second quarter.
North Country started its next possession on the 28-yard line following a solid kickoff by the Raiders. U-32's Ismael Cruz nearly picked off a pass on first down and then the Raiders tackled the Flacons for a loss on second down. A holding penalty ruined a 24-yard rush by North Country on third down. Luckily for the Falcons, quarterback Watson Laffoon connected to Boivin for a reception near the right sideline for a first down. The Falcons moved the chains again before gambling on a fourth-and-3 situation. A run through the middle advanced the ball to the 12-yard line for a first down. Ballinger sent a 30-yard field goal attempt wide of the left upright, giving the Raiders the ball again with a chance to tie the game.
Garibolidi ran for a first down and Yaeger appeared to plow up the field for another big gain, but the play was called back due to a penalty. Following an 8-yard rushing play by Gariboldi, Fitzpatrick threw to Hunter Bove for a first down. Fitzpatrick scrambled up the left side for a 10-yard gain with 29 seconds left in the first half.
A tackle for a 2-yard loss by linebacker Cooper Wheeler stopped the Raiders with 22 seconds on the clock. A nice defensive play by the Falcons' secondary prevented U-32 from entering field-goal range. U-32 failed to get out of bounds on the next play and the clock expired before the halftime break.
U-32 recovered a fumble in the North Country backfield to gain some early momentum at the start of the third quarter. The Raiders started their drive on the Falcons' 48-yard line but were nearly forced to punt. Yaeger took the ball down the right side on a fourth-and-3 situation and raced for a first down. Gariboldi stiff-armed a few Falcons up the left side to bring the ball down to the 1-yard line. The Falcons responded with some goal-line stands, tackling the Raiders for a 2-yard loss on third down. Linebacker Gabe Gardner sacked Fitzpatrick on fourth down, resulting in a change of possession with 3:27 left in the quarter.
Tate Parker and Young gained 20 combined yards on back-to-back plays and then Young picked up 10 yards, bringing the ball down to Raiders' 35-yard line at the end of the third quarter. Boivin opened the fourth quarter with a 15-yard rushing play and advanced the ball to the 1-yard line on third down. Boivin kept the ball again to cap a 91-yard scoring drive. Ballinger's successful extra point extended the lead to 28-7 with 10 minutes remaining.
U-32 returned the ensuing kickoff to its 25-yard line but couldn't muster a first down before punting the ball. North Country took over on its 36-yard line with 8:02 remaining. An offside call against the Raiders allowed the Falcons to keep the clock ticking with a first down.
Strong rushing efforts by Young and Watson Lafloom helped North Country eat up more clock. Young erupted for a 22-yard gain and then Parker connected to Kace Laffoon for a 3-yard touchdown with 3:52 left to play. Ballinger made it a 4-for-4 effort on extra-point attempts for a 28-7 lead.
U-32's long-shot comeback bid was dashed after a fourth-down attempt was stymied by the Falcons. A few moments later Parker found Boivin on a slant rout and the big Falcon reversed directions for a 55-yard touchdown with 1:42 remaining. A massive gain by Cruz up the left side gave U-32 some late energy and then Cal Davis scored with 50 seconds remaining, closing the gap to 22 points.
North Country will host Milton at 7 p.m. Friday. U-32 will host Bellows Falls on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Montpelier 9, Lyndon 0
LYNDON - The Vikings remained within striking distance in the first half before the Solons exploded for seven goals after the break during Friday's rout.
Freshman Will Curtis recorded his first two varsity goals and first two assists for MHS, which led 2-0 after 40 minutes. Aiden Quinn (two assists) and Tyler Thomas (one assist) scored in the opening half.
"Lyndon struggled to get the ball over midfield," MHS coach Eric Bagley said. "But we really weren't playing with a great tempo or with the right attitude in the first half and our midfield was coming way too deep unnecessarily when our backs had the possession and there was no pressure on the ball. So it slowed things down for us and it made it easier for Lyndon to defend against us. It was a frustrating first half. But the guys came out in the second half with a much better attitude, a better mentality and they were moving the ball better in the right areas of the field."
Defender Clayton Foster finished with one goal and one assist. Ben Wetherell, Nate Stephani, Ethan Bigglestone and Josiah Phillips also scored, while Cameron Cook notched two assists. Wetherell played in front of the goal during the first half and Colby Sterling-Poulx filled in as the second-half keeper during the clean sheet.
Montpelier (1-0-1) will return to action Wednesday with a 6 p.m. home game vs. Harwood. The Solons eliminated the Highlanders during the Division II playoffs the last two seasons.
"Sometimes it's tough to keep the same mentality in these games when it's clear that we're better than the other team," Bagley said. "It's one of the more difficult things to do, especially for a younger player - to maintain that level and that intensity that we need in order to beat the better teams in the state. It is important that we don't let our level drop in those situations. If we can maintain the same level of play, we're going to be better off in the long run."
Harwood 17, Lamoille 0
HYDE PARK - Jordan Shullenberger (four goals, three assists) and Eamon Langlais (three goals, three assists) led a no-nonsense attack during one of the Highlanders' most lopsided victories in school history Friday.
Eamon Knight, Adam Porterfield and Cooper Olney (one assist) contributed two goals apiece. Dylan Rogers (one assist) and Adin Combs (one goal) also scored, while Jack Greenwood, Matthew Fiaschetti, Xavier Brookens and Zachary Smith tallied assists.
Harwood (2-1) will travel to play Montpelier at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Lamoille (0-4) will visit Peoples Academy the same day for a 4:30 p.m. contest.
Stowe 5, Spaulding 0
STOWE - Leo Jercinovic, George Thompson, Ben Nissenbuam, Woody Reichelt and Chase Brown scored the Raiders during Friday's Capital Division victory over the Crimson Tide.
Goalie Matt Redmond made 21 saves for Spaulding and didn't allow a goal until the 21st minute.
"Matt once again had a stellar outing with a number of highlight-reel saves," Tide coach Jay Baitz said. "He was inspiring his team to fight as a team until the final whistle,"
The Tide surrendered another goal in the 32nd minute and trailed 2-0 at halftime. The Raiders eventually pulled away at the end, with Stowe keeper Bo Graves stopping four shots in the shutout.
"We started off strong and had a couple opportunities early to push the ball into the offensive end before Stowe settled down and returned the pressure," Baitz said. "We held strong defensively and were able to get our midfield to stay involved, keeping Stowe to a one-goal game until there was 7 minutes and 44 seconds left in the first half. Although our boys are disappointed by the loss, they walked away energized by their play and are looking forward to growing as a team. We are hungry for first win of the season."
Spaulding (0-3) will host Paine Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stowe (3-1) will travel to play U-32 the same day.
