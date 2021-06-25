MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers scored six runs in the eighth inning while rallying to Friday’s 11-7 victory over the Sanford Mainers in New England Collegiate Baseball League action.
Vermont’s top batters were Tommy Courtney (2-for-5, two RBIs, two runs scored) and Matt McDermott (3-for-5, four RBIs).
Vincent Crimini (2-for-4) and Casey Mayes (2-for-4, two runs scored) were also sharp for the Mountaineers, who scored two runs in the third inning and three in the third. Curtis Robison (1-for-3, two RBIs), Anthony D’Onofrio (1-for-3, two runs scored) and Jack Frank (1-for-4, two runs scored) also stepped up for the home team.
Josh Becker, Parker Scott, Timothy Williamson, Tucker Whitman and Cole Roland joined forces on the mound for Vermont. Dominic Freeberger, Calvin Hewett and Calvin Hewett recorded two hits apiece for Sanford.
Vermont will host the Upper Valley Nighthawks at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESCAC update
As the member institutions of the New England Small College Athletic Conference focus on preparations for the coming academic year, the NESCAC Presidents have affirmed plans to resume full conference play and championships for all sports starting with the fall 2021 season.
Middlebury College is the lone Vermont school in the conference.
“Our current plans are based on the continuing decline of COVID-19 infections across the country and the rising number of people vaccinated,” the league’s Presidents said in a press release. “It is possible, of course, that the pandemic will evolve in ways that may require new restrictions on athletic competition, but we are optimistic that we can adapt as needed.
Any changes in policy regarding NESCAC competition will be made in accordance with local, state, and federal guidelines and NCAA health and safety protocols.
“Our students have shown great resilience in the face of extraordinary challenges over the past 15 months,” the statement read. “We look forward in the coming year to sharing with them the full range of activities that make our campuses so vibrant, including the excitement that comes with full NESCAC competition.”
